'Money For Nothing' By The 'Dire Desperates' At The ECB

In this article we will touch upon all the implications that this new-old monetary policy has on the markets going forward.

Everything is being affected: Growth, Inflation, Rates, Yields, Currencies, Banks - you name it.

QE is back in Europe, only 65 days after the ECB stepped aside and left the European markets to take care of themselves.

What a bombshell has the ECB dropped on the markets yesterday. Even "dovish Mario" outweigh his usual-self.

Background

Six months ago, 3.5-months before 2018 comes to an end, that we wrote about the European bluff, and asked: "How Long Can European Markets Survive Without The 'Big Brother' Help?". To wit:

the burning question now is not whether the ECB starts purchasing assets again rather how quickly will this happen? It's a matter of when, not a matter of it.

We concluded that article with the following statement:

Pouring ~€2.5T in recent years has provided a very good cover-up for the problems in Europe. However, the "zombie economy" can't grow without the massive, direct help of the ECB. Once the cover is removed, it won't take long for the bluff to be revealed. Both equity and credit markets in Europe are still not fully pricing in the effects of the biggest buyer (by far) of European assets moving to the sidelines. Perhaps the capital markets are still predicting, more like hoping, that the ECB somehow reverses course and keeps buying bonds (something which legally can't be done). Unlike the capital markets, it's much more difficult to manipulate the real economy. One can't sweep such problems like the ones Europe is dealing with under the carpet over and over again. No matter how many times you struggle, juggle or mumble, at the end of the day, PIGS remain pigs. Eventually, the house of cards falls apart, the "ponzi scheme" collapses, and the bubble bursts. Nothing of that kind and/or of that magnitude (can/should) last forever. The big question now is how quickly the ECB will announce a new purchase plan. It can't reverse course, but it can decide on a new one. However, until it does, the European economy continues - and is probably destined - to gallop towards the cliff.

Only Six Months Later...

Fast forward six months, and guess what? It took the ECB 65 days into 2019 to back off. Yesterday (March 7th), the European Central Bank ("ECB") made it clear that interest rates will remain on hold until at least the end of this year. Rate hike? Not on the foreseeable future, and certainly not during Mario Draghi shift (scheduled to end 31 October 31st 2019).

Furthermore, the ECB has made a fresh offer of cheap funding for the region's struggling banks (EUFN), by holding another series of auctions of multiyear loans at low rates, known as Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations ("TLTRO"), in an attempt to support (an already extremely soft) growth.

Before entering yesterday's meeting, the ECB was - as always is the case - way too optimistic in regard to the European economy.

But reality is hitting in the bank's officials, over and over again, and for years they are reacting to the poor data rather succeeding in making a real change.

There's no doubt that the ECB announcement took the markets by surprise, and there are many implications to the changes and new forecasts that are now in place. In this article we will try to touch upon all of those.

Growth? On the Verge of a Recession

It seems like the ECB simply decided to step back, just before an official recession is hitting Europe (VGK) (EZU) (HEDJ) (FEZ).

We said all along 2018 that the European Central Bank ("ECB") plan to step out of the European markets won't last for long, unless they are happy with the European economy entering in recession:

To wit, once again, from the "European Bluff" article:

If the ECB sticks to its guns, Europe may enter a recession no later than September 2019, just when Mario Draghi is expected to leave his post as chairman of the bank.

Let's take a closer look at the European growth, or what's left out of it.

The Eurozone ("EZ") economy grew 0.2% in the final quarter of 2018; very close to post negative growth.

Y/Y growth went down to as little as 1.1%. That's the slowest pace of growth in the EZ in five years.

GDP growth has slowed down significantly over recent quarters in most of the world's leading economies. That's true for the EZ, the UK (EWU) and Japan (EWJ) (DXJ), where Y/Y growth has stalled.

Only in the US (SPY) (DIA) (QQQ) (IWM) GDP growth has accelerated, but that's also likely to come to an end soon, if the Fed and US Treasury department reduce the level of liquidity.

Retail sales in the EZ came in slightly better than expected in January, rising 2.2% Y/Y. However, the long-term trend is still marginally down.

Same goes for manufacturing in the Euro area. Not only that the long-term trend is down, but the EU Manufacturing PMI index actually just shrank for the first time in almost six years!

It's no wonder then to see the OECD (another institution known for its never-ending down revisions) reducing its growth forecasts, for the world as a whole, and for Europe specifically.

As per the OECD, trade tensions and political turmoil are taking a bigger bite out of the global economy than many expected, particularly in Europe.

The red bars in the below chart represent the change (in growth forecasts) since November 2018. Only 4-5 months back in time, yet changes (lower growth) of up to 1.1%!

With all that in mind, you wouldn't be surprise to hear that the ECB growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020 have been cut (again) to 1.1% and 1.6%, respectively.

I suggest nobody treat the "stable forecast" for 2021 as good news...

Inflation: Nothing on the Horizon

This is how things looked like just before the last ECB meeting. Inflation expectations weren't high, to say the least, and certainly far away from the ECB 2% inflation target.

Then came the meeting, and the ECB did to its inflation forecasts the exact same thing it did to its growth forecasts. The ECB now sees the CPI rising by only 1.2% in 2019 (vs. 1.6% previously), 1.5% in 2020 (vs. 1.7% previously), and 1.6% in 2021 (vs. 1.8% previously).

What is certain, though, is that 2% isn't on the horizon.

Although Mario Draghi said yesterday (in the press conference that followed the ECB meeting) that probability of inflation "deanchoring" is very low, I wouldn't bet the farm on it.

Seriously, perhaps it's time for the ECB consider changing its inflation target, rather its inflation forecasts. Frankly, the below chart if embarrassing.

Rate Hike: Nothing on the Horizon

Mario Draghi has certainly caught the market by surprise. As a result, the expectations for a rate hike have shifted further out, to September 2020. That's one year after Mario Draghi finishes his term as ECB president. Good luck with that forecast...

Europe is looking more and more like Japan. With inflation very unlikely to reach the ECB target for (at least) another three years (!!!), the reality is sinking in that the Euro area is moving one step closer to "Japanification", i.e. (much) lower for (much) longer.

Yields: Nothing on the Horizon

First of all, just FYI, volatility in European government bonds has fallen to an all-time low, and that was the case even before yesterday's ECB meeting.

Now, we have a new TLTRO plan in place...

...which is certain to keep growing the ECB balance sheet, as well as to revive the money supply growth within the EZ.

No wonder then, that the German (EWG) 10-year bond yield took a deep dive yesterday (as if it has much to go down from...)

Although the 10-Year Bund is still trading above the zero line, negative yield is the new normal (again).

The yield curve for Germany is now negative all the way up to 9-year. The uber-dovish ECB sent the 9-year Bund yield down 9bps, to the lowest level since 2016.

The 10-year Bund yield seems en-route to zero too.

Btw, the amount of negative yielding debt outstanding rose 21% from October through mid-January, reversing a steady decline that took place over the course of 2017 and much of 2018.

We expect this number to jump going forward.

EUR/USD

With the ECB flooding the system with money (opposite to what is happening in the US), it's not a big surprise to see the European single currency (FXE) dropping more than 1% against the US Dollar, to a new 20-month low.

The US Dollar Index ETF (UUP) hits a 2-year high, and it's up 12% over the past year vs. negative returns of -3% for Gold (GLD) and -12% for Emerging Markets (EEM).

If this wasn't clear beforehand, the downgraded outlook for the EU, combined with the ECB fresh stimulus, means one thing: The Greenback is back!

European Banks

To say that European banks (EUFN) are struggling would be a bit of an understatement that we've touched upon over the past year on numerous occasions:

You don't need more than a quick glimpse (in the below chart) to figure this out.

The poster child of the European banking system is Deutsche Bank AG (DB), another topic we cover extensively in our SA writing:

With a gloomy outlook for the European economy, and in-spite of more liquidity that is going to be available for banks, Deutsche Bank share price has dropped in tandem with the German 10-year Bund yield following the dovish ECB announcements/Mario Draghi remarks.

Italy

This article isn't about Italy (EWI) but when one writes about the European economy, there's no way to ignore the boot country.

In case you forgot, the Italian debt is the elephant in the EZ room.

It's important to note that the ECB is issuing the new TLTRO not becuase they want to, but because they have to.

European banks are required to pay back the loans they took from the ECB, during previous rounds of TLTROs, and guess what? They can't pay back. Now, since the ECB can't allow these banks to default, the only solution is to lend new money in order to pay the old money. A debt-for-debt program; don't tell me you find that to be illogical...

Which country is the biggest benefactor out of this new round stimulus? Italy!

As such, Italy risk spread over Germany (measured by the difference between the two countries' 10-year yields) dropped to 246bps.

Bottom Line

Make no mistake: QE is back in the EU!

"Money for nothing" is no longer just a "Dire Straits" song, but also the official policy of the "Dire Desperates" at the ECB; at least til end-2019, and if I have to guess - way beyond.

Although Mario Draghi is known for his abilities to surprise (manipulate?...) the markets to the dovish side, yesterday he has outweigh even his own record. To recap:

Leaving all rates at record low: Main refinance rate at 0%; Deposit rate at -0.4%. Sees rates on hold at least through 2019.

Fresh stimulus not only been discussed but announced, with the new TLTRO program that will be available for European banks.

Lending operation with full allotment in place at least until March 2021.

Reinvesting debt proceeds for an extended time (aka forever?...).

Guidance for both growth and inflation expectations is pushed back.

Take a good look at the below chart.

If there's something you can count on, for the rest of 2019 (at the very minimum), is that the gap between the ECB to the Fed (when it comes to total assets to GDP) is going to widen significantly.

