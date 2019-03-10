Mallinckrodt: A Cheap And Attractive Buy Opportunity In March 2019

I had last covered Mallinckrodt (MNK) in August 2018, when the company was trading closer to the $34 levels. I had recommended the company as a buying opportunity, but the market proved me completely wrong.

However, even after failing once, I am daring to recommend this stock in March 2019. Today, Mallinckrodt stands at the brink of a major transformation, as it gets ready to spin off its Specialty Generics and Amitiza businesses in an independent company in the second half of fiscal 2019.

This step is expected to help the company focus exclusively on its branded portfolio, which holds significant growth potential. The proceeds from this divestiture are also expected to help Mallinckrodt deleverage its balance sheet.

But the company's forward PE of 2.69x is not reflecting this upside potential. It is more indicative of the current situation of the company, which is all set to change within the next 12 months.

In this backdrop, I believe that retail investors should definitely consider buying Mallinckrodt in March 2019. I will highlight the key factors that make me believe in the growth story of the company in greater detail.

Hospital business is expected to be a major revenue driver for Mallinckrodt in 2019

Post the planned spin-off of the Specialty Generics and Amitiza business, Mallinckrodt will be focusing exclusively on its branded business, which includes hospital-products portfolio, Acthar gel, and Therakos immunotherapy platform.

According to the company's fourth-quarter earnings conference call, its hospital-products portfolio has already become a $1.0 billion business and is set to grow revenues YoY by high-single-digit percentages in 2019, similar to the growth trajectory witnessed in 2018. Inomax, a vasodilator used in conjunction with ventilatory support and other appropriate agents, and Ofirmev, a product targeting the acute-care hospital market, are the growth engines of this portfolio.

While Mallinckrodt was dealt a major blow after it lost the appeal against Praxair (NYSE:PX) in the Federal Court, Inomax has managed to beat all doomsday projections in 2018. And Inomax is expected to continue to be the preferred choice for its customers in the U.S. at least in 2019, as many have already entered into long-term contracts. Inomax lost its patent protection in Canada two years ago, and yet has managed to maintain the majority of its market share, mainly because of Mallinckrodt's highly differentiated service model. And now the company expects to replicate this success in the U.S. market and defend both market share and pricing for Inomax in 2019.

Beyond this, Mallinckrodt is working hard to differentiate Inomax based on approved indications and delivery mechanism. According to the company's fourth-quarter earnings conference call, Mallinckrodt is preparing for the upcoming launch of the next-generation device for the administration of Inomax Evolve, scheduled for fiscal 2020.

On August 1, 2018, the company initiated a proof-of-concept study to evaluate the use of Inomax in ex-vivo lung perfusion as a part of donor lung preparation for a lung transplant. Positive data from this trial may lead to label expansion for Inomax to enable the use of marginal lungs for transplant.

Inomax is also reporting solid demand in international markets and especially in Japan, where the product is also approved for use in cardiovascular surgery.

The company is focused on label expansion of Acthar Gel

Acthar Gel is approved in a range of auto-immune, inflammatory, and chronic allergic indications. According to the company's fourth-quarter earnings conference call, this product is expected to surpass the $1.0 billion net sales mark in fiscal 2019. Mallinckrodt has invested more than $0.5 billion for expanding label and generating supporting data for Acthar Gel. In the next two years, the company anticipates completion of more than six clinical studies for Acthar gel, including several Phase 4 studies evaluating the product in indications such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, uveitis, sarcoidosis, and lupus.

The data generated from these trials is expected to help payers and prescribers identify refractory patients most likely to benefit from Acthar Gel therapy as well as the optimal duration and dosage for the therapy in on-label indications. Additionally, Mallinckrodt is also working on the development of Acthar self-injector, scheduled for commercial launch in fiscal 2020. All these trends are expected to have a favorable impact on the sales volumes of Acthar Gel in the coming years.

Mallinckrodt expects Terlipressin and StrataGraft to prove to be major growth drivers post fiscal 2020

According to the company's fourth-quarter earnings conference call, Mallinckrodt is planning to secure FDA approval for one of its most advanced late-phase investigational product, Terlipressin, in Hepatorenal Syndrome Type 1 indication in fiscal 2020. The company expects to complete enrollment of the pivotal Phase 3 trial in late 2019. Since the trial is being conducted under an FDA Special Protocol Assessment, there are higher chances of securing approval for the drug.

According to the company's fourth-quarter earnings conference call, Mallinckrodt is also enrolling patients in pivotal Phase 3 trial for evaluating its developmental regenerative skin therapy, StrataGraft, for treatment of deep partial thickness burns. The enrollment in this trial is 75% completed and is expected to be fully enrolled by the end of 2019. Additionally, Mallinckrodt is also advancing Phase 2 trial evaluating StrataGraft in full thickness burns indication. Mallinckrodt plans to secure approval for earlier submission of the application seeking approval for StrataGraft in deep partial thickness burns indication under the RMAT program.

According to the company's fourth-quarter earnings conference call, Mallinckrodt is also working to initiate Phase 3 trial for the investigational intravenous formulation of ammonia scavenger drug, MNK-6105, in acute hepatic encephalopathy indication in late 2019. The company is also planning for discussion with FDA for submission of an application seeking approval for its investigational VTS-270 therapy in Niemann-Pick Type C indication. Finally, the company is anticipating top-line results from a pivotal trial evaluating CPP-1X/sulindac in familial adenomatous polyposis indication in the first or second quarter of 2019.

Mallinckrodt's broad and diversified pipeline, with multiple late-stage assets, bodes extremely well for the leaner and the more targeted company, which will be formed after the spin-off of generic business.

Certain company-specific risks cannot be ignored by retail investors

Although Mallinckrodt has managed to maintain Inomax's market share based on its service model and customer relationships, any potential branded and generic competition continue to be a major risk factor for the company. The impact of competitive pressure is especially pronounced since the company accounts for almost 20% of its revenues from this product.

Ofirmev is also scheduled to lose its patents in December 2021, but Novartis' (NVS) Sandoz holds the license to launch a generic from December 6, 2020. Perrigo (PRGO) has also secured FDA approval for generic Ofirmev and will be launching it after December 6, 2020. Although Mallinckrodt expects investigational products, Terlipressin and StrataGraft, to more than offset Ofirmev's revenue loss, it nevertheless remains a challenge for the company for future years.

Acthar Gel has been battling with payer pressures for some years now, considering that there is intense competition in all of its approved indications and withdrawal issues related to adrenaline insufficiency have been reported by patients on this therapy. The success of Acthar Gel franchise depends highly on positive data readouts from the ongoing clinical studies, which would in turn strengthen its position in the refractory patient population and lead to growth in volumes. However, failure to report favorable data from these trials may further increase payer challenges for Acthar Gel in the coming years.

On August 22, 2018, Mallinckrodt issued a press release confirming receipt of CRL (complete response letter) from the FDA for NDA of stannsoporfin as a treatment option for newborns ≥35 weeks of gestational age with indicators of hemolysis who are at risk of developing severe jaundice, or hyperbilirubinemia. Mallinckrodt is working on overcoming this setback and has conducted a Type A meeting with the FDA. Based on these discussions, the company plans to refine the pivotal registration trial design for this investigational therapy.

On December 12, 2018, the company announced receipt of CRL from the FDA for its abuse-deterrent, immediate-release reformulation of Roxicodone in pain management indication. Such and other setbacks not only delay the potential revenue streams from the product but also result in increased spending, thereby affecting profitability.

I believe Mallinckrodt is an undervalued and attractive buy in March 2019

At the end of fiscal 2018, Mallinckrodt had cash balance close to $348.90 million and $6.09 billion debt on its balance sheet. The company has paid off debt of around $400 million in fiscal 2018 and plans to pay back almost $1.0 billion additional debt in fiscal 2019 using cash flows and proceeds from the proposed divestitures.

The company has a forward EV/EBITDA, EV/EBIT, and PE ratio of 6.2x, 6.7x, and 2,6x, respectively. Each of these ratios is lower than those of all of its major peers.

Even assuming a hefty discount of almost 50% to the median forward PE ratio of its peers to account for the various challenges, Mallinckrodt should be trading at a forward PE ratio of 3.0x. Assuming midpoint of the fiscal 2019 EPS guidance range of $8.10-8.50 provided by the company, the fair value comes around $24.50.

I believe that a discount of around 35-40% on the median forward PE ratio will give a fair representation of the forward PE ratio. Hence, assuming forward PE in the range of 3.6-3.9x, the target price should be in the range of $29.7-32.17.

Wall Street analysts have projected the 12-month consensus target price for this stock to be close to $29.50, almost 41.0% higher than its last closing price on March 7. Hence, based on my calculations, I believe this is more indicative of the true growth potential of Mallinckrodt in fiscal 2019.

Hence, I believe retail investors should add Mallinckrodt to their portfolio in March 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.