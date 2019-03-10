NG Weekly: Grind Higher Early Week To 2.89s Followed By Selling Interest And Balance

This week’s auction saw a two-sided trade at last week’s breakout before modest buy-side continuation occurred to 2.90s before halting the auction.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, our primary inference for this week’s auction was for buy-side activity, following last week’s buy-side breakout. This probability path did play out as buying interest drove price modestly higher, achieving the stopping point high, 2.90s, as the market challenged key supply, 2.80s-2.87s. Selling interest emerged at 2.88s, developing higher balance into week’s end.

NinjaTrader

03-08 March 2019:

This week’s auction saw balance early in Monday’s trade around last week’s buy-side breakout area, 2.83s-2.86s. Minor pullback then developed to 2.82s where structural buy excess developed. Rotation higher developed before buying interest emerged, 2.85s, into Monday’s NY close. Price discovery higher ensued early in Tuesday’s auction, ultimately achieving a stopping point high, 2.89s, amidst constricted trade. Selling interest emerged, 2.88s, into Tuesday’s NY close. A minor probe higher to 2.90s developed during Tuesday’s overnight Globex auction, forming sell excess and halting the buy-side auction.

Price discovery lower developed in Wednesday’s auction, accelerating as the auction progressed. Sellers in size emerged, 2.83s/2.82s, trapping upon the pullback low. Two-sided trade then ensued into Thursday’s auction, 2.82s-2.85s, before a probe of the pullback low to 2.81s, formed structural buy excess, halting the sell-side sequence ahead of the EIA release (-149bcf vs. -141bcf expected). Constricted, price discovery higher developed to 2.87s where selling interest emerged, 2.85s-2.86s, into Thursday’s NY close. As earlier in the week, price discovery higher developed during Thursday’s overnight Globex trade, driving price higher to 2.90s, testing the stopping point high early in Friday’s trade. Buyers trapped amidst a sell excess as key resistance held. Minor pullback developed ahead of Friday’s close to 2.85s, before closing at 2.86s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery higher did develop, albeit modestly, as last week’s buy-side breakout area held as support. Price discovery higher developed to 2.90s into mid-week where selling interest emerged, developing balance through week’s end.

Looking ahead, the near-term bias (2-4 week) now shifts to neutral/sell-side, following this week’s poorly facilitated buy-side breakout and stopping point high development. As expected, self-similar selling interest has emerged within prior key supply, 2.80s-2.87s. Focus into next week centers upon market response to this week’s key resistance, 2.90s. Failure of the sell-side in this area targets the key supply cluster overhead, 3.03s-3.05s. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher through the current key resistance will target the key demand clusters below, 2.76s-2.74s/2.65s-2.63s, respectively. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context, further price discovery lower into major key demand, 2.20s-1.50s, remains possible barring sell-side failure within supply overhead, 2.87s-3.72s.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 48% decline from the November 2018 high, no material Managed Money (MM) short posture is present. MM short trend may have begun a trend higher in February. It is only with materially larger MM short posture that the market has seen structural lows develop in recent years. This development occurs amidst continued declining market leverage (Open Interest). Based on recent years’ data, current MM posture is not consistent with MM posture that typically contributes to the formation of a structural low. The larger key supply, 2.87s-3.72s, and market response there will remain key.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.