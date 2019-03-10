Prosegur: Value Increases As Price Falls

Prosegur is not yet a clear buy, but continued execution beyond my expectations and further price depreciation could lead to an unusual "turnaround" on my overall stance on Prosegur.

I see several positives developing over the last 8 months, but the price has depreciated over 20%.

I was vocally bearish on Prosegur 6 months ago at $6.00 per share.

"When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - Popularly attributed to Sir J.M. Keynes.

In my article from the 8th of June, I wrote:

For now, Prosegur still generates more than 76% of its EBIT from CIT and pays a dividend, but management's capital allocation, combined with a ~22x earnings multiple, pinpoints Prosegur as an 'avoid' or a potential short if you are bearish on cash use across the world.

It was therefore with great interest that I followed Prosegur (OTC:PGCSF) during the last 7 months, somewhat hoping that the core business would decline, that the shares would appreciate even further, or that management would put even more capital in harm's way.

Luckily I managed to partly avoid confirmation bias and look at the actual results, most of which positively surprised me. From the core business to M&A, the team at Prosegur seemed more than competent in building their business.

A few accounting changes in accounting for goodwill impairment intrigued me, but overall the fundamentals seemed to be catching up with the price. Having only glanced at fundamentals, I was quite happy I didn't short. Apparently, the market had other feelings, dropping the stock 20% to €4.80.

The negative sentiment on positive news caught my interest and I hope that the divergence continues, potentially providing a bargain in the long-run.

The M&A opportunities opening up in the cash market, the security market M&A, and recent organic growth have turned almost all aspects of the business more attractive.

Core Execution Optically Horrible; Investigations Reveal They're Simply Bad

Prosegur released their annual results 10 days ago (28th of February). Foreign Exchange issues massively impacted results downwards, but organic growth across markets proved execution remains a priority at Prosegur.

Source: Presentation here, compiled by the author. I recommend zooming on the picture to look at the individual segments. It will be worth your time.

The margins were less impressive. EBIT decreased from 380m to 300m year-over-year. Part of that was gross profit decreasing 800 basis points, but the real issue was operating costs remaining stable in the CIT business. The Cash-in-transit business dropped 300bps in margin due to writing off the Argentinian business and operating issues.

Specifically, we look at the composition of expenses from their subsidiary Prosegur Cash:

Prosegur Cash, A subsidiary (~75% owned by Prosegur), expenses. link.

Sales decreased from 1924m to 1732m (192m / 10%). We see that "cost-of-goods sold" drop 99m, which amounts to ~9%. So slight margin compression due to some unaffected items, including what seems to be integration costs according to Prosegur.

On the other hand, administrative expenses barely budge. The primary reason being that almost all costs, from employee benefits to operating leases, and supplies remain entirely stable or even grow slightly as revenues decreased.

This movement indicates that the cost structure of Prosegur is slightly flawed when it comes to foreign exchange issues.

The result is operating deleverage, reducing EBIT 23%. Part of the reason was an increased indirect tax in Argentina and Brazil, the increase constituting 13 million. The effect of the indirect tax only adds 4% of operating costs, leaving the rest unexplained by Prosegur.

In the end, I find the results disappointing, but it's incredibly hard to discern which parts (such as Argentina hyperinflation accounting) will eventually resolve themselves.

Still, it remains clear that management managed to achieve strong organic growth (especially in Alarms, as I predicted in the last article).

M&A Opportunities in CASH

While covering peer G4s (OTCPK:GFSZF), I discovered (and wrote about) the divestment of their cash operations.

G4s has not yet decided whether to spin-off or sell the operations, but in any case, there could be a rationalization of routes. First and foremost, PSG Cash could have an interest in expanding its market share in existing markets.

PGS cash already has a strong foothold in Europe through their Spanish operations. They also have an extremely dominant position in South America.

Otherwise, PGS cash might wish to diversify their revenue streams internationally. Here G4s cash owns plenty of assets in the Middle-East and Asia.

It might seem overly confident to reinvest at such a "dire" time, but Prosegur actually just extended parts of their financing and currently borrow at less than 200 bps. Their net leverage is unprecedently low at 0.9x, compared to most peers at 2.5x or above. There is plenty of space to do massive deals.

Cash Markets Holding Up in Latin America

Recent troubles have kept consumers wary of bank accounts and wanting their assets in straight cash or commodities.

G4s recently released a "World Cash Report". The Latin American section had several interesting data points.

Interesting facts included cash in circulation growing in excess of GDP. Argentina being the only country with declining cash trends.

Cash in circulation / GDP. A Rising graph indicates volumes of cash growing faster than GDP. Also results in GDP growth being "magnified" if the trend is rising.

Another important factor is that ATM's (bread and butter of CIT business) grow in line with, or in excess of, the population. Below is the SA ATM/Population ratio.

Notice the stable or increasing trends, which should be put in conjunction with good population growth as well. Overall both populations and ATMs per citizen are growing.

My initial analysis of the South American cash market was one of uncertainty, noting in my original articles that "I had no view", but upon recent events, further analysis, and better information (this reports release, as an example) it seems that cash remains a staple in Latin America.

For a case study in how ingrained cash use is for SA, I recommend reading the article on page 103, partly outlined below:

I've realized through articles like the above and the recent macroeconomic tumult in South America that cash will remain active for quite some years to come.

Alarms & Cash Generation Holding Up In A Tough Environment

Tough environments have the positive of illustrating which aspects of the business are fragile and which are resilient.

A clear positive was the generous cash generation even as income declined. The cash-flow to sales ratio stayed at 9%, which is commendable.

Another positive note was that even while macroeconomic conditions adversely affected main markets, the alarm business grew roughly 8% in the interim, and average revenue per user stayed steady at €36.

The growth in the alarm business has been phenomenal and the economics of the industry are worthwhile.

There are currently 0.54m alarms installed at €36 per user. The goal is to move this number to 1 million alarms. Alarms were the only segment which grew on a sales basis.

Concerns Remain About Capital Allocation

The question for me remains whether capital is being allocated properly during acquisitions.

Prosegur has been on a buying spree for roughly 24 months and I expect to see (within the next 12-18 months) whether these investments have paid off.

The acquisition of Command Security (MOC) is another potentially interesting case for investors to analyze.

At roughly $30m in acquisition price, they acquired $180 million in revenues, yet the firm is barely profitable. Usual security companies (of the bigger variety, such as G4s) sell for 0.4-0.5 their sales.

Given those metrics the acquisition is well-done. On an earnings-basis however, the Command Security acquisition is lacking.

I'm not well-acquainted with MOC, but I do know that they recently lost part of their Amazon contract. I also know that several (at least four - 1,2,3,4) lawyer-houses have opened "investigations" accusing Prosegur of underpaying.

I will keep a close eye on MOC and Prosegur over the next 2 quarters. You should as well. A combination of deserved skepticism and continued execution on fundamentals could push the price below fair value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.