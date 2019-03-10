Phillips 66 Will Continue Rewarding Shareholders

Phillips 66’s growth, however, will be driven by the midstream segment which will benefit from the start up of major projects like Sands Hill, Bayou Bridge, and Gray Oak pipelines.

The turbulent energy market, marked by volatile oil prices, may keep a lot of investors away. But Phillips 66 (PSX) is a gem in this industry which can capitalize on low oil prices and reward investors with dividends and buybacks.

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy company with refining, midstream, chemicals, and marketing and specialties businesses. The company owns 13 refineries in the US and Europe with a combined capacity of 2.18 million bpd. This makes Phillips 66 one of the largest refiners in the US. It competes against refining giants such as Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) which can process more than 3 million bpd of crude oil each. However, unlike the independent refiners, Phillips 66 has also amassed significant non-refining assets which account for nearly half (45%) of Phillips 66’s earnings.

Phillips 66 has invested heavily to grow in the midstream and chemical segments. Now, it owns the midstream MLP Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP), the Freeport LPG export terminal, long haul pipelines, a 50% stake in DCP Midstream (DCP) which is one of the largest gas processors and NGL producers in the US, and 50% stake in Chevron Phillips Chemical (CPChem) which is one of the world’s leading petrochemical companies. This diversification has reduced Phillips 66’s exposure to the cyclical oil refining business and given stability to its earnings and cash flows. That’s turned Phillips 66 into a shareholder-friendly company that generates reliable levels of cash flows, a large chunk of which it returns to shareholders as dividends and buybacks.

This was evident from Phillips 66’s latest quarterly results. The company’s adjusted profits surged by more than four times on a year-over-year basis to $2.26 billion, or $4.87 per share. The gain was driven in large part by the refining business where profits (pre-tax segment adj. income) quadrupled to $2 billion. The growth in earnings came as the refining business capitalized on the weakness in Canadian crude oil prices and captured above-average refining margins of $16.53 per barrel. The company also delivered strong levels of operating cash flows of $4.14 billion which covered capital expenditures of $994 million as well as shareholder payouts of $864 million – including $497 million of share repurchases and $367 million of dividends.

Overall, in 2018, Phillips 66 distributed $6.1 billion to shareholders. The company increased dividends by 14% and repurchased 10% of the outstanding shares in the previous year. Since its formation in 2012, Phillips 66 has distributed a whopping $22.5 billion to shareholders mainly as dividends and buybacks. The company has gradually grown its quarterly dividend to $0.80 per share currently from $0.20 per share at formation and has repurchased 30% of its stock in the same period. I believe Phillips 66 is well positioned to continue going this way in the future.

Phillips 66’s refining segment delivered a spectacular performance in the fourth quarter, considering the unit hasn’t reported a quarterly profit of more than $2 billion in a while. The company’s refineries, particularly those located in the Central Corridor and consume Canadian crude, were able to capture strong margins from advantaged feedstocks. Phillips 66 also did a commendable job of achieving 106% utilization rate in order to fully capitalize on the favorable business environment.

Phillips 66’s refining business, which uses crude oil as a raw material, will benefit from persistent weakness in oil prices. The growing US oil supply and mounting concerns of an economic slowdown in Asia and Europe will likely prevent any major oil price recovery. The US Energy Information Administration believes the US oil will average ~$55 a barrel in 2019, down from $65 last year. On the other hand, analysts at Raymond James are more optimistic and expect an average price of $62 a barrel for 2019. The industry’s consensus is that the average price of oil will be lower in 2019 as compared to last year’s average of $65 a barrel.

However, Phillips 66’s refining margins at the Central Corridor, which surged to $30.60 per barrel from $15.16 in 4Q17, may not remain high. A dip in refining margins could push Phillips 66’s earnings and cash flows lower as compared to 4Q18 to normalized levels. However, the dip may get partly offset by the improvement in gasoline crack spread which fell in January, but may recover as we head into the summer driving season. The average Mid-Continent WTI crack spread dropped to $4.28 per barrel in January from a little over $13 in December, as per Marathon Petroleum’s latest report. But the spread improved to $12.42 in February which could mark the beginning of a recovery. An improvement in demand for petroleum products on the back of a booming US economy, marked by more than 2% growth in the last several quarters even with the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates and trimming balance sheet, can also have a positive impact on refining margins. In this backdrop, Phillips 66’s refining business could continue earning strong levels of earnings and cash flows.

Phillips 66’s growth, however, will be driven by the non-refining businesses, particularly the midstream segment. The company, either directly or through its subsidiaries, has been working on major pipelines such as Sands Hill NGL pipeline which was placed in service in December, the Bayou Bridge crude oil pipeline which will start up in the current month, and the Gray Oak crude oil pipeline which is its largest midstream project in its backlog and is slated to come online by the end of this year. The startups should lift the company’s earnings and cash flows. Phillips 66 is also evaluating other midstream projects, such as the Liberty Pipeline, Red Oak Pipeline, and Beaumont Terminal expansion, which can fuel the company’s growth after 2020.

Furthermore, Phillips 66 is in great financial health. The company benefits from having ample liquidity and an under-levered balance sheet which means that it can continue paying dividends and buying back shares even if the company faces a cash flow shortfall. The company can simply use its liquidity or borrow additional debt to pay dividends or repurchase shares if it faces a cash flow deficit.

At the end of last year, Phillips 66 carried a total debt of $11.16 billion which, with total equity of $27.15 billion, translates into a healthy debt-to-equity ratio of 41%. On an adjusted basis (ex. PSXP), the company’s leverage ratio was just 33%. Its peers Valero (NYSE:VLO) and Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) carry higher D/E ratios of 45% and 78%, respectively. Furthermore, Phillips 66 also has $3 billion of cash reserves which could come in handy if the company faces a cash flow shortfall.

I believe Phillips 66 will continue generating strong levels of earnings and cash flows which will lay the foundation for additional dividend hikes and buybacks. The management has recently said that they are eyeing “double-digit” increase in dividends for the current year. The payouts will be backed by ample cash flows, just as we’ve seen last year. Phillips 66 offers a dividend yield of 3.3% which is in line with the industry’s average but higher than the S&P 500 dividend yield of 1.92%, as per data from Thomson Reuters. A 10% increase in dividends will push the dividend yield to 3.6%. The company’s shares are trading just 8.6 times next year’s consensus earnings estimates, as per data from Thomson Reuters. For these reasons, I believe Phillips 66 is a high-quality dividend paying energy stock which investors should consider buying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for information purposes only. It is not intended to be investment advice. The performance of Phillips 66 stock is heavily influenced by movements in commodity prices and other factors. Carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite before buying the company’s shares. Always perform your own research before making any investment decisions.