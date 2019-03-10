Extendicare: Margin Compression Continues

Investment Thesis

Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) [TSX:EXE] delivered poor Q4 2018 results. The company has several growth initiatives to expand its margins and grow its revenue. These include: (1) A new ERP system, (2) redevelopment projects in its long-term care segment, and (3) acquisition and development strategies for its retirement living segment. However, most of these initiatives will take at least several quarters before we see any material impacts. We believe investors should patiently wait for a better entry point.

Recent Developments

Extendicare delivered poor Q4 2018 results. In the quarter, revenue grew by 2.6% to C$288.8 million. However, its net operating income margin declined to 11.4% from 12.7% a year ago. Similarly, its adjusted EBITDA margin also declined significantly by 200 basis points to 7.8%, mostly due to expenditure on several of its growth initiatives (e.g., ERP system implementation). As a result of the margin compression, adjusted funds from operation dropped to C$0.135 per share. This was a significant decline from Q4 2017's C$0.178 per share.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

It may take time for it to turnaround

Despite the poor results, Extendicare has several growth initiatives to improve its growth outlook. Nevertheless, these projects may take time. In fact, management believes that margin expansion will happen in Q4 2019. Investors will have to exercise patience while waiting for these initiatives to come to fruition. These initiatives are highlighted below:

Integration of new ERP system in its home healthcare segment

Extendicare has experienced stagnating growth in its Home Healthcare service segment in the past few years. As can be seen from the table below, its home healthcare service volumes have declined year over year in each of the four quarters in 2018. To address this issue, management is in the midst of implementing a new enterprise resource planning system. The implementation is about 53% completed. Management estimates that the implementation will be completed by the end of 2019.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

The ERP system will improve its operating efficiency and allow a much better scheduling system. Management indicated in the conference call that the system will allow it to offer more hours to its personnel support workers so that they can work near full-time hours. This should improve the retention rate of its workers and attract more skillful workers. In fact, Extendicare is now seeing some encouraging signs of growth in its service volumes. As can be seen from the table above, its Q4 2018 total hours of service increased by 1.5% sequentially (although it is still down year over year). We believe this ERP system will result in higher revenue, improve efficiency and drive higher margins in the future. Perhaps, we can start seeing signs of growth in the second half of 2019.

Redevelopment opportunities in its long-term care centers

Extendicare's Long-Term Care segment has been quite stable in the past. However, the growth rate was quite slow. In Q4 2018, its NOI only increased by 2.5% year over year. Fortunately, the company has a plan to enhance its revenue and margin profile through redevelopment. Extendicare plans to redevelop 21 long-term care centers (about 3,287 beds in total). Some of these developments are proceeding well while many others are still in the planning stage. To highlight a few, the company plans to break ground in early 2019 to redevelop its long-term care center in Sudbury and Stittsvile (both are 256 bed centers). Extendicare has also been granted with 158 new long-term care beds in connection with the redevelopment of three of its other projects in Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, and Peterborough.

Expansion in its Retirement Living Portfolio

Extendicare has significantly increased its Retirement Living portfolio in the past 2-3 years. During this time period, the company has acquired seven properties (597 suites) and developed two properties (172 suites). Extendicare has recently opened its 10th retirement community (112 beds) in Bolton, Ontario. There is also another residence under construction (124 beds) in Barrie, Ontario. This project is scheduled to open in Q4 2019. Both projects are expected to generate NOI yield of 7.8% and 8.2% respectively. The move towards growing its Retirement Living portfolio will result in more private-pay revenue. This is because its Retirement Living portfolio (mostly private-pay) enjoys much higher NOI margin than its Home Healthcare and Long-Term Care segments. As can be seen from the table below, its Retirement Living portfolio has a NOI margin of 25.2% in Q4 2018. This is much higher than its other two business segments.

Q4 2018 NOI Margin (%) Home Healthcare 7.3% Retirement Living 25.2% Long-Term Care 11.4%

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Risks and Challenges

Risk of regulation

Since a majority of Extendicare's revenue comes from government funding, its business outlook is subject to changes in government regulations. For example, any redevelopment applications in its long-term care unit will require approval from government agency.

Rising construction costs and wages

Extendicare faces the risk of rising construction expenses on its existing development projects. Rising material costs may result in higher construction expenses than anticipated. In addition, the company faces the risk of rising labor costs as Canada's unemployment rate is in a cycle low of 5.8%.

Flu season

Like many other seniors housing REITs, Extendicare's occupancy ratio can fluctuate depending on flu season. As we know, it is difficult to predict how severe each flu season will be like or to know when the flu season will begin. Therefore, its net operating income can be impacted negatively in a severe flu season.

Valuation

Extendicare is currently trading at a price to 2018 adjusted funds from operation of 11.9x. This is significantly below Chartwell Retirement Residence's (OTC:CWSRF) multiple of 17.6x, but only slightly below Sienna Senior Living's (OTCPK:LWSCF) 12.3x. This valuation is understandable due to Extendicare's inferior portfolio mix. For readers' information, most of Chartwell's revenue is generated from higher-margin retirement living segment and nearly half of Sienna Senior Living's NOI is from its higher-margin retirement living segment. On the other hand, Extendicare derived most of its revenue from lower-margin home healthcare and long-term care businesses.

6.5%-yielding dividend

Extendicare currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.04 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 6.5%. The company's dividend yield of 6.5% is towards the high end of its three-year range. Its dividend is sustainable with a payout ratio of 73% in 2018 (based on its 2018 AFFO).

Investor Takeaway

Extendicare has several growth initiatives to improve its business outlook. However, these initiatives may take time and will likely not have any material impact on its business in 2019. Investors should patiently wait on the sideline. We believe this company is suitable for investors with a long-term horizon willing to look beyond its near-term weakness.

