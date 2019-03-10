XLU Weekly: Grind Higher Through Last Week's Resistance Before Sell Excess Halts Rally

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLU price action.

As noted in last week’s XLU Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for buy-side price activity either in the form of sell excess formation or buy-side continuation. A buy-side breakout attempt did develop mid-week to 57.71s, where sell excess developed, driving price lower back into the prior range to 57.01s, ahead of week’s end, closing at 57.55s.

NinjaTrader

04-08 March 2019:

This week saw a buy-side breakout attempt early in Monday’s auction, driving price modestly higher through last week’s unsecured high, 57.06s. Minor range extension higher developed to 57.14s where structural sell excess formed, driving price lower back into prior balance to 56.45s into Monday’s close. A minor probe lower developed early in Tuesday’s auction, achieving a stopping point low, 56.32s, where buying interest emerged, halting the sell-side pullback. Price discovery higher developed to 56.82s into Tuesday’s close. Two-sided trade developed through Wednesday, 56.32s-56.86s, as buying interest emerged, 56.66s-56.71s, into Wednesday’s close.

A shakeout of weak long inventory developed early in Thursday’s auction, driving price lower to 56.42s where buy excess formed, driving price higher through Thursday’s auction, re-testing the high to 57.15s. Again, sell-side defense occurred there as buying interest emerged, 56.96s-57.07s, into Thursday’s close. Thursday’s buyers trapped early in Friday’s auction as price discovery lower developed to 56.65s, where minor buy excess developed, driving price back to the high where buying interest emerged ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 57.55s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s auction saw balance early week around key resistance before a buy-side breakout developed, achieving a stopping point, 57.71s, into Thursday’s auction where a sell excess developed halting the auction. Retracement back to test the breakout area developed in Friday’s auction where buying interest emerged, as rotation higher to the excess developed into Friday’s close. The development of the structural sell excess occurs near the major supply cluster overhead, 55.55s-57.32s. Within the broader context, this week’s auction sees price trade to new all-time highs.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon market response to this week’s sell excess, 57.71s-57.50s. Buy-side failure at the sell excess would target key demand clusters below, 56.75s-56.50s/55.90s-55.40s. Alternatively, sell-side failure at the sell excess would target new all-time highs. The week’s sell excess is structural indication of a potential stopping point high. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path into next week is buy-side within the context of an ascending triangle following an extensive rally from the December 2018 low. It is also worth noting XLU has closed higher in nine of the last nine weeks. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) bias remains neutral between 57.32s and 47s. Acceptance above 57.32s will signal a bullish intermediate-term bias shift. Market behavior in this area in coming days and weeks is structurally significant.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Utility Sector Bullish Percent Index now reflects a bounce from the levels of neutral sentiment developed late December into early January. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Within the context of December 2018’s correction, the market developed a stopping point low within prior key demand. Subsequently, price discovery higher back to major resistance and all-time highs has developed. The market has auctioned from levels of neutral sentiment to extreme optimism as price makes new all-time highs. This development warrants caution regarding further buy-side potential for utility shares. This supply area becomes even more structurally significant should this extreme optimism continue without price confirmation higher.

StockCharts

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

