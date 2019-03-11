Genuine Parts Company: An Undervalued Dividend King

Source: Google Images

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) remains an often overlooked powerhouse in the automotive parts space. With over 90 years of operational existence, GPC has remained an enduringly strong company, providing consumers and businesses with a vast array of automotive and industrial parts. GPC's steady automotive parts business has facilitated unrelenting revenue expansion throughout the company's decades of operation. GPC's steady and reliable automotive product lines, as well as the company's 60+ years of dividend increases, suggest an inherently strong investment opportunity. This article takes a deeper dive into GPC, discussing the company's business strengths, growth opportunities, valuation, and relevant financials.

Investment Thesis

GPC exhibits a vast array of appealing investment characteristics ranging from a recession-resistant business, decades of operational outperformance, a diverse product portfolio, as well as an encouraging growth trajectory. Founded in 1929, GPC has evolved into a preeminent leader in the automotive parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical material segments. The company has amassed an especially robust product portfolio within the automotive space. The company's Napa Auto Parts brand remains an industry leader within the automotive space with a product portfolio of more than 500,000 automotive parts. NAPA Auto Parts have sustained extensive utilization among car professionals and DIY consumers alike due to the brand's sustained reputation for quality and durability. In addition to tangible aftermarket part offerings, GPC also has over 6,000 NAPA branded auto part stores distributed throughout the United States enabling significant customer outreach, high brand visibility, and expedited product delivery. As opposed to handling every facet of the company's retail store operations, GPC has stayed true to its automotive part product lines. Out of NAPA's 6,000 U.S stores, 4,908 of them are owned and operated by franchisees. As a result, GPC has drastically expanded its retail store presence and automotive part customers while at the same time deferring all of the operational costs of employees, leasing, insurance, and maintenance onto franchisees. In addition to integral automotive part offerings, GPC boasts a variety of operational segments including industrial, electrical, and office supply product lines. The company's industrial parts division sells replacement parts and materials to more than 300,000 customers in the food and beverage, forest products, pulp and paper, automotive, oil, and gas industries. GPC also sells electrical replacement materials to industrial firms and a variety of office goods to supply stores, military bases, and food distribution centers.

Overall, GPC is a very well diversified company with far-reaching product applications. Although deriving 75% of its revenues from the United States, GPC maintains an international presence in Canada, The United Kingdom, Mexico, and Europe.

Overall, GPC benefits from an inherently strong growth trajectory. The auto part sector benefits from a number of positive externalities ranging from compulsory demand, an increasing consumer preference for used vehicles, deterioration in the economy, and escalating repair costs. The cost of a new car today is drastically more expensive - roughly $17,000 more expensive - than the cost of a comparable used vehicle, motivating consumers to keep their existing vehicles longer or purchase a less expensive used vehicle. In addition to a higher price tag, newer cars are just outright unaffordable as American families are confronted with stagnating wages, elevated credit card debt (42% of Americans carry over a credit card balance every month), and lower paying part-time employment. Although an unfortunate economic reality, this will prove an enduring tailwind for auto part manufacturers/retailers as consumers will increasingly gravitate to purchasing used vehicles or keeping their existing vehicles longer. Regardless of new technologies or disruptions in the auto market, consumers will continue to need essential vehicle items ranging from batteries, oil, oil filters, spark plugs, windshield wiper fluid, windshield wipers, car mats, headlights, etc. With the average age of road-based U.S vehicles being 11.7 years, the maintenance costs associated with driving an older vehicle have risen dramatically, with seven out of every ten vehicles on the road incurring an average of $800 a year in repair expenses. Furthermore, GPC's auto parts business is based on compulsory transportation needs as opposed to consumer discretionary income. If someone's car breaks down, it is an unavoidable expense as everyday individuals need their vehicle to go to work, get from point A to point B, take their kids to school, etc. As a result, GPC's revenues remain highly stable even in negative economic environments.

GPC also displays an encouraging global growth outlook. Despite the company's vast aftermarket part offerings and pervasive retail presence, GPC accounts for only a small portion of the vast $200-billion auto parts industry. The company's current market share penetration ensures a stable growth trajectory ahead, as GPC maintains only low single- to double-digit market penetration in its various operating segments.

GPC demonstrates encouraging financials. The company exhibits positive shareholder equity, increasing revenues, sufficient liquidity reserves, and a manageable long-term debt load of $3 billion. Although GPC only has $361 million in available liquidity, the company's long-term debt is well covered by operating cash flow at 36% coverage. As demonstrated by the chart below, GPC has witnessed steady revenue expansion for the past 4 decades and even in the Great Recession, GPC's revenues were only nominally affected. Taking a look at GPC's current valuation reveals that the stock is trading at a moderate discount. Based on a discounted cash flow valuation, GPC's current share price of $108 is far below the future cash flow value of $134, suggesting a 20% trading discount.

Of course, one of GPC's most noticeable characteristics is its unparalleled dividend and capital appreciation track record. GPC has consecutively increased its dividend yield for an astonishing 62 years, reinforcing an unwavering commitment to shareholder returns. The company has historically offered an attractive dividend yield of around 2.5%, and GPC has sustained significant yield increases during economic downturns. GPC's payout ratio of 50% is conservative, providing the company with further flexibility in increasing the yield. In addition to phenomenal dividend performance, GPC has experienced substantial capital appreciation for the past couple decades ensuring a multi-faceted investment return vehicle.

Final Determination

GPC is a fantastic stock to hold for the long term, the company's steady business, formidable product portfolio, and encouraging growth opportunities reinforce a promising future outlook. It's very difficult to be led astray when you invest in a business with 86 years of consecutive revenue increases and elevated dividends for another 60 years. Although presently fairly valued, I anticipate an even better buying opportunity in the coming months as GPC is especially susceptible to the vagaries of the stock market. In times of economic deceleration, many investors gravitate away from cyclical automotive stocks in search of more stable consumer defensive businesses. I'll continue to add to my position in the event of a good pullback.

