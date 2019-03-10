WTI Weekly: Balance Below Key Resistance, Sell-Side Breakdown Late In The Week

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for sell-side activity following last week’s stopping point high development at 57.81s. This expectation did play out, albeit it marginally, as balance development dominated the auction through Thursday. Selling interest emerged early in Friday’s auction near key support, driving price lower out of balance in a sell-side breakdown attempt. Price discovery lower developed, achieving a stopping point low, 54.52s, where sellers trapped amidst structural buy excess, driving price aggressively higher in short covering inventory adjustment into week’s end, closing at 56.07s.

This week’s auction saw narrow, two-sided trade early week above last week’s settlement. Within the constricted trade, minor price discovery higher developed in Tuesday’s auction, achieving the stopping point high, 57.19s. Minor structural sell excess developed there as sell-side rotation developed into Wednesday’s auction before a sell-side breakdown attempt occurred to 55.42s through the EIA release (+7mil vs. +1.2mil expected). Sellers trapped, 55.58s, amidst a buy excess, driving price higher back into prior balance into Thursday’s auction.

Rotation higher continued in Thursday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 56.99s. Again, the sell-side defended as rotation lower through the range ensued. Sell-side breakdown developed early in Friday’s auction as selling interest emerged, 55.79s/55.55s, near key support, driving price lower. Price discovery lower developed, achieving the stopping point low, 54.52s. Sellers trapped there amidst buy excess development. Aggressive short covering inventory adjustment ensued ahead of Friday’s close to 56.25s, closing at 56.07s.

As noted last week, this week’s primary expectation was for sell-side activity. This week’s auction saw predominantly balance trade until Friday’s auction saw selling interest emerged, driving price lower in a sell-side breakdown attempt to 54.52s. Aggressive short covering then ensued to 56.25s ahead of this week’s close. The selling event was below the average weekly range expectancy (421 ticks).

Looking ahead, this week’s sell-side breakdown resulted in aggressive short covering ahead of Friday’s close. Rallies in sell-side phases are typically aggressive and linear in nature. In this case, there is substantial trapped sell-side order flow near Friday’s low which makes this event less clear. Focus into next week centers upon response to the key supply cluster, 55.50s-57s. Buy-side failure at this cluster will target key demand clusters below, 54s-53s/52.75s-51.23s. Alternatively, sell-side failure at this cluster will target key supply overhead, 57s-57.50s/59.25s-61.25s. As noted in recent weeks, the market has auctioned toward larger key supply overhead following an approximately 36% buy-side phase from December 2018. Given the sell response of this week, the primary expectation, near-term (2-4 weeks), based on market structure remains sell-side.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 36% price rally from December lows, neither market leverage (Open Interest) or MM Long posture have materially increased amidst continued relative concentration of long posture amidst the MM participants. Further, MM short posture remains below levels that typically result in the development of structural low formation. This data implies caution on the buy-side at these price levels.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

