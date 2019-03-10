BYD's Skyrail Business Has Potential To Take The Company To The Next Level

Skyrail is a good example of the potential synergy gains for the company from their suite of new energy products.

Questions need to be answered whether BYD is chasing revenue at the expense of profitability.

Skyrail business could help the company to hit its ambitious target of being a US$150 billion company by 2025.

Recent developments concerning the Skyrail product of BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF) gave the stock price a temporary boost recently. As my article in December outlined, founder and chairman Wang Chuanfu has very ambitious plans for his company to hit US$150 billion in revenues by 2025. That would amount to a tenfold increase over 2017 figures. Success in hitting the target would be a signal for a huge increase in the stock price.

Doubters need to be convinced, though, that profitability across the board is not being sacrificed for revenue.

They also need to know exactly why Skyrail projects have been delayed so much. This is an issue on which the company has not been very forthcoming. The main reason for delays seems to be changing regulations between local government bodies and the central government. If so, it seems uncertain why BYD has not come out and said so clearly.

Skyrail projects could potentially be large-scale revenue and profit generators for the company. EVs and Skyrail are said to be the company's two main strategic directions. The recent announcements by the central government of tax cuts and infrastructure spending should benefit these twin planks of BYD going forward. The EV market for BYD in 2019 looks promising. The Skyrail business is the big question.

The Company

BYD is the ultimate expression of a fully integrated new energy company. It is the world's largest EV manufacturer. It has an existing ICE vehicle business. It has a very substantial business in e-trucks and e-buses as well as passenger cars. It is a major battery manufacturer. It has a fast-growing business in energy storage. It has a separate stable business in handset components.

These are fast growing business sectors. As with EVs in general, though, there are many questions as to whether any companies are actually making worthwhile profits from the sector. Gross profit margin for the company is at 15.33%, with an operating profit margin of 6.33% and a net profit margin of 3.27%. This compares with the auto industry as a whole for Q4 2018 as follows:

Gross margin = 12.17%.

Net margin = 5.15%.

Net margin trailing twelve months = 3.02%.

BYD is investing heavily in forward capital expenditure. This is something one should admire in a company and may be why BYD appealed to Warren Buffett. Many companies look to short-term quarterly results and concomitant bonuses for senior executives, or brighten up EPS with share buybacks.

In contrast, BYD has invested heavily in facilities in China and around the world. The most recent is a new battery factory in Chongqing which is set to cost US$1.49 billion. It will have an annual capacity of 20GWh. Overseas it has been investing further in its e-bus and e-truck factories or joint ventures in California, Hungary, France, India and the U.K.

BYD's debt load has increased quite substantially on the back of this capex. It is understood to have banking facilities on which it can still draw of over 50 billion yuan (US$7.5 billion). Interest expense in 2018 was about 2 billion yuan (US$300 million). This looks manageable on the basis of 2017 EBITDA of 14 billion yuan (US$2.1). Current ratio at 0.94 and Quick Ratio at 0.73 indicate a healthy short-term position, but long-term debt at US$1.94 billion should be considered.

Preliminary figures for 2018 were released recently. They indicate net profit down 31% at about 2.79 billion yuan (US$418.5 million). In October last year, they had forecast profit would be down as much as 33% after a slow start to the year. This was mainly due to the increasingly competitive auto market in China. The company's ICE vehicle sales were down 7.8% while EV sales rose by 118%. The strong growth in the company's EV sales has continued into the first two months of this year. Total operating revenues were up 22.8% to 130 billion yuan (US$19.5 billion).

This seems to be a continuation of the trend of increased revenues and reduced profitability in a competitive Chinese auto market. Their battery business revenues will increase as they invest more in battery manufacturing facilities. Their energy storage business is also set to grow rapidly. Whether these will increase profitability remains to be seen.

Valuations would indicate that BYD is priced as more of a mature company than the growth company it believes itself to be. When compared to S&P BMI Consumer Discretionary numbers:

P/E = 45.43 (S&P 27.49).

Price/Sales = 1.23 (S&P 1.48).

Price to Tangible Book = 3.04 (S&P 5.83)

Price to Cash Flow = 11.52 (13.84)

Price/Sales would seem to indicate the company is good value on a sales basis. The Price/Earnings indicate it is less good value on a profit basis. Of course, Price/Sales does not take into account future debt that would need to be repaid. A look at the market cap of US$160 billion against the enterprise value of US$235 billion is an indication of the long-term debt level. The price to tangible book is favourable, indicating perhaps that the company is fairly valued or somewhat undervalued at these levels until further growth can eventuate. The price to cash flow measures how much cash a company generates relative to its stock price. Cash flow can be a useful indicator as, unlike earnings, cash flow figures are hard to sugar coat. Price to cash flow would indicate that BYD is better than the sector average but reasonably factually valued.

Skyrail

The company's website makes it clear how importantly they regard Skyrail. The 5 sections of the company are listed as:

Passenger vehicles

Commercial vehicles

Rail Transit

Batteries

Electronics

In 2017, 53% of the company's revenues came from passenger and commercial vehicles, and 87% of revenues came from within China. The 2017 annual report stated:

"Going forward, BYD will continue to regard new energy vehicles and Skyrail as the key strategic development directions".

2018 was a strong year for EVs for the company. The higher proportion of EVs should allow the company to improve profitability in its auto division. However, as for the twin "strategic development" of rail transit, nothing very positive was announced in 2018.

Now in 2019, we will see whether the company's already substantial investments in Skyrail will generate revenue and sustained profitability.

BYD has high hopes for the driverless, straddle type monorail system which can move about 18,000 people per hour under regulation spacing. The system has battery back-up in the event of a power failure. Batteries might be said to be the company's core competency. Details from the company website of the specifications can be seen here.

The system has recently developed further autonomous functions in collaboration with Huawei (this may itself cause some doubts amongst overseas customers). Developments include fully autonomous operation and problem solving and facial recognition systems for passenger transit.

According to company chairman and president Wang Chuanfu, on average, one kilometre of line costs 200 million yuan (US$30 million). This compares to an average of one billion yuan (US$150 million) for one kilometre of line for an underground system. Construction time in general is 75% faster, providing further cost savings.

Aimed at mid-tier cities in China, Wang estimates this gives a market opportunity of 273 cities with an average cost per city of 40 billion yuan (US$6 billion). That would equate to a total market opportunity of over 1 trillion yuan (US$150 billion). Before the delays, the company had been looking for revenues for Skyrail in 2018 of US$2.25 billion with rapid increases each year after that.

Monorail systems are expected to gain in popularity quite rapidly. A recent report predicted a 22% CAGR between 2018 and 2026. 73% of systems installed are expected to be in Asia. That makes sense in a continent suffering from widespread air pollution and traffic congestion.

Skyrail in China

As with EVs, the company's biggest concentration will be in China. It is its home territory and the central government is generally more supportive of new energy transport than those overseas.

There is an existing first system up and running in Yinchuan in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region. This was built in just 4 months. This is pictured here in operation:

Caixin

Passengers boarding the train are pictured here:

China Daily

There is an 8.5 kilometre to 10 kilometre long project in Quan'an in Sichuan province which is currently under trial. That was according to reports in the Chinese media in June last year.

There is a 27 kilometre project in Xi'an which was awarded last year. The company has not provided any update recently.

A tourism project in Hengyang in Hunan province was stopped in June last year due to administrative and governmental approval complications. Purported projects in Huaian, Shantau and Xian seem to have been similarly affected. There are reported to be further projects close to being firmed up in Shenzen, Bengbu and Giulin.

On these projects, it is thought that BYD would sell the whole project to the operator, and take a 10% stake in the project and a 30-year service contract.

The progress of Skyrail in China has seemingly been delayed in the country by changing government regulations. The product is aimed at 2nd and 3rd tier cities for which an underground rail system would be too costly. However, even then the government has increased the financial capabilities of such municipal authorities which might want to build a rail system. Central government approval from Beijing is now required. It should also be noted that the system is not intended to compete with the China Rail business, but rather to complement it.

Skyrail Overseas

The new buzz around the product was set off by an overseas event. That was the translation of an MOU into a firm order for BYD in Brazil. The city of Salvador has contracted for BYD to build a 20 kilometre track which can handle 150,000 passengers daily. The Salavdor project is slated to be fully up and running by 2021. It is estimated to have a value of US$689 million.

In the Philippines, the company has two MOUs for which it is currently conducting feasibility studies. These are for a 7 kilometre track in Balanga City in Bataan and a 20 kilometre track in Iloilo. The company has already supplied e-buses to the Balanga authorities. They have recently had high profile events in the Philippines to promote EV autos and materials handling vehicles as well. That is a good example of how the company can be an integrated e-transport supplier.

In Egypt, the company has a memorandum of understanding for what is reported to be a very extensive system for the country's second city of Alexandria. After an initial short line, this is reputed to be scheduled for a 128 kilometre total of track. In another example of synergy, BYD have already supplied substantial quantities of taxis in Egypt.

There are reports of feasibility studies also underway for cities in Cambodia and Morocco. In the latter, it was announced in December 2017 that BYD had been appointed to undertake a feasibility study for a system in Rabat. That same month BYD signed an MOU to set up an EV factory in the country.

Cape Town was said to be a strong candidate for a BYD monorail, but there have been no updates for quite some time. Doubters might think that Cambodia, Morocco, Egypt and South Africa are all countries where uncertain political and financial outcomes are likely.

In the USA, the company has been ramping up its product pitch through trade bodies and government organisations.

It is one of the bidders for an ambitious project in Los Angeles which aims to link the San Fernando Valley to West Los Angeles to Los Angeles Airport. The 19 mile link is estimated to cost US$6 billion using Skyrail as against US$20 billion using an underground rail system. There are four different concept systems currently being evaluated by the Los Angeles authorities. This is still very much at the long-term planning stage.

BYD says they are actively negotiating with municipal authorities in 14 cities around the world. Such negotiations and feasibility studies must be an expensive upfront cost and firm orders need to follow.

A major driver for the company can be its successful international e-bus business, which I wrote about here. Skyrail can grow on the back of the company's international presence and reputation.

Conclusion

The Skyrail project for BYD was first launched in October 2016. The company is said to have invested US$740 million in its research and development. In 2017, they announced plans for a standby further US$940 million credit through a private equity fund if required. Over 1,000 engineers have worked on the 5-year R&D project. It should be the perfect synergistic fit for the company.

The company has not displayed very good PR in why delays have occurred or given updates on projects. The stock price would, I think, respond very positively to firm news from the company. Without it, there must be some concerns as to why the delays continue, whether it is wholly down to Chinese administrative delays or other factors.

Skyrail fits perfectly into BYD's vision of offering comprehensive new energy transport solutions. It could be very profitable even after substantial capex has been expended. This year should see whether this could be a meaningful profit booster for the company.

