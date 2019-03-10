Energy Transfer: Growing Throughput And Export Story

On Wednesday, February 20, 2019, pipeline and midstream giant Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) announced its fourth-quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite disappointing as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts on both the top and bottom line. The market still reacted favorably to the release though, as shares did trade up in the after-hours session that accompanied the report. This may be because there was actually a great deal in this report for investors to like, despite what the company's analysts thought. Energy Transfer has long been a favorite of many investors in the space, and this report should only reinforce those convictions.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Energy Transfer's fourth-quarter 2018 earnings report:

Energy Transfer brought in total revenues of $13.573 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents an 18.53% increase over the $11.451 billion that it had in the year-ago quarter.

Operating income was $1.419 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents a 389.31% improvement over the $290 million that the company had in the same quarter of last year.

Energy Transfer completed a merger in October that was ostensibly designed to simplify the company's structure since it merged Energy Transfer Partners with Energy Transfer Equity.

The company reported a record distributable cash flow of $1.52 billion during the most recent quarter, which represents a 29% increase over the year-ago quarter. This also gives the company a very respectable distribution coverage ratio of 1.90.

Net income was $852 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This compares very unfavorably to the $1.168 billion that the company had in the fourth quarter of 2017.

It seems quite likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is going to notice is that with the notable exception of net income, essentially every measure of the company's financial performance improved compared to the year-ago quarter. One of the primary reasons for this is that the quantity of resources transported by the company increased compared to the year-ago quarter. This was most notable in its natural gas midstream division, which transported an average of 11,708 billion Btu/day in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 8,944 billion Btu/day a year ago on its intrastate systems alone. As I have discussed in numerous past articles on midstream companies, a firm's throughput volume bears a direct correlation to the amount of money that they bring in. This is due to the fact that the company charges its customers a fee for each unit of commodities that moves through its network. While this is admittedly a simplified way of explaining the company's business model, it is adequate for explaining how the increase in volumes increased revenues.

The increase in volumes here was mostly due to a merger. In 2015, Energy Transfer Partners bought Regency Gas Partners, which it previously controlled, due to the environment of consolidation that swept the industry following the oil crash in 2014. After this acquisition, Energy Transfer Partners began to report Regency's results as an unconsolidated affiliate. Thus, it reported its own results independently of Regency's, although it did derive income from the latter company. This changed in April when the company acquired all of the units that it did not already own. At that time, Energy Transfer Partners began consolidating Regency's results into its own. Thus, the numbers reported here also include the volumes from the systems that formerly belonged to Regency, which was not the case in the comparable numbers from last year. We also can see that the majority of the increase was not due to Energy Transfer growing organically, but it is still something that is nice to see and still beneficial to shareholders.

Energy Transfer's interstate transportation system is probably the one that most investors think of when they picture the company. This is the company's network of pipelines that traverses a good portion of the United States and transports oil and natural gas all around the nation. This part of the company also saw an increase in throughput volumes year-over-year, with the average transported natural gas volumes increasing to 11,062 billion Btu/day from 7,185 billion Btu/day over the period.

In this case, the surge in transported volumes was caused by organic growth as well as the nationwide increase in upstream production volumes that have benefited most midstream companies. The company credits the improvement in volumes here to the initiation of service on the Rover pipeline, increased utilization of contracted capacity on the Panhandle and Trunkline pipelines, an increase on the Tiger pipeline due to production growth in the Haynesville shale, and an increase on the Transwestern pipeline due to favorable market opportunities in the West that caused Permian producers to divert more of their product to those states. As the chart above shows, this throughput volume growth caused the unit's adjusted EBITDA to increase 40.06% over the prior year quarter. As adjusted EBITDA is often used by midstream companies, including Energy Transfer, as a measure of cash flow, this is something that is certainly nice to see.

The company also has a natural gas liquids operation, and this unit also saw throughput volumes surge over the past year. During the fourth quarter of 2018, the company transported an average of 1.115 million barrels of NGLs per day compared to 963,000 barrels per day in the same quarter of last year. While the business unit also saw refined products throughput volumes decline, going from 618,000 barrels per day to 601,000 barrels per day, the decline was slight and does not overall change the growing volume narrative. The primary reason for the volume increase here was growing production in the Permian, which needs to be moved to the market in order to be sold. The company also notes that it benefited from a growth in export volumes during the quarter. This is due to Energy Transfer owning a number of export terminals as well as supporting infrastructure like the Mariner pipeline that sees increasing volume as the demand to export energy products increases. This caused the unit to produce higher revenues, which ultimately supports a growing adjusted EBITDA. This is exactly what we saw in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Another important thing to keep in mind about the company's results during this quarter is that it was the first one that saw Energy Transfer Partners and Energy Transfer Equity operate as a single entity. As mentioned in the highlights, the two entities completed their merger on October 19, 2018, in what was ostensibly a merger intended to simplify the company's structure. In reality, there were probably other reasons as this is something that we have seen a lot of master limited partnerships do in the years following the oil crash and is likely a reaction to the market as a whole turning somewhat unfriendly towards the general-limited partnership structure that many of these companies had and are now abandoning. For our purposes here though, this merger had a positive impact on the company's results compared to the year-ago quarter. This is due to the way that it reported its net income attributable to partners. In the fourth quarter of 2018, this figure was $617 million. In the fourth quarter of 2017, this figure was $251 million. However, the 2017 figure is only for Energy Transfer Equity and not for the two companies combined. Thus, the actual improvement in this figure was nowhere near as large as it appears.

As I have pointed out before though, net income is not a particularly good measure of a midstream company's financial performance. This is due to the fact that these firms have a high amount of depreciation and amortization due to their huge fixed capital base. Depreciation is not actually something that causes money to leave the company even though it does reduce net income. For that reason, we usually use a metric known as distributable cash flow to judge the performance of these firms. This is a non-GAAP measurement that theoretically tells us the amount of money that was generated by the company's ordinary operations that is available to be paid out to the unitholders. As mentioned in the highlights, Energy Transfer had a distributable cash flow of $1.516 billion during the quarter, which represents a 28.7% increase over the $1.178 billion that it had in the year-ago quarter. This is more than enough to support the distribution at the current level since Energy Transfer is only paying out $800 million per quarter to all of its investors. If the company can maintain its current level of performance, which is highly probable, it could very easily result in a distribution increase in the near future.

In conclusion, this was a very good quarter for Energy Transfer. The company benefited greatly from the rising upstream production that we have seen at various basins throughout the United States and the emergence of the nation as an energy exporter. The company has also made great progress at simplifying its structure as it integrates the various entities in the family into one greater whole. In addition, we saw the company generate substantially more cash than it needs to cover its distribution, which could point to a distribution increase in the near future. Overall, unitholders should be quite happy here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.