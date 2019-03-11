Coffee Holding Company: A Java Jolt On Steroids

It has been six months, since my last article, but Coffee Holding Company Inc.'s (JVA) recent jolt to Pluto was simply too epic not to share. First of all, it's an extremely rare occurrence to see a stock double in less than a month, but that's exactly what JVA did in the month of January. It ran up from $4.00 to $7.80, while inking a new five-year high in the process. It is also vital to note that volume swelled to 2 million shares, or 40% of its total shares outstanding, in just one day. Since then, the shares have retraced about 1/3rd of those gains in an orderly correction.

Why the humongous rally? The main driver was its unexpected gross profit margin improvement in the fourth quarter. It swelled an impressive 290 basis points from 15.2% to 18.1% (a 19% uptick). That's a compelling feat when considering the JVA is dealing with coffee futures at five-year lows, at just $1.00 a pound. The enclosed 45-year chart indicates coffee futures possess a low of .45 and a high of $3.15. More than 1/2 of JVA's sales are attributable to the sales of unprocessed beans, so an uptick in pricing could be extremely helpful.

The coffee purveyor is also discussing the feasibility of infusing CBD with two potential suppliers. CBD, unlike THC in hemp, does not stimulate intoxication. Some claim it produces a calming effect. According to CEO Andy Gordon, if the company does jump into the CBD pool, it will be in the deep end, as that would be a game changer. Gordon could easily comment on this progress in the text of this week's earnings release, but don't get your hopes up too high. It is still a semi-controversial topic and only in its infancy of discussions/analysis.

Fourth-quarter earnings revisited: the company produced a 13% increase in sales from $21.7 million to $22.9 million, prompting a 100% boost in earnings (JVA's net rose from 1 cent to 2 cents). Both of these metrics exceeded analyst expectations. Other commentary included the cessation of the company's stock buyback program with the intent to begin paying shareholders approximately 30% of earnings in cash dividends. Secondly, it was revealed the enterprise's new Massachusetts plant (via its Steep N Brew acquisition) is in the process of expanding its roasting and packaging capacity for bag and single serve applications. This should bode well for freight savings serving the East coast market. Gordon concluded his comments saying, "We continued to grow our three key areas of business, wholesale green coffee sales, private label or “store brand” coffee sales and sales of our own eight proprietary brands roasted under our own unique specifications. These increases enabled us to grow revenues for six of the last seven consecutive quarters."

The Maxim Group's Steve Anderson too was apparently giddy about JVA's progress. Anderson upped his price target from $8 to $9, and elevated his first quarter estimates to a $26.6 million revenue figure with a bottom line of 12 cents. These numbers seem quite optimistic, assuming 20% and 70% growth respectively. The question is, has this generous prediction already been built into the current stock price?

Does it become a "buy the rumor, sell the news" scenario? I sure hope not. One thing is for sure - after the unprecedented run-up shareholders enjoyed, taking a few chips off the table is a prudent action. After all, no one ever went broke booking profits.

Institutional analysis: the fact that the stock broke cleanly north of the $5.00 threshold could be the catalyst for further buying, as many institutions are prohibited from buying sub-$5 stocks. As possible proof, Susquehanna International Group opened a new position and Ancora Advisors continued buying, building JVA's largest outside shareholder position with a 5.28% stake. The proof of the pudding will be when first-quarter 2019 (ending 3/31) 13F filings come rolling in during April and the first two weeks of May. I have a feeling we will see new institutional participation.

The Smart and Final connection: as I have stated before, JVA provides all the private labeling for Smart and Final's Ambiance brand, which also includes its k-cups. The retailer also offers JVA's Cafe Caribe label on its shelves. Just last month, JVA issued a press release revealing it would make its beloved Cafe Caribe brand available through single servings too.

Bottom line

I am convinced that the stock is deeply embedded in a serious accumulation pattern. Since the stock's eruption, it has experienced a contraction of volume on days that it falls in price and an expansion of volume when its share price rises. A classic sign of big money entering and the small retail investor exiting. That being said, I'm also a big proponent of under-promising in order to over-deliver. Lately, substantial hype and raised expectations have entered this name. As a consequence, I am a bit worried that expectations have gotten ahead of the share price. That being said, I am cautiously optimistic that the rally will continue, and a $12 stock price is certainly feasible on a better-than-expected first-quarter report. Are you ready for another jolt?

Disclosure: I am/we are long JVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.