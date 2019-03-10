U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: 2 Growth IPOs Pop

Growth IPOs are finally coming to market, and IPO investors are profiting.
ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) priced above the range and jumped 79% on its debut, the best first-day pop since Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in October (+94%). While it is relatively early stage ($12M in LTM sales), the company's cardiovascular device has shown advantages over competitors, and its products have seen strong initial traction since the mid-2018 launch.
Chinese brokerage Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FHL) raised $90 million and popped 28%. Futu profitably grew revenue by 160% in 2018 to $103 million, as Chinese retail demand for overseas securities takes off.
Two blank check companies also IPO'd this past week, raising a combined $490 million. These included cannabis-focused Tuscan Holdings (THCBU) and Crescent Capital-backed Crescent Acquisition (CRSAU). So far this year, 12 SPACs have raised $2.6 billion, compared to 14 other IPOs raising $1.4 billion. While 2019 IPO proceeds are down -88% from this point last year, 2019 SPACs have raised nearly 50% more than the YTD-2018 group, and 2018 was a 10-year record for SPACs.
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Market Cap
|
Price vs.
|
First Day
|
Return
|
ShockWave Medical
|
$97M
|
$509M
|
13%
|
+79%
|
+86%
Sells medical systems used in treating cardiovascular disease.
|
Futu Holdings
|
$90M
|
$1,508M
|
9%
|
+28%
|
+28%
Fast-growing low-commission online brokerage in China.
|
Tuscan Holdings
|
$240M
|
$298M
|
0%
|
+1%
|
+2%
Blank check company led by Stephen Vogel and targeting the cannabis industry.
|
Crescent Acquisition
|
$250M
|
$313M
|
0%
|
+0%
|
+0%
Blank check company formed by Crescent Capital.
Filings picked up this week as five IPOs joined the pipeline. Three stand out: Tradeweb (TW) is a highly profitable company with 20% growth, medical device maker Silk Road Medical (SILK) had 142% growth in 2018 ($35M in sales), and Tufin Software (TUFN) boasts 30% growth and a positive EBITDA margin.
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Sector
|
Lead
|
Iswill Acquisition (IWAC.U)
|
$230M
|
SPAC
|
Cantor Fitz.
SPAC led by former Virtustream executives targeting the software and internet industries.
|
Tradeweb Markets
|
$500M
|
Financials
|
JP Morgan
Electronic trading platform backed by Blackstone and Thomson Reuters.
|
Ruhnn Holding
|
$200M
|
Technology
|
Citi
E-commerce platform used by Chinese internet celebrities to sell fashion items.
|
Tufin Software
|
$100M
|
Technology
|
JP Morgan
Provides enterprise software for managing network security policies.
|
Blue Hat (BHAT)
|
$18M
|
Technology
|
ViewTrade
AR entertainment platform creating interactive children's toys and games.
|
Silk Road Medical
|
$86M
|
Health Care
|
JP Morgan
Sells medical devices to treat carotid artery disease.
IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 3/7/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 26.8% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 10.1%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include VICI Properties (OTC:VICI) and Altice (NYSE:ATUS). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 8.0% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 8.9%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include SoftBank and China Tower.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.