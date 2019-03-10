Funko: Incredible Growth Acceleration

The company's outlook calling for 18-20% y/y growth in FY19 is also quite conservative and leaves plenty of room for upside.

As with any other seasonal producer of toys and gifts, the fiscal fourth quarter is hands down the most important for Funko (FNKO), the recent IPO whose Pop! figurines are playful representations of popular characters from franchises like Star Wars and Harry Potter. Luckily for Funko investors, Funko had one of its biggest quarters ever in Q4, accelerating revenue growth by fourteen points and obliterating Wall Street's targets by a wide margin. After initially popping in response to the strong results, Funko stock has simmered back down: creating a well-timed buying opportunity for investors. Though Funko stock has already had a respectable ~4% recovery in the year-to-date, the stock is still off ~35% from highs above $30 that it notched last September.

In my view, investors should stay long on Funko. The stock is attractively priced at a ~18x forward P/E relative to a guidance outlook of $1.05-$1.15 in EPS for next year. Note as well that the company's revenue outlook calling for 18-20% y/y growth also looks light considering Funko just exited Q4 at a 38% y/y growth rate, creating upside opportunity if Funko comes in substantially above plan as it did this quarter. Note as well that these guidance ranges are still above Wall Street's targets, which called for just $740 million in revenues and $0.97 in EPS.

Figure 1. Funko FY19 guidance

Source: Funko Q4 earnings deck

Funko aggressively adding franchises to grow sales

A couple of updates on Funko's strategic positioning are worth mentioning. The company has been busy adding "properties" throughout fiscal 2018, which are the brands that Funko has entered into licensing agreements with to produce Funko toys. Adding properties is the company's de facto strategy for chasing growth, because drawing on the fan base of a deeply popular franchise like Game of Thrones lures in new customers.

For Funko, the top-selling properties continually change every quarter, highlighting the company's strategy in staying nimble and diverse across a broad set of franchises. The chart below, taken from Funko's Q4 earnings deck, showcases the top properties in each of the last four quarters:

Figure 1. Funko top properties Source: Funko Q4 earnings deck

As can be seen above, hit online game Fortnite was the top-selling brand in Q4, supplanting #2 Harry Potter (which in itself is a relatively new addition to the Funko family). Note also that no property has accounted for more than 6% of sales, and the top 10 properties combined account for less than 40% of sales - indicating that Funko's revenues are well-distributed across its hundreds of brands.

In the fourth quarter, Funko had 583 active properties, up 34% y/y. Average sales per active property also rose to $400,000, up 3% y/y - indicating that property acquisitions are gaining in monetization rates.

Q4 highlights

Let's now dive deeper into Funko's massive fourth-quarter beat:

Figure 3. Funko 4Q18 results Source: Funko Q4 earnings release

Revenues grew 38% y/y to $233.2 million, which, as previously mentioned, represents a whopping fourteen points of sequential acceleration relative to last quarter's 24% y/y growth rate. For a company that is approaching a billion-dollar revenue run rate, this level of acceleration is nearly unheard of. It certainly wasn't expected by Wall Street, which had a consensus revenue target of $198.2 million (+17% y/y) for the quarter. Funko managed to essentially double Wall Street's growth target.

The growth was fairly evenly split between Funko's core figurines business (up 38% y/y to $188.3 million in revenues, or about 80% of the total), as well as other merchandise, which grew 37% y/y. On a geographic basis, note as well that Funko continues to see incredible growth overseas. International revenues jumped 58% y/y to $74.5 million, representing approximately one-third of total revenues and accelerating from just 41% y/y international revenue growth in the previous quarter.

Here's some additional color from Brian Marotti, Funko's CEO, on the huge demand lift that Funko saw this quarter. These comments were taken from the Q4 earnings call (key points highlighted):

But I want to start by telling you that not only did our sales exceed our own optimistic estimates, but demand for our products was so strong it has strained some of our operation. We consciously made spending decisions to achieve growth and expand our reach in the market as a whole knowing it would depress our margins in the near-term. As you might expect, meeting this stronger than expected demand required us to incur additional cost. It also strained our fulfillment capabilities, both domestically and in Europe, which led to significant increase in customer noncompliance charge backs during the quarter. Both of these factors impacted our margins but allowed us to fill our customers’ demand and more importantly satisfy our fans. I want to emphasize that none of the actions we took in Q4 were the result of unusual discounting on our part or a sign of slacking demand. Quite to the contrary, through the entire quarter, demand for our products exceeded our expectations and our plans. We see so much opportunity to enlarge our market that we plan to pursue sales growth aggressively again in 2019."

The key message here: The uptick in demand has surprised management, and Funko didn't achieve its tremendous revenue growth by pushing reseller partners via discounts and incentives.

Despite Marotti's comments about near-term margin pressure, Funko did manage to grow both earnings and operating margins in the quarter. Operating income grew 57% y/y to $30.5 million, representing a 13.1% GAAP operating margin - up 170bps from 11.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Likewise, adjusted EBITDA - Funko's primary metric for measuring profitability - also saw 42% y/y growth and 50bps of margin expansion, as shown in the chart below:

Figure 4. Funko adj. EBITDA

Source: Funko Q4 earnings deck

The company's pro forma EPS of $0.44 also showed 29% upside surprise to Wall Street's estimates of $0.34.

Challenges to the bull thesis and key takeaways

We've seen a lot of bullish trends coming out of Funko's Q4 results, and management's commentary also highlights that demand for Funko toys is soaring far above all expectations. In light of these spectacular updates, it's a surprise that Funko shares haven't moved substantially higher after releasing Q4 results.

Of course, every company - especially small-cap names - are prone to many risks. The biggest one investors should watch out for in Funko, in particular, are inventory levels post-Christmas season. Funko primarily sells its product via third-party resellers. Q4 result were really strong because these resellers bought up huge volumes of Funko product - but if sell-through to end customers through the holiday season were weaker than expected (something we cannot see in Funko's results), these resellers may reduce or cancel their orders in Q1. In effect, Q4's strength might have pulled in some revenues from Q1 - which is perhaps why Funko is only calling out 18-20% y/y growth in FY19.

This is especially true as multiple headlines emerged over the past week on global economic tightening. A weak U.S. jobs report contributed to the stock market slump last week. Chinese exports were down 20% y/y in February. And in Europe, which has been a key market for growth for Funko, the ECB slashed its 2019 growth forecast from 1.7% to 1.1%. Amid this slackening global economy, demand for consumer discretionary toys like Pop! figurines may falter.

That being said, however, recent trends suggest that Funko is still firing on all cylinders, and until we see evidence of a slowdown, we should stick to management's assessment that demand is strong to the point of constraining operations. Stay long here as Funko continues to grow by acquiring top-selling properties and expanding overseas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNKO.