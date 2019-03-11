Semiconductor: Server DRAM Inventory Depletion To Take Time

Despite collapse of server DRAM prices, server companies are not beefing up inventory

Server DRAM inventory did not fall very much even at the end of February. The inventories of the companies that largely produce enterprise server DRAM remained relatively tight, but the inventories of original design manufacturer (ODM) players that receive orders from public cloud companies fell by just 0.1 week. Chipmakers’ inventories remained mostly flat MoM in February; only Micron’s (MU) inventory dipped, by 3.7 weeks. Due to the high inventory level of server DRAM, we expect the server DRAM segment to see a weak price trend again in March. We forecast the contract price of 32GB server DRAM to fall to USD170-180 by end-March, and the average contract price in 1Q19 to drop 28% QoQ to USD205, and the average price in March to be down 44% from its previous high. Considering that excessive server DRAM demand from data centers is responsible for DRAM’s big cycle, the current DRAM price level is low enough to drive DRAM buyers to increase their inventories.

However, because server DRAM demand is largely associated with infrastructure investments, server DRAM’s price elasticity of demand is much lower compared with consumer DRAM. With data center investments likely to resume only after the Intel (INTC) Cascade server CPU is released in 2Q19, server DRAM’s price decline is likely to continue into 2Q19, diminishing its price premium over PC DRAM. Meanwhile, mobile DRAM’s price decline (estimated at 12% QoQ in 1Q19) is relatively moderate vs. server DRAM. We find it positive that Samsung Electronics’ (OTC:SSNLF)(OTC:SSNNF), Galaxy S10- and Galaxy Fold use 12GB mobile DRAM. On the other hand, the impact of memory content increases on DRAM prices is still limited as second-tier smartphone makers like Gionee and Coolpad went bankrupt amid faltering smartphone demand in China.

Server DRAM’s low price elasticity to bring out unexpected results in 2H19

In terms of 2019 DRAM shipments, server DRAM’s share of shipments alone is projected to increase. There may be skepticism toward this view considering 1Q’s low demand, but we note that server DRAM demand moves in line with infrastructure facility demand. If cloud and telecom companies move to scale up their investments in data centers and micro data centers in 2H19 when the new CPU is released, we may see a surge in server DRAM demand, which could lead to a price increase as well. Considering server DRAM’s relatively low price elasticity, however, we need to have more flexibility when approaching the current DRAM cycle vs. the past cycles. Semicon shares have tended to move too far ahead of earnings recently and they need to slow down. In all, demand looks set to recover in the mid to long term as 5G and AI create a new ecosystem. Against this backdrop, employing a “buy low” strategy over potential key beneficiaries seems like a good idea.

