Aleafia/Emblem Merger Offers Free 8% On The Sidewalk

Aleafia (OTCQX:ALEAF) - Emblem (OTCQX:EMMBF) All Stock Merger

Spread: 8%. Closing: a few weeks. Merger consideration: 0.8377 ALEF

This is a micro-cap deal in the Canadian cannabis industry. Despite that, recently there has been a high number of M&A deals in this industry, most of them were successful and it seems that this one is not going to be an exclusion. Shareholder approval - the condition that appeared as the most threatening in this transaction (there was some noise by the retail investors about the price being insufficient) - has been already received. The closing is expected shortly after the blessing of the court (8th of March) and so far there is still this attractive 8% (shrunk from 16% after the announcement) spread hanging around, which I think should be consumed very quickly in the upcoming days. For Aleafia, borrowing is available and cheap. It is hard to calculate the downside as the deal was announced when on the lower point of the whole market movement, which has rebounded strongly since then. So far, this looks like a free money on the sidewalk to me.

A little bit of background:

Aleafia focuses on medical cannabis and operates 22 clinics (serves 60k patients). The main motive of this deal is to acquire the recreational cannabis license (which Emblem has). The target company is 2x smaller and, interestingly, is one of those lackluster performers of the cannabis industry. Both of them trade at extremely high revenue multiples (as common in this industry).

Ipsen - Clementia All Cash Deal + CVR

IRR: 333%

France based bio-pharmaceuticals company Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY) is acquiring a Canadian clinical-stage drug developer - Clementia Pharma (NASDAQ:CMTA). The boards of both companies have approved the transaction and the shareholders' approval is almost guaranteed - a consent of two thirds is required and so far 52% have agreed to support the deal. Meeting is set on the 9th of April. The merger consideration will be financed by cash on hand and is set at $25 + CVR worth $6. As CMTA currently trades just short of $26, the spread is negative, so unless a drop in the share price provides us with the entering opportunity, the whole play here is about the CVR. In essence, you spend a bit less than $1 with a possibility to receive $6 in the future. Despite that, as is usually the case in these type of deals, CVR is conditioned on the FDA approval, which almost will never be forecasted precisely enough (especially if like myself you don’t have any knowledge about the drug and its market). Anyway, the submission to FDA is expected on the second half of 2019 and it might take up to a year for the approval.

Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNF)

Japanese internet services (e-commerce, financial, content) provider Rakuten is the largest shareholder (owns 13%) of the well known US fin-tech company Lyft (LYFT). Since 2015 it has invested $700m into the soon-to-be-listed company, which now according to the Lyft’s IPO valuation ($20bn-$25bn) is worth $2.6bn-3.25bn. So this is the ROI of ~3-4x and this stake will account for about 20-25% of Rakuten’s market cap ($12bn). Since the announcement of Lyft’s IPO range, the company has grown 18%.

Rakuten is also planning to enter the Japanese mobile network market. It has received the approval from the regulators last April and plans to launch the service this year (15m subscribers are expected in 10 years). Since the plans were announced at the end of 2015, the shares have been strongly hit (-30%) by the investors’ fear that the company is just going to waste large sums of money. So now there is still a lot of uncertainty about whether such a move will be successful; however, the company seems to have the necessary capital for the interesting entry into the new market and, moreover, with the boost from the investment in Lyft, I believe Rakuten is worth keeping an eye on in the short and medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.