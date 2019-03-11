A Unique Approach To Trading Markets With The Equity Management Academy (Podcast)

Patrick discusses his unique approach to trading during the in-depth conversation that follows.

They offer subscribers to their SA Marketplace service, Mean Reversion Trading, regular reports and trading alerts on the S&P 500 E-mini, gold and silver.

After three decades as a trader, Patrick MontesDeOca founded The Equity Management Academy with the belief that "regular" investors could learn to trade like "Pros" when given the right tools.

After 30 years working as a trader in New York and Chicago, Patrick MontesDeOca founded The Equity Management Academy out of a deeply held belief in the power of education to change investors' financial outcomes. The Academy’s objective is to help all levels of traders from beginners to veterans become more effective at transforming knowledge into wealth. The centerpiece of the Academy is embodied in the fully automated proprietary trading program: the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI). The Academy also assists institutional traders and hedgers.

Patrick and his team at The Equity Management Academy joined Seeking Alpha as contributors in 2017. Their Seeking Alpha reports are based on the VC PMI analysis of various markets including S&P 500 (SPXS) (SPXL) E-mini futures, Gold (GDXJ), Silver (USLV) and Bitcoin. They are written by Scot Macdonald, PhD, who is the Director of Research for the Equity Management Academy.

This past December, Patrick and team launched their Mean Reversion Trading Marketplace service here at Seeking Alpha, offering key trading reports from The Equity Management Academy to Seeking Alpha’s subscriber base. These include:

Weekly reports for the gold, silver and E-mini S&P markets using the VC PMI

Precise entry, exit and stop points for day, swing or long-term trades

Special reports when a particular market warrants immediate attention

Patrick lays out his unique approach to trading in full detail during his conversation with Seeking Alpha's Jonathan Liss, which you can listen to by clicking play above - or by looking for the Seeking Alpha Marketplace Roundtable Podcast where ever you listen to podcasts. Enjoy!

Topics covered:

5:40 - Reversion to mean system of day-trading includes 5 pivot points

17:50 - What it takes to be a good trader: managing emotions and greed

26:00 - Ideas for managing risk

28:30 - Why trade primarily gold, silver and S&P 500 E-mini futures?

38:00 - Holding period: overnight vs. day only

40:30 - Preferred vehicle for trading silver

43:00 - Extreme market conditions: does a system-wide break down requiring a need to stay on the sidelines?

50:00 - Advice for day-trading effectively: discipline, passion, patience, manage emotions.

We'll be updating the Marketplace Roundtable podcast on this account, and you can also find it on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify and Libsyn. We have been publishing one or two of these a week so stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JNUG, JDST, SPXS, SPXL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Patrick MontesDeOca is a day trader and thus may either currently be long, or may initiate positions in any of the securities or assets mentioned in this podcast at any time.