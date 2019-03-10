Podcast: Facebook Manifesto, Warren Tech Company Breakup, USB4 And WebAuthn

This week's Tech.pinions podcast features Ben Bajarin and Bob O'Donnell analyzing Mark Zuckerberg's latest post on the what he sees as the future of social networking, discussing the plan from Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren to break up big tech companies like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and chatting about the implications of the newly announced USB4 connectivity spec and the WebAuthn protocol for standardizing password-less authentication across the web.
