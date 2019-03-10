Real Estate Weekly: REITs And Builders Climb Despite Rough Week For Stocks

US job growth came up well shy of expectations in February, but wage growth accelerated to the fastest rate since 2009. Declining inflation has led to robust real wage growth.

The real estate sector got back on track this week following a recently uncharacteristic down week. The REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) climbed for the eighth week out of the past nine, pushing their 2019 gains back above 12%. Residential REITs (REZ) were among the strongest performers as mounting concerns over global economic growth and declining interest rates led to outperformance in many of the defensive and yield-oriented segments of the equity market.

The broader equity market, however, experienced their worst week of 2019. The S&P 500 (SPY) dipped more than 2% on the week while the Nasdaq (QQQ) broke its 10-week winning streak. The small-cap Russell 2000 (IWM) dipped more than 4% on the week. Economic data, particularly data related to the single family housing markets, has been all across the map in recent weeks as long-delayed and shutdown-affected data have been particularly noisy. US job growth came up well shy of expectations in February, but wage growth accelerated to the fastest rate since 2009.

Homebuilders (XHB and ITB) jumped more than 2% on the week, pushing their 2019 gains back above 13%. Starts and permits data for January was generally better than expected as declining mortgage rates have removed perhaps the most significant headwind causing the slowdown in the second half of 2018. The Hoya Capital Housing Index, an index that tracks the performance of the US housing industry, finished lower by nearly 1% as strength in the residential REIT and homebuilder sector was offset by weakness in the home improvement and real estate technology sectors.

NVR (NVR), D.R. Horton (DHI), and Sleep Number (SNBR) each climbed more than 4% on the week. Single family rental and manufactured housing REITs were among the top-performing sub-sectors, led by Invitation Homes (INVH) and Equity Lifestyle (ELS). Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) and Restoration Hardware (RH) were among the laggards, each dipping by 10%.

Real Estate Economic Data

Job Growth Misses Expectations in February

The US economy added fewer jobs than expected in February following a reacceleration in hiring throughout 2018 and the first month of 2019. Following a stellar report in January when 311k net new jobs were added to nonfarm payrolls, just 20k were added in February, well shy of estimates around 180k. Noisy data was expected from disruptions associated with the government shutdown in early 2019. ADP data, meanwhile, showed a solid 183k rise in job growth following 300k rise last month.

Average hourly earnings rose 3.4% in February, the fastest rate of growth since 2009. The recent decline in inflation, largely a response to falling energy prices, have led to strong growth in real wages in 2018. Real wage growth topped 1.9% in February, the strongest since 2015. Productivity last year grew at the fastest rate since 2018. Along with a growing labor force, productivity growth is the key component to real economic growth on a per capita basis.

The story of the post-tax reform economic reacceleration has been a resurgence in the long-dormant goods-producing sectors. Manufacturing jobs, which had entered a mild recession in 2016, have seen significant growth in recent quarters. Jobs growth in the goods-producing sectors grew at a seasonally-adjusted rate of 2.5% over last year, slowing from the high of 3.3% growth recorded in mid-2018, which was the strongest rate of goods-producing job growth since January 1985.

Job growth in the services sectors, which accounts for roughly 85% of total jobs in the US, has trended sideways since early 2017, but has seen several solid months of growth since late 2018. The largest single job category, retail, has been among the weakest job categories, but stabilized in 2018. Hiring in the professional services category has seen solid and accelerating growth since late 2016.

The traditional measure of unemployment, the U3 unemployment rate, ticked lower to 3.8% in January while the labor force participation rate held steady at 63.2%. We continue to believe that there is significantly more labor market slack remaining in the labor market than traditional metrics would imply, slack that could be unleashed by policy changes. The prime-age labor force participation rate remains nearly 100 basis points below the lows of the mid-2000s recession. A return to that level would imply slack of 8 million jobs, suggesting that the recovery could very well endure for another half-decade, or at very least shouldn't be hampered by the lack of labor market slack.

Mixed Signals in Home Sales Data

This week, we published our quarterly update on the homebuilding sector: Homebuilders: Relief Has Arrived. We discussed how it's no secret that the US single family housing markets softened considerably throughout 2018, though it shouldn't be all that surprising, or particularly concerning. Back in 2013, in the wake of the infamous "taper tantrum," the 30-year mortgage rate shot higher by 120 basis points between May and August 2013. At that time, new home sales were growing at an impressive 20% growth rate, but just months later, that impressive growth was all but erased as 2014 ended with just a 2% rise in new home sales. After topping out in mid-2013, interest rates eventually receded, and housing data - starts, sales, and prices - all bounced back robustly. By 2015, new home sales were back to 15% year-over-year growth.

Based on recent forward-looking data points, it seems that we may be set up for a repeat of this pattern. Mortgage rates rose by a nearly identical 120 basis points between September 2017 and November 2018, leading to a similar slowdown in home sales as the one seen in 2014. New home sales grew by just 2.5% in 2018 while existing home sales dipped by roughly 4% with the weakness intensifying in the second half of the year.

Starts and permitting data showed a similar pattern of weakening in 2018. January housing starts data was released on Friday, just a week after the long-delayed housing starts for December. While the headline data was above consensus, the overall weak trends continued as the single family construction pullback showed few signs of relenting in January even as mortgage rates receded further.

The 30-year mortgage rate, however, is now lower on a year-over-year basis, setting up a potential recovery by mid-2019. Forward-looking indicators have inflected higher over the last two months and commentary from homebuilders and other housing companies has suggested that the single family markets may be coming back to life. The MBA Purchase Index, a useful leading indicator of new and existing home sales, earlier this month jumped to the highest level since 2010 while the MBA Refinance Index rose to the highest level since last spring.

Construction Spending Sees Moderating Growth

Private construction spending growth has slowed since peaking in 2015 as rising construction costs and moderating real estate fundamentals have dampened the appetite for new development. As private spending has pulled back, however, infrastructure spending has seen a sudden resurgence. Public construction spending is higher by 6.6% over the last year, the strongest rate of growth since 2009, powered by robust spending at the state and local levels on infrastructure.

Rising construction costs can have a tightening effect on supply growth in the commercial real estate market. Construction costs rose considerably throughout 2018, primarily a result of tariffs and other trade-related issues. As construction spending has moderated, construction costs have started to pull back, led lower by a sharp dip in lumber prices which had surged in the first half of 2018. The PPI index for construction materials is still higher by roughly 6% year over year while the PPI index for total construction costs remains higher by 5%.

As we discussed in our homebuilding report, the combination of rising land, materials, and labor costs have compressed homebuilding margins to near-zero for all but the largest national homebuilders. It’s a very different scenario than the pre-recession period as home price appreciation has been driven primarily by rising replacement costs to build rather than pure speculation and credit-fueled demand. Rising construction costs and their impact on rising home prices have had the effect of keeping new home development and supply growth far below the levels normally associated with this level of recent economic growth.

2019 Performance

So far in 2019, real estate has delivered an impressive year across the board. REITs have climbed by more than 12%, led by the industrial, hotel, and single family rental REIT sectors. Within the Hoya Capital Housing Index, the home furnishings sector has delivered the strongest gains, climbing by nearly 30% through the first two and a half months of 2019. Homebuilders have climbed roughly 13%, bouncing back after their worst year since 2008 for each sector. The S&P 500, meanwhile, has climbed roughly 10% on the year while the small-cap Russell 2000 has jumped 13%. At 2.63%, the 10-year yield has retreated by 6 basis points since the start of the year, and is more 60 basis points lower than the peak-levels of last November.

REITs and housing-related equities have outperformed the broader US stock market over the last 25 years. The NAREIT All-Equity REIT Index has delivered an 11.4% average annual return while the Fidelity Construction & Housing Fund (FSHOX) has delivered a 11.2% annual return since 1994. The S&P 500, meanwhile, delivered a 10.7% annualized rate of return during this period.

Bottom Line: Another Busy Week Ahead

Following a down week, REITs and Homebuilders resumed their impressive 2019 rallies. REITs climbed for the eighth week in the past nine as interest rates declined on mixed economic data. Homebuilders jumped more than 2% on the week, pushing their 2019 gains back above 13%. Housing data has been all over the map, but forward-looking metrics have been strong.

The broader equity market had their worst week of 2019 as concerns mounted over slowing global growth. The US has seemingly reasserted itself as the engine of the world economy. US job growth came up well shy of expectations in February, but wage growth accelerated to the fastest rate since 2009. Declining inflation has led to robust real wage growth. Housing and construction data revealed that single family housing building slowed more significantly than thought in late-2018 as long-delayed data got released. Declining mortgage rates, however, have brightened the outlook.

It's another busy week of economic data next week, highlighted by Retail Sales on Monday, CPI on Tuesday, PPI on Wednesday, and New Home Sales on Thursday.

