High Liner Foods: A Great Catch For Value Investors

Financial leverage has risen over the past decade and now sits at 3.17x with interest coverage a mere 2.1x in 2018, adding to the risk but also contributing to the current low share price.

High Liner Foods (OTC:HLNFF) has had a rough 2018 year which has left its shares trading at a highly appetizing value of only 10.2x Forward P/E and 0.7x book value. With its U.S. OTC shares now sitting near 3-year lows around $5.36, the dividend yield has been pushed all the way up to 7.6%. While the business has problems from its legacy battered and breaded fish products facing consumer trends towards healthier options, diversification of its product portfolio in recent years to include growing segments, such as shrimp and salmon, along with a corporate restructuring in 2018, which cut headcount by 14% and should save $7M in annualized costs going forward, could help keep High Liner's business above water.

Data by YCharts

Why the Sinking Share Price?

Driving the company's shares lower has been disappointing top-line sales numbers stemming from lower demand for High Liner's traditional breaded and battered products which in turn has reduced plant efficiency and margins at the company.

For the company's fiscal year 2018, sales volume decreased by 2.7% with revenue decreasing by 0.5%. Further adding to the gloom was adjusted sales figures (which do not include the 2017 newly acquired Rubicon shrimp business, a 2017 product recall, and FX differences) that showed sales volumes down 6.5% and their $USD reported revenues decreasing 5.1%.

Also bringing down the 2018 results was a $4.9M charge associated with an organizational restructuring undertaken during the year to hopefully save $7M in annualized run-rate costs going forward. All of this added up to adjusted diluted EPS of only $0.51 for 2018 which was down significantly from 2017's $0.93 adjusted diluted EPS.

An Introduction to the Company

Since being founded in 1899 in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia and launching its namesake High Liner brand in 1926, the company has now had more than 115 years of operations. With FY 2018 revenues of $USD 1,048 million, High Liner Foods is the North American leader in value-added frozen seafood. The company has the #1 market position in Canadian retail and is estimated to hold the #2 position in the U.S. market. As can be seen in the graphs below, 74% of sales came from the U.S. market and 26% from the Canadian market. As such, the company reports their financial results in $USD despite being based in Canada. The majority of the company's sales are through the foodservice industry (56%) where High Liner Foods has several brands to meet the value needs of different foodservice customers. The remaining 44% of sales are through retail where they have strong relationships with every major supermarket chain, club store and foodservice distributor in Canada and the U.S.

Sourced from Q4 2018 Investor Presentation

A Profitable & Growing Company

High Liner's strong position in the industry has allowed the company to achieve an average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital [ROIC] of 12.4% and 7.8%, respectively, over the past decade. On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $5.80 in 2009 to $10.52 recently, which, when combined with the dividends paid out from equity, has averaged growth of 11.6% annually, further reinforcing these profitability measures.

Source data from Morningstar

This level of profitability is not above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and, most importantly, 9% ROIC, which would signal a great company and long-term investment potential. However, the ROIC of 7.8% is within my range of 6-9% for an adequate company and together with the fact that the company has not had one annual net income loss over the past decade gives me comfort that High Liner is able to at least maintain its intrinsic value in the future as it has for the past 115+ years.

As noted from the company's Q4 investor presentation, the company completed its organizational realignment in the quarter from a previous geographic split between their U.S. and Canadian operations to a slimmer structure aligned by core function rather than geography. As stated by management, the reorganization resulted in a 14% reduction to salaried employees and should result in $7M of net annualized run rate cost savings. With an average net income of $27.1M over the past 3 years, these $7M cost savings from the reorganization could be significant if they are indeed achieved. Assuming a tax rate of 28%, the cost savings could result in a higher net income of around $5M or an additional $0.15 EPS.

Leverage is a Cause for Concern

High Liner has made a number of acquisitions over the past few years which has resulted in an increase to both the level of debt and the number of shares outstanding. Most recently in 2017, High Liner acquired Rubicon for $107M to build up the company's shrimp product line. That transaction was paid for with 70% cash/debt and 30% stock (2.4 million shares issued). This is one of several acquisitions made over the past decade where debt and shares have had to be issued resulting in financial leverage rising to 3.17x in 2018 from 1.94x in 2009 as can be seen in the graph below.

Source data from Morningstar

Accompanying this rising level of financial leverage has been an increased risk of covering interest payments with operating cash flows. While never dipping into the negative, interest coverage has shrunk from 6.16x in 2009 to become only 2.11x last year. While being in the staple food products business results in relatively stable revenue streams that can support such aggressive leverage, the slow organic sales decline seen in recent years cannot be offset by acquisitions forever if they are not sustainably financed by cash flows from operations. The projected $7M run-rate cost savings from High Liner's reorganization should help cover the $20.5M of interest expenses in 2018 if they can be achieved as management has projected.

Dividends Support by Cash Flow

High Liner's dividend has been covered by earnings in every year except 2012 during the last decade. While free cash flows (FCF as calculated to be roughly cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures) have been choppier due to the nature of varying capital spending projects, dividends have been well covered over the past decade as the business has earned a cumulative $7.90 in free cash flows and paid out $2.98 in dividends.

Source data from Morningstar and author's calculations

That being said, on November 8, 2018, the Board announced that it has commenced a review of its capital structure to determine the prudent use of capital. Given how poor earnings have been in the past couple years, a prudent dividend cut to help bring financial leverage down would not be out of the question in my opinion. The company will provide an update on its review when they financial results for the first quarter of 2019 in May. If a dividend cut were to happen come the May announcement, it would not affect my investment thesis but would instead be seen as a prudent move to shore up the company's finances and protect long-term investor interests.

Getting a Sense of Valuation

Given the number of acquisitions and changes that have happened over the last decade, my usual metric to get a sense of valuation, which my regular readers would be familiar with, being long-term average ROE adjusted for the price-to-book value an investor is currently buying the shares at, would not yield very relevant results.

Instead, to get an estimate of the valuation and potential returns High Liner could be offering at current prices, I will use the average of the past 3 year's FCF to shareholders, adjusted for the restructuring charge in 2018 and the product recall in 2017 for which a 3rd party was liable and has now repaid $17M in the resulting losses to High Liner. To be conservative, I have shown a range of the after-tax cost savings from the 2018 restructuring (in case all does not go according to management's projections) and I have used the current shares outstanding which include the 2.4 million issued during the 2017 Rubicon acquisition whose FCFs would not be included in the 2016 results included in the 3 year average. As a tax rate, I have used an approximate 28% as an estimate given the company's U.S. / Canadian operations. As can be seen in the table below, potential returns look enticing with FCF yields to shareholders between 13.7% and 16.5%.

Source data from Q4 Investor Presentation and Morningstar

Take Away

High Liner Foods looks like a very attractive investment at the moment in my opinion but the company is not without its issues. The company has had a very profitable past with ROE and ROIC averages of 12.4% and 7.8% respectively over the past decade and cash flows are still positive despite a rough past couple of years. To deal with declining sales in its legacy breaded and battered fish products, the company has chosen to diversify into new seafood products through acquisitions financed with debt. These acquisitions have left the company with much higher financial leverage and a riskier interest coverage ratio than they began the decade with. However, if management is able to keep the business afloat, investors could be sitting pretty buying this profitable business at only 0.7x book value.

