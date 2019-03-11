Twilio: Growth Remains Healthy But Focus Is Now On Profitability

Investors seem to fully believe the revenue growth story and are now focused on the longer-term profitability potential.

Twilio (TWLO) continues to be the clear leader in the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) industry as they hold the first-to-market advantage. This industry is looking to disrupt the traditional communications market and provide enterprises with more advanced ways to communicate with their customers. Growing at over 2x the second leading player in the market, TWLO boasts 75%+ revenue growth matched with an impressive ~55% gross margins.

TWLO recently signed an agreement to acquire SendGrid, the leading email API platform, to further their vision of creating the world’s leading cloud communications platform spanning voice, messaging, video, and email. TWLO also reported a very strong Q4 earnings, however, some questions around guidance sent the shares down over 7% the following day. Since then, investors have been able to better understand the guidance with the stock rebounding a bit since reaching post-earnings lows.

Data by YCharts

Q4 Earnings And Guidance

I recently wrote a bullish article on the second leading player in the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, Bandwidth (BAND), which went a bit further in depth on the overall market dynamics. The CPaaS industry continues to remain impressive due to the significant opportunity to disrupt traditional communication methods between companies and their customers.

The classic example of what CPaaS is, is the relationship between TWLO and Uber (UBER). When you order a ride from Uber, you will get a notification via text message that your ride is close to arriving or has arrived. Rather than building out their own communications platform or relying on the driver to directly text your cell phone number, Uber turns to TWLO for the communications infrastructure. TWLO handles the driver/customer communication via in-application calling, texting, etc. all while masking the phone numbers, which adds a layer of privacy.

Legacy enterprises are still heavily reliant on traditional forms of communications such as manually calling customers or sending notifications via text message. The new version of communication is all done via CPaaS companies which operate within the cloud. CPaaS companies such as TWLO and BAND will provide their services on a usage basis.

This is slightly different than typical SaaS companies which offer their services through a license, regardless of usage. Because of this, gross margins tend to be slightly lower (mid-50s for TWLO) compared to some of the other leading SaaS players.

Source: Company Presentation

Q4 was another very strong quarter for TWLO, with base revenue growing 77% to $204.3 million, well ahead of management’s previous guidance of $183-185 million. Related to revenue, dollar-based net expansion rate was very healthy at 147%, improving from an already impressive 145% last quarter.

Gross margins expanded y/y from 53% to 54%. Gross margins were down slightly sequentially, however, TWLO's margins continue to remain healthy with potential to expand over time, despite the increased upfront costs associated with traditional telecommunications companies, which tend to have higher expenses.

Despite revenue beating consensus estimates, the lower than expected margins caused EPS for the quarter to end at $0.04, in line with expectations.

During the call, management shifted their tone towards more focus on growth, thus enabling faster top line growth at the cost of lower margins. Investors seemed to be a bit concerned about the trajectory of profitability, however, I believe the higher revenue growth will ultimately put TWLO in a better market-leading position.

Source: Company Presentation

Management’s guidance for Q1 includes base revenue of $222-225 million and an EPS loss of $0.00-0.01. For 2019, management is expecting revenue of $1.065-1.077 billion, which will include a full year of the SendGrid acquisition and management's focus on their growth story. Revenue guidance was well ahead of consensus expectations for $982 million. In addition, management guided EPS to $0.08-0.11, slightly below consensus estimates for $0.15.

Despite the better than expected revenue, management guided earnings below consensus, which is why the shares were trading down ~7% the day after. This implies management is expecting slightly lower gross and operating margins than consensus had expected.

Valuation

Due to the software aspect of growth potential, strong/consistent gross margins and market disruption opportunities, TWLO deserves to be traded at a premium multiple compared to their communication peers. TWLO has a clear market leadership and entering the contact center industry gives them an even greater opportunity to maintain/expand their leadership position.

The overall communications industry is ripe for disruption with leading players such as TWLO, BAND, VG, 8x8 (EGHT), Five9 (FIVN), and RingCentral (RNG) operating in a variety of areas within the communications market. Each of these competitors were used as a peer group to demonstrate the broad cloud/SaaS communications industry.

Data by YCharts

The above competitors, ex-TWLO, trade at a forward revenue multiple of ~6.7x. Using management’s FY19 base revenue guidance of $1.065-1.077 billion, and extrapolating this through F19 using a conservative 35% growth rates gives us ~$1.45 billion in FY20 base revenue. With a current market cap of ~$14.4 billion and net cash of ~$314 million, this gives TWLO a current enterprise value of ~$14.1 billion. Using my FY20 estimated base revenue, this implies a 9.7x multiple. Essentially, investors are currently paying a similar multiple for 2020 TWLO revenue as they are for FIVN and RNG 2019 revenue.

I believe TWLO will continue to trade at a premium valuation because of their market leadership and far superior revenue growth. For now, I believe the multiple prices in a lot of revenue growth upside and I think investors could see this multiple expand if revenue growth remains this strong but earnings become surprised to the upside.

It is challenging to see the current valuation expand even further as investors are now expecting revenue growth and eventual earnings/cash flow drive stock performance. I believe the multiple will likely float around where it is now as the stock performs well throughout the year.

Risks to TWLO include increased competition from players such as BAND and VG, or other new entrants into the market. If the contact center opportunity is either not as large as anticipated or converts at a slow rate, this could be an impediment to revenue growth. In addition, TWLO has $550 million of convertible senior notes due 2023 which may cause some dilution down the road.

TWLO is a name to remain very bullish on over the long term, as are names such as BAND and VG within the CPaaS industry. This industry will continue to grow at double digits for some time as legacy forms of communications are no longer adequate enough to compete with cloud-based forms of communications. Over the near term, TWLO's stock may be limited due to their premium valuation, however, over the long term, I believe there is still a lot of room left to run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.