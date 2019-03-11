Bandwidth: Encouraging Guidance Gives Investors A Lot Of Hope

Valuation has risen year to date as the stock is up 50%, but this name remains a long-term winner and should be bought on the dip.

Q4 total revenue and CPaaS revenue both accelerated from Q3 and management is guiding to only a slight deceleration, which could ultimately prove to be conservative.

Bandwidth (BAND) is arguably the second leading player in the CPaaS market, behind the undisputed leader Twilio (TWLO). BAND reported strong Q4 earnings and 2019 guidance, although the stock was down slightly following earnings. However since then, the stock has gone on a massive run, appreciating over 30% since the earnings report.

Revenues increased 23%, with CPaaS revenue growing 26%, both accelerating from Q3 growth of 22% and 24%, respectively. As the CPaaS market continues to expand and the use cases become more prominent in large enterprises and internationally, BAND is poised to continue their strong growth trajectory.

Data by YCharts

Despite TWLO growing 2-3x faster than BAND, the CPaaS market is definitely big enough and expanding fast enough for both competitors to take market share away from legacy communications providers. As new technologies continue to take over our communication preferences, TWLO and BAND will become dominant players in enterprise to consumer communication.

CPaaS Overview And BAND Q4 Earnings

Communication Platform as a Service, better known as CPaaS, essentially provides the software necessary to enable business to consumer communication. The classic example used to understand CPaaS is TWLO and Uber (UBER). TWLO provides the software foundation which enables Uber to send you a text message that your ride is here. CPaaS providers such as BAND and TWLO are becoming the backbone of communication between tech-savvy consumers and the increasingly tech-friendly businesses.

The use cases for CPaaS go much further beyond companies sending notifications through text messages. CPaaS also includes in-app calling features, hiding unwanted telephone numbers and more. BAND specifically focuses on domestic voice communications but also focuses on different messaging APIs. As these technologies continue to grow rapidly within the US, BAND has a great opportunity to become the market leader in voice communications (example: think of the communication between you and your Amazon Alexa (NASDAQ:AMZN)).

All of this communication is conducted through the cloud, thus providing software functionality and the ability to connect a business’s communication efforts on a global scale. Enterprises continually shift their resources to the cloud and this trend is a major tailwind to BAND’s success.

BAND reported Q4 earnings in mid-February, with total revenues increasing 23% to $52.3 million. Of this, $44.1 million (84%) of revenue was derived from CPaaS, which grew 26%. Management noted the increase in CPaaS revenue was largely attributed to relationships with existing customers and expansion of dollar-based net retention rate, which increased to 121% compared to 117% in Q3. This goes to show that not only is BAND able to increase their customer base (which inherently increases their revenues) but grow their current customer’s revenue wallet.

Source: Company Presentation

CPaaS revenue of $44.1 million was still above management’s previous guidance range of $42.1-42.6 million, though investors likely anticipated CPaaS revenue to come in ahead of management's expectations. The high net retention rate demonstrates that existing customers remain the primary driver of their CPaaS revenue. As of Q4, BAND added 75 new CPaaS logos compared to 63 new logos in Q3. In addition, average annual revenue per customer grew to an impressive $148k and I imagine as BAND becomes more penetrated into an enterprise's operations, the average revenue per customer will continue to increase.

Since there are a significant amount of potential customers, investors will continue to look at both CPaaS revenue growth and customer growth. As long as these two grow in tandem, BAND will continue to experience a strong market presence.

Source: Company Presentation

Gross profit increased 20% while gross margin slightly contracted to 48% from 49% in the year ago period. For the full year, gross margins ended at 49%, slightly expanding from 48% last year. Although these are strong gross margins compared to the broader stock market, CPaaS companies typically have lower gross margins compared to other SaaS companies because of the relatively more expensive telecom connectivity expenses. However, BAND’s gross margins have improved from ~43% in FY2016 to nearly 49% in 2018.

As legacy communication methods, especially from traditional telecom businesses, continue to decrease in overall size and impact, margins will naturally improve. The SaaS-based operating model enables BAND to have clear visibility into their revenue streams while generating consistently strong margins. This is one of the main reasons why SaaS companies trade on a revenue multiple.

Source: Company Presentation

Management also provided guidance for Q1 and 2019. For Q1, management is expecting CPaaS revenue to be $43.5-44.0 million with total revenue of $51.0-51.5 million. They are also seeing an EPS loss of $0.27-0.30.

For the full year, management expects CPaaS revenue of $201-203 million, compared to 2018 CPaaS revenue of $164.4 million. 2019 CPaaS revenue growth is expected to be 23%. Total revenue is expected to be $231.5-233.5 million, compared to 2018 total revenue of $204.1 million, which implies a growth rate of 14%. Although management's guidance was ahead of consensus expectations for 12% growth, management's EPS guidance for a loss of $0.64-0.74 was well below consensus estimates for a loss of $0.46. However, the company's guidance includes a decent amount of investments around their international expansion.

Management also discussed their successful expansion internationally, signing an agreement with an existing large communications client who will deploy BAND services across the European region, mainly in the UK. This could provide some upside for full year revenue as the client ramps up services and BAND continues their expansion internationally.

I believe for the next few years, especially as BAND begins to expand internationally, they have the potential to continue growing CPaaS revenue by 20%+. If they are able to consistently grow revenue at that rate, investors will surely reward the stock with a solid valuation.

Valuation

With the communication industry under pressure and technological changes on the way, the main companies competing in this market stand to be valued at a premium revenue valuation.

The peer group used for this analysis were the main CPaaS players, including TWLO, BAND, and Vonage (VG), and UCaaS players RingCentral (RNG) and 8x8 (EGHT). Each of these companies is in a great position to take advantage of the changing market and have revenue growth rates well above the market average.

Data by YCharts

To value BAND, I used an altered version of a sum-of-the-parts analysis. Management’s FY19 guidance of $231.5-233.5 million in total revenue and $201-203 million in CPaaS revenue implies “other” revenue of $30.5 million.

The CPaaS guidance implies ~23% revenue growth. Since the CPaaS market is rapidly expanding and BAND has one of the top leadership positions in the market, there is a significant opportunity to accelerate their revenue growth. However, to be slightly conservative, I estimated a 20% CPaaS revenue growth in FY20, giving me CPaaS revenue of ~$242 million for 2020. Using a similar method for “other” revenue and assuming flat growth, we could see 2020 revenue of $272.5 million.

Using my estimated FY2019 CPaaS revenue of $242 million and a conservative 6.0x multiple results in a CPaaS enterprise value of ~$1.45 billion. For “other” revenue, I applied a much more conservative 2.0x multiple, giving me an enterprise value of ~$60 million. Combined, this gives me an enterprise value of ~$1.5 billion, implying an FY20 revenue multiple of 5.5x, well below some of the higher valued companies in their peer group.

Though BAND has a slightly lower revenue multiple compared to the peer group, this is deserved for two main reasons. Their growth rate is significantly lower than the market leader TWLO, and with TWLO being the largest player in the CPaaS market, they continue to expand their market share. Also, gross margins are lower in the CPaaS industry due to legacy telecom expenses. Other SaaS-based companies have much higher gross margins (some over 80%) which warrants a premium valuation.

Risks to BAND include a more competitive market with players such as TWLO and VG. Other new entrants into the market would cause increased competition and possibly lower revenue growth. Also, the transition to a CPaaS infrastructure may take longer than expected and would result in lower revenue growth.

With the stock up ~50% year to date, it is now much more fairly valued. However, given the international expansion opportunity and guidance calling for only a slight deceleration, I believe BAND will be a long-term winner and investors should look to buy the dip.

Over the long run, both TWLO and BAND are likely to remain market leaders and be great investments. Despite the lower growth rate for BAND, the market opportunity is very large and continues to grow. Being the number two player in a rapidly expanding market is not a bad thing and their current FY2019 revenue multiple implies good upside to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.