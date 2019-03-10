Main Street Capital: Another Buying Opportunity For This High-Quality 8.0%-Yielding BDC?

Shares are at the brink of being oversold again.

Main Street Capital Corp. continues to earn more than its dividend with net investment income.

The drop in Main Street Capital Corp.'s (MAIN) share price in March may be another buying opportunity for income investors to gobble up shares of a top-notch business development company. Main Street Capital Corp. earned more than its dividend with net investment income and distributable net investment income in the fourth quarter, has considerable NII-upside on the back of rising short-term interest rates, and shares are at risk of being oversold over the short haul. All considered, Main Street Capital Corp. makes a compelling value proposition for income investors on the drop. An investment in MAIN yields 8.0 percent.

Main Street Capital Corp. - Excellent Performance Record

Main Street Capital Corp. is structured as a business development company that primarily makes debt and equity investments in U.S. middle market companies.

The business development company reported strong fourth quarter and full-year financial results at the end of February which continue to support the investment thesis. Main Street Capital Corp. has consistently grown its total investment and distributable net investment income over the last five years on the back of strong financing demand from middle market companies.

In fact, Main Street Capital Corp. reached new total investment income and distributable NII records in 2018, and once again posted double-digit income growth year-over-year.

Source: Main Street Capital Corp. Investor Presentation

Main Street Capital Corp.'s long-term growth record is indeed excellent. The company has grown its net asset value, DNII and dividends consistently over the last decade, making MAIN a preferred income vehicle for dividend investors.

Source: Main Street Capital Corp.

Operating Cost Advantage

Main Street Capital Corp. is an internally-managed business development company with a significant operating cost advantage over other BDCs. Lower-than-average expense ratios are a key advantage for Main Street Capital Corp. because the company retains more money that is available for shareholder distribution.

Here's how MAIN compares against other BDCs in terms of operating costs.

Source: Main Street Capital Corp.

NII-Upside

Main Street Capital Corp. has considerable net interest income upside thanks to its floating-rate debt investments. Higher short-term interest rates are poised to increase the BDC's net interest income going forward. The higher rates climb, the better for Main Street Capital Corp.'s earnings picture.

Here's a sensitivity table.

Source: Main Street Capital Corp.

Distribution Coverage

Main Street Capital Corp. has impressive dividend coverage stats. The company consistently outearned its dividend with net investment income and distributable net investment income in the last nine quarters. In the quarter ending December, Main Street Capital Corp. pulled in $0.69/share in NII and $0.72/share in DNII, widely earning more than its going cumulative quarterly dividend payout of $0.585/share.

Here are Main Street Capital Corp.'s updated distribution coverage stats including NII-payout ratio.

Source: Achilles Research

Buy The Drop?

Main Street Capital Corp.'s share price has dropped off lately, in-line with the broader stock market and BDC sector. Main Street Capital Corp.'s share price has bounced back strongly after the December sell-off, so the most recent correction is healthy and nothing to be concerned about, in my opinion.

In fact, since shares are almost oversold again (RSI of 39.07), I think the drop presents income investors with another interesting buying opportunity.

Source: StockCharts

Though MAIN has gotten cheaper lately, the BDC is far from being a bargain.

Main Street Capital Corp. is the most expensive BDC in the sector based on P/NAV-multiple. Investors today pay 1.54x net asset value for Main Street Capital Corp.'s dividend stream.

Here's how MAIN compares against other BDCs in the sector in terms of price-to-NAV-ratio.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Main Street Capital Corp. - like most other business development companies - is vulnerable to a cyclical downturn in the U.S. economy and a decrease in interest rates. Higher loan defaults could negatively impact the BDC's distribution coverage and a decrease in interest rates could limit Main Street Capital Corp.'s NII-upside.

Your Takeaway

Main Street Capital Corp. is a promising high-yield BDC to consider on the drop. The business development company reported convincing fourth quarter results and once again covered its going cumulative quarterly distribution with both net investment income and distributable net investment income. Further, MAIN has a considerable cost advantage over other BDCs thanks to its lower-cost internal management structure. NII-upside further improves the value proposition. Shares are not cheap, for sure, but the strength of the investment proposition justifies the price tag, in my view. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN, ARCC, PSEC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.