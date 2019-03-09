HollyFrontier: Potential Dividend Long Play?

When looking for quality dividend stocks, many times we use a stock screener with pre-determined filters to ensure the results that come up have the conditions that we are looking for. For example, a recent screen that we ran went with the following conditions.

Filter Condition Price to Book ratio Under 2 Price to sales ratio Under 2 Price to cash ratio Under 10 Price to earnings ratio Under 30 Current Ratio Over 2 Debt to equity ratio Under 1 Market Cap Mid (Between $2 and $10 billion) Dividend Yield Over 2% Country USA

As we can see from the table, our conditions are very much geared towards finding a financially stable stock (debt to equity ratio under 1). We are looking for value in terms of how much assets, sales, earnings and cash we will be receiving from the investment. A current ratio over 2 ensures the firm has ample liquidity to pay off short-term debts over the next 12 months if the need arose. We look for at least a company with a $2 billion market cap as it brings stability to the table. Furthermore, since we understand how US companies report their earnings and that US markets remain the most liquid in the world, we will go with US stocks for now. Two companies were returned with the above conditions.

AVX Corporation (AVX) and HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC). AVX is an electronic components company in the tech sector and HollyFrontier is a refiner in the oil and gas industry. When we delve into the earnings growth numbers, HollyFrontier comes out on top in a big way. Over the past 10 years, HollyFrontier has grown its earnings per share by almost 18% on average annually which is light years ahead of AVX's growth numbers. Sustained earnings growth is crucial for dividend investments so we will focus the rest of the article on how strong HollyFrontier's dividend is at present.

Dividend Yield

HollyFrontier yields 2.65% at present. The dividend yield seems to be trading close to its long-term lows as we can see on the chart below. Historically, in fundamentally sound companies, buying companies when their yields are near their highs has resulted in better long-term gains. Let's check the price action of shares on the long-term chart

Price Action

As we can see from the long-term monthly chart below, shares have been in a consistent uptrend since the turn of the century. This stands to reason. Strong earnings growth invariably result in a higher share price. Furthermore, shares are approaching a multi-month low which could mean opportunity here.

Dividend Growth

Growth is important because it protects against inflation. Increasing dividends are also a sign of confidence. We like to look at the growth rates going back 5 years to determine if increases have been keeping up with inflation. This metric is where this company seems to be struggling as HollyFrontier has barely managed 2% dividend growth over that time frame.

Dividend Payout Ratio

This metric is vital as it shows how much dividends is taking up out of the company's free cash flow. Over the past four quarters, HollyFrontier reported $1.17 billion in net income and $1.24 billion in free cash flow. Out of this free cash flow kitty, $234 million was paid out in dividends. This gives HollyFrontier a dividend cash flow ratio of only 19% which demonstrates that there is plenty of scope to keep growing that dividend if management desires to.

Balance Sheet Check-Up

The debt to equity ratio, for example, only takes into account interest bearing debt and not the complete amount of liabilities as a whole. HollyFrontier has a pretty strong balance sheet as its equity of $5.91 billion is higher than its combined liabilities of $5.08 billion. This means that the firm's "debt to total liability" ratio also comes in under 1. A strong balance sheet is important for long-term dividend investors as earnings can be focused on growing that dividend.

Summary

To sum up, what we have discussed here is an excellent place to start when looking for quality dividend stocks. HollyFrontier at present has an excellent payout ratio but has not been raising the dividend over the past few years. The next step would be the earnings statements, and more specifically, finding out how the firm expects to grow their sales and earnings going forward. Earnings growth as mentioned invariably results in dividend growth over the long term. As Peter Lynch puts it, "Know why you are invested in every position you have". Good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.