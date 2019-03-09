Top 50 March Russell 2000 Dividend Dogs By Yield, Upside, And Net Gains

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Russell 2000 dividend stocks showed 8.70% more net-gain than $5k invested in all ten. Low price little dogs ruled the March Russell 2000.

The Russell 2000 Index is a small-cap stock market index of the bottom 2,000 stocks in the Russell 3000 Index. It is maintained by FTSE Russell, a subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Forecast 17.36% To 53.52% Net Gains From Russell 2000 March Top Ten

Seven of ten top yield Russell 2000 dividend stocks were identified as being among the top ten net gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). So, our yield-based forecast for Russell 2000 divi-dogs was graded by Wall St. brokers as 70% accurate.

Source: YCharts

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each the high yield stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst-estimated median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 7, 2020 were:

Evolution Petroleum Corp. (EPM) was projected to net $535.23 based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Barnes & Noble Inc. (BKS) was projected to net $525.99, based on a median of target estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% under the market as a whole.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) was projected to net $490.58 based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) was projected to net $240.98, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% more than the market as a whole.

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) was projected to net $235.81, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) was projected to net $229.44 based on a median target price estimate from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) was projected to net $204.49, based on target price estimates from four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

Jernigan Capital Inc. (JCAP) was projected to net $182.44 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% less than the market as a whole.

Ready Capital Corp. (RC) was expected to net $178.45, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) netted $173.60 based on a median target price estimate from twelve analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility equal to the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 29.97% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

Source: wonderwall.co.uk

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Russell 2000 Dividend Dogs By Broker Targets

Source: YCharts

This scale of broker estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: no broker coverage or 1 broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. It can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below.

50 Russell 2000 Dividend Dogs By Yield

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Russell 2000 Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten Russell 2000 dividend stocks selected 3/7/19 by yield represented two of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, Global Net Lease Inc. [1] was the first of seven real estate sector firms in the top ten. The other six real estate firms placed third through eighth: Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) [3], Ready Capital Corp. [4], Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [5], Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) [6], Whitestone REIT [7], and Great Ajax Corp. [8].

Three consumer cyclical sector ninth and tenth. They were, Barnes & Noble Inc. [2], Cato Corp. [9], and National CineMedia Inc. [10], to complete the Russell 2000 top ten by yield for March.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Russell 2000 Dividend Dogs Showed 9.93% To 49.71% Upsides To March 2020, With (31) One Downsider At -2.75%

Source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became yet another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Predicted An 8.7% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Russell 2000 Top 10 Dividend Stocks To March 2020

Ten top NASDAQ 100 dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top ten Russell 2000 dividend stocks represented two of the eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Price Russell 2000 Stocks (32) To Fetch 26.13% Vs. (33) 24.04% Net Gains by All Ten by March 2020

Source: YCharts

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten NASDAQ dividend kennel by yield were predicted to produce 8.85% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest priced NASDAQ top yield stock, Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 30.28%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-price Russel2000 top ten dividend stocks March 7 were: Barnes & Noble Inc.; National CineMedia Inc.; Whitestone REIT; Great Ajax Corp.; Cato Corp., with prices ranging from 5.11 to $14.00.

Five higher-priced Russell 2000 Ready Capital Corp.; Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.; Global Net Lease Inc.; Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.; Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp., whose prices ranged from $15.52 to $18.41.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Russell 2000 dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: dogster.com.

Catch A Dog Of The Day on Facebook! At 8:45 AM every NYSE trading day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, Fredrik Arnold does a video summary of a candidate for his new Ivy portfolio in his Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Russell2000 Dividend pups qualify! Find them among the 52 Dogs of the Week I, Dogs of the Week II, and Dogs of the Week III, plus, the new portfolio named Ivy (IV)! Click here to subscribe or get more information. Always remember: Root for the Underdog. Comment on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADES, BGSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.