The Global Reach Of Aurora Cannabis Is A Huge Moat For The Company

Much of the cannabis market has been focused on Canada legalizing recreational pot because of the immediate demand created by the actions, along with expectations more countries will follow its lead.

This has been helpful for the performance of Aurora Cannabis (ACB) because it is rapidly ramping up production to industry-leading levels, which will drive revenue growth in the near term, and profitability by at least the latter part of 2019.

What we'll look at in this article is why Aurora Cannabis has positioned itself strongly for the time when growing Canadian supply exceeds demand, which will then cause a lot of growth challenges for many companies.

By expanding its presence to 24 countries, it not only has an outlet for its growing supply when the Canadian market is adequately supplied, but overall, the medical cannabis sales from other markets generate wider margins, boosting the earnings outlook for the company.

A lesson from the American pot market

Probably the biggest competitive advantage Aurora has over its competitors, after its production capacity, is its global reach and the accompanying benefits.

Several states in the U.S. are bellwethers as to what is likely to come in the Canadian market, including Colorado, Oregon and Washington.

I'm referring to what happens when recreational pot demand is met by dried cannabis flower. Inevitably it has become impossible to differentiate at the dried flower level, which ultimately has put downward pressure on prices and margins. In other words, recreational pot supply becomes a commodity that is extremely hard to differentiate between competitors.

When will this happen in Canada? My thought is supply will probably exceed demand by no later than 2022. It could happen even a year earlier, depending on how many new users enter the market and how rapidly Canadian companies increase production capacity.

Either way, Canadian cannabis producers without a significant presence outside of Canada are going to struggle to grow once supply needs are met and surpassed by the industry as a whole.

Many of the smaller Canadian companies that are getting a short-term boost from recreational sales now are going to struggle at that time. They should still generate decent returns over the next couple of years, but shareholders need to carefully watch the supply/demand picture as it unfolds. Investors don't want to get caught on the wrong side of that trade once the Canadian market has more than enough supply.

This is why looking at the international presence and sales outlets for pot companies is so important. It's another reason why I see Aurora Cannabis as the best long-term holding in the sector.

Its international dominance

Some bears have pointed out the company using its shares as the primary means of growth via acquisitions is a negative, because of diluting shares at the expense of shareholders. This is nonsensical.

The reason I draw that conclusion is Aurora is doing more for its shareholders than any other company in the long term. I think those always pointing out the dilution of shares are treating the company as one that has been around for many years, rather than one that is really in the very early innings of growth in the industry.

But if it wasn't for the dilution of shares, Aurora wouldn't be the market leader, and also wouldn't have a solution to the supply issue in Canada once it comes to fruition.

With company management seeing this, they aggressively went after acquisitions and partnerships in the international market to coincide with its massive production capacity that should be in place in less than a year.

To get an idea of its competitive advantage globally, Aurora's closest competitor, Canopy Growth, has only a little more than half the number of countries Aurora has a sales presence in. The only other company with meaningful presence is Aphria, which competes in about a dozen international markets.

This is one of the reasons why I've said numerous times that Aurora's commitment to becoming the production leader is a good strategy. Investors need to connect that and international growth to get a big picture look at the long-term prospects of Aurora. It's also why I've been on record many times concerning dilution not being an issue for the company anytime soon.

The alternative is it would be just another small company with enormous challenges that only a significant international presence could solve once Canadian pot supply and demand level out.

The advantage of its production capacity

Beyond the obvious revenue benefits of its production capacity potential, Aurora has the added advantage of being considered the most reliable partner by many of those in the industry, or looking to get in the industry.

Any larger company that needs to have consistent supply it can count on will take a very close look at Aurora as the partner of choice. Some of pointed out that Aurora needs to land larger partners, but I don't agree with that. The larger potential partners need Aurora. I think this is why it hasn't been in a hurry to enter into large partnerships. Once they get significant production capacity in place they'll be able to be in a stronger position of calling the shots, or at least getting better deals than their peers.

I believe at least in part, it's one of the reasons so many international markets are willing to do business with Aurora, and why it's certain they'll enter into many more deals in the future.

Leveraging its production capacity on the international stage is the major part of its growth and earnings strategy in the years ahead. Most of that is going to be associated with the higher margin medical cannabis segment of the market. It's the major reason I believe diluting the shares some was well worth it.

Conclusion

Aurora Cannabis is timing its growth strategy nicely, generating a lot of short term revenue from the Canadian recreational market, while at the same time expanding production capacity and increasing the number of markets it competes in internationally.

This is all coming together in early 2020, when it should be able to easily produce over 500,000 kilograms annually. After that, with its existing facilities, it should be able to add another 200,000 to 300,000 kilograms a year when it needs to.

I think medical cannabis is going to do very well in the years ahead, and distributors and end-users will look to companies that have the ability to consistently deliver supply in a variety of forms. No one has the capacity to do that better than Aurora, and I don't think they're close to reaching their upside potential in international markets; this doesn't include the probability more countries will approve of recreational pot in the years ahead.

However that plays out, Aurora Cannabis is in a strong position to leverage and supply the global medical cannabis market.

I don't see any issue in regard to the company reaching the place where it has too much production capacity in relationship to demand. The growth of the medical and recreational cannabis markets at the global level are going to continue to grow for years. No company is better positioned to supply that growth than Aurora Cannabis.

