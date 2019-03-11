The Bear Market Rally Stalls And A Consolidation Begins For The 5 Equity ETFs

Today I show the daily charts with their key technical levels.
Here’s Today’s Scorecard
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)
The Diamonds ETF was in bull market territory but slipped to 17.4% above its 2018 low of $216.97 set on Dec. 26 and is 5.4% below its all-time intraday high of $269.28 set on Oct. 3. Remember that Dec. 6 was a “key reversal” as the close was above the Dec. 24 high. Buy weakness to my semiannual value level at $243.47 and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly and quarterly risky levels at $265.49 and $270.43, respectively. DIA is below my annual pivot at $257.94.
The weekly chart for Diamonds is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $253.03. DIA is well above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $210.37. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 86.14 last week up from 82.82 on March 1 moving further above the overbought threshold of 80.00.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)
The Spiders ETF was in bull market territory a week ago but is now 17.4% above its Dec. 26 low of $233.76 and is 6.6% below its all-time intraday high of $293.94 on Sept. 21. Remember that Dec. 26 was a “key reversal” as the close was above the Dec. 24 high. Buy weakness to my semiannual value level at $266.14 and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly and annual risky levels at $281.13 and $285.86, respectively, and $281.13 was tested on Monday, March 4. My quarterly risky level is $292.16.
The weekly chart for Spiders is positive buy overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $272.34. SPY is above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $237.75 after this average held at $234.71 during the week of Dec. 28. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 86.01 last week up from 82.34 on March 1 moving further above the overbought threshold of 80.00.
PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)
The QQQ ETF was in bull market territory last week but is now 19.3% above its 2018 low of $143.46 on Dec. 24. QQQ is 8.7% below its all-time intraday high of $187.53 set on Oct. 1. Buy weakness to my annual and semiannual value levels at $169.27 and $167.53, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly pivot at $174.43. My quarterly risky level is $192.04.
The weekly chart for QQQ’s is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $169.12. QQQ is above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $136.65. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 87.61 last week up from 84.18 on March 1 moving further above the overbought threshold of 80.00.
iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)
IYT was in bull market territory but is now 17.7% above its 2018 low if $155.24 set on Dec. 24. The ETF is in correction territory 12.8% below its all-time intraday high of $209.43 on Sept. 14. Buy weakness to my semiannual value level at $159.63 and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly, quarterly and annual risky levels at $193.67, $195.81 and $196.35, respectively.
The weekly chart for IYT has been downgraded to neutral with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average at $183.77. The ETF is above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $165.04. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 73.21 last week up from 68.88 March 1.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)
IWM is in bull market territory 20.5% above its 2018 low of $125.81 set on Dec. 26. The ETF is also in correction territory 12.5% below its all-time intraday high of $173.39 set on Aug. 31. Buy weakness to my semiannual and monthly value levels at $149.77 and $148.81, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly risky level at $160.93. My annual pivot at $157.49 failed to hold last week.
The weekly chart for IWM is neutral with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average at $151.71. The ETF is above its 200-week SMA or “reversion to the mean” at $135.91. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 86.87 last week up from 84.88 on March 1 moving further above the overbought threshold of 80.00.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.