Spring training for alternatives investors

In honor of spring training, I'd like to take investors back to the basics and fundamentals of alternative investments.

As a big baseball fan and the father of a college baseball player, this is a joyous time of the year for me - it signals the return of baseball with the start of spring training. A primary goal of spring training is getting the players back to basics by focusing on the fundamentals of the game. By doing so, the players ensure they are ready to go when the season begins. In honor of spring training, I'd like to take investors back to the basics and fundamentals of alternative investments (or alts).

Alternative investments defined

Let's start by defining what we mean by alternative investments. Invesco defines alternatives as investments other than publicly traded, long-only equities and fixed income. Based on this definition, investments that have any of the following characteristics would be defined as alternatives:

Investments that engage in "shorting" (i.e., seeking to profit from a decline in the value of an asset) such as global macro, market neutral and long/short equity strategies.

Investments in asset classes other than stocks and bonds, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources (i.e., timberland), infrastructure, and master limited partnerships.

Investments in illiquid and/or privately traded assets, such as private equity, venture capital, and private credit.

Alts for all - liquid strategies now available

Historically, alternative investments were only available to institutional and high-net-worth investors, but over the past decade, several types have become available to individuals. Generally speaking, access to illiquid strategies such as private equity and direct real estate is still restricted, but liquid strategies such as REITs, global macro, long/short equity and several other traditional hedge fund approaches are available to individual investors through mutual funds.

Through the use of alternative investments, individual investors now have new and unique tools to help them achieve their goals. That said, alternatives can be confusing, and many investors struggle to understand the different types and strategies.

How can alternatives potentially help investors?

To use a baseball analogy, alternatives are like a good-hitting utility player - they can help both offensively and defensively. This dynamic can be seen in the chart below, which examines the historical performance of a portfolio of liquid alternatives compared to equities, fixed income, and a 60% equity/40% fixed income portfolio.

Example portfolio returns from August 1998 through December 20181

Source: Invesco. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Investments cannot be made directly into an index. Returns shown are annualized.

The ability to play offense is demonstrated by the fact that alternatives generated a compound annual return slightly above that of equities for the period shown. Similarly, the ability to play defense is illustrated through alternatives' significantly lower volatility (as measured by standard deviation) and maximum decline compared to equities. To me, the biggest takeaway from the above chart is that while alternatives may enhance returns, their greatest contribution is potentially reducing risk within a portfolio by dampening volatility and decreasing maximum decline.

For investors, it is equally important to understand how alternatives have performed during different parts of the market cycle (see chart below1).

Source: Invesco. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Investments cannot be made directly into an index. Returns shown are annualized.

During bull market periods (tech bubble, debt run-up, post-crisis bull market), alternatives historically generated positive returns but lagged those of stocks. During the two bear market periods shown (bursting of the tech bubble and financial crisis), alternatives outperformed equities and the 60%/40% blend but trailed fixed income. In the first bear market period (tech bubble), alternatives generated a positive return, while in the other (financial crisis), the return was less negative than for equities.

My expectation for alt performance in 2019

When considering alternatives, I believe it is critical to understand the nature of returns during different parts of the market cycle. For nearly 20 years, the example alternative portfolio underperformed during periods of stock market strength but outperformed during periods of stock market weakness. Over the long term, this portfolio slightly outperformed equities, fixed income and a 60%/40% blend of the two. Of course, there is no guarantee this pattern will repeat itself, and history also suggests that long periods of market growth and low volatility could result in alternatives underperforming.

Given the strong equity performance over the past decade, holding alternatives has at times felt a little bit like being a fan of the New York Mets (e.g., disappointing and frustrating). That said, last year alternatives generally outperformed equities as traditional markets became more challenging and volatile.2

Looking ahead, I believe investors should consider preparing themselves for lower equity returns and elevated volatility. Given this outlook and the evidence presented today, investors may wish to consider the addition of alternative investments to their portfolios.

