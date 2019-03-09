Ascendis Proves Technology Platform With Big Win In Major Indication

Recently, Ascendis Pharma (ASND) announced positive results from its phase 3 Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) study. Specifically, its TransCon human growth hormone (hGH) met the primary endpoint in children with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The main goal was to see if TransCon hGH could prove to be non-inferior to standard daily injection treatment with Genotropin. This provides patients a new option and a more superior way to improve their lives. These results are substantial and this is only the beginning for Ascendis Pharma, because it's looking to expand this opportunity to the adult population.

Phase 3 Data

The phase 3 was known as the heiGHt trial and recruited a total of 161 children with GHD. These patients were randomized to receive either once a week treatment with TransCon hGh or daily Genotropin for a total of 52 weeks. What makes this biotech unique is that it does not modify hGH injection treatments. Instead, its TransCon technology is designed to increase longevity of the drug and also enhance its effects in the process. The reason for doing this is so that these GHD patients only need to inject themselves once a week to treat their disease. The problem right now is that with Genotropin, they are forced to take daily doses. This is not good because patient compliance suffers because of it. They either forget to take their daily doses or don't want to take an injection every day. That means sometimes they forego treatment completely. This leads to not taking in the full effect of treatments. As you can see, a potential approval of TransCon hGH will not only allow Ascendis to generate revenue, but also change the quality of life for these patients for the better. The primary endpoint looked at something known as annualized Height Velocity (AHV) at 52 weeks. Not only did TransCon hGH prove to be non-inferior, it was superior for AHV compared to daily hGH (Genotropin). Patients treated with Ascendis' treatment achieved an AHV of 11.2 cm/year. This compares to those who only took daily hGH achieving an AHV of 10.3 cm/year. Why is this primary endpoint for these children with GHD important? That's because patients with GHD suffer from a lack of proper secretion of growth hormone (NASDAQ:GH) from the pituitary gland, which is responsible for the production of several hormones. With the lack of the secretion of the GH, the patient is unable to grow at a normal rate. Thus, the lack of an improvement in annualized height velocity. After all said and done, TransCon hGH was significantly better over treatment with daily hGH with a p-value of p=0.0088.

Expansion Opportunity

The reported phase 3 heiGHt study dealt with children who had GHD. However, in Ascendis' pipeline there's an advancement of using TransCon hGH for adults with GHD. That's because as adults these GHD patients suffer from many types of symptoms. These include: Depressed mood, increase of abdominal fat, poor general health, and a reduction in strength. Adults also need treatment as well, just like children. The ability to take TransCon hGH will definitely help them. In terms of expansion, both children and adults with GHD will be a multi-billion dollar market. It's expected that both indications could yield a >$3 billion market opportunity. The adult population is being advanced, but first Ascendis is going to worry about regulatory approval for TransCon hGH in children with GHD. This biotech has a large program dealing with GHD, therefore, it doesn't expect to file its Biologics License Application (BLA) with the FDA until about the first half of 2020. That's quite some time from now, but that doesn't mean that there won't be a few more catalysts along with the way. Specifically, there are two other studies that are being done for the TransCon hGH program. These other two studies are fliGHt and enliGHten, respectively. Results from the fliGHt study are expected to be released in the second quarter of 2019 (anytime between April of 2019 through June of 2019). This late-stage study entails whether or not patients who are currently taking hGH daily dose treatment can switch immediately over to TransCon hGH treatment.

Financials

Ascendis Pharma had $348.7 million in cash as of Sept. 30, 2018. With the ongoing trials for TransCon hGH, in addition to other indications, this cash was not going to be enough. Therefore, the biotech announced that it would sell 4,166,667 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) of $120 per ADS. It's estimated that this raise will yield around $469.3 million after deducting underwriting commissions and offering expenses. I believe that the raise at $120 per ADS was a smart move. That's because it's gearing up to complete the other studies it's exploring in GHD. That will set it up so that it can file a BLA in the coming year. In addition, the company intends to expand its pipeline. It's in the process of developing new drugs for oncology development as well.

Conclusion

The positive results obtained in the phase 3 study in children with GHD will allow Ascendis to file a BLA for TransCon hGH by the first half of 2020. However, the biotech is banking on additional data from several other studies first that are using the very same treatment. Even though there's a high probability that the BLA will be filed, a risk is that there's no guarantee that the FDA will approve the treatment. That's because it highly depends upon the entire BLA package that is submitted. The good thing about Ascendis Pharma is that it has a pretty solid pipeline. It even has several partnered products like TransCon Anti-VEGF treating ophthalmology with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and TransCon Peptides treating diabetes with Sanofi (SNY). I believe that this biotech is set for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.