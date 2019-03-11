Trade: A Turn For The Better

A trade deal between the US and China is looking closer than ever, but the next few weeks will be far from easy for the negotiators on either side. But even if we get something soon, this won't really be the end – as President Trump recently confirmed our interpretation of his strategy – he can only secure new trade deals by imposing and threatening tariffs

By Raoul Leering, Head of International Trade Analysis ING

Reports suggest a Trump-Xi summit could take place soon

A deal between the US and China is closer than ever and this was reason enough for President Trump to postpone imposing 25% tariffs on USD 200 billion worth of imports from China, which was due to happen on 2 March.

Given the ambitious demands from the US, it’s certainly not a done deal yet, but given press reports on the progress made so far and the optimism that President Trump and Xi demonstrate, we are inclined to expect that a deal will be struck. There is no new deadline, but reports suggest that a Trump-Xi summit could take place at the end of March. The public optimism of both presidents about the progress in negotiations has led us to tweak our base case. We no longer expect an additional tariff hike on USD 200 billion of Chinese imports to occur.

But the next few weeks won’t be easy for negotiators

The next few weeks will not be easy for negotiators. Going by recent press reports, China seems willing to lower its trade surplus with the US by increasing imports. This could include stimulating car imports from the US by lowering import tariffs. China could also potentially open up its markets for automotive and financial services by allowing foreign companies to hold majority stakes in joint ventures with Chinese companies.

What’s less clear is the sort of deal negotiators are aiming for when it comes to China’s exchange rate policy. There is also no sign of whether a deal is possible on China scaling back its 2025 ambition to become a leader in tech markets. That said, China is offering to scale up protections for the intellectual property of foreign companies.

But the devil is in the detail here, and enforcement won’t be easy. That’s why US negotiators reportedly want to keep the possibility open of future tariffs on Chinese imports. If enforcement by China stalls, the 2018 tariff hikes on Chinese goods - which could potentially be abolished as part of a trade deal may be reintroduced. Alternatively, the abolition of existing tariffs could be made conditional on China making progress with enforcement.

A deal doesn’t automatically mean an end of the trade war

The upshot is that a trade deal with China doesn’t automatically mean that Trump’s war on trade is over. And the threat of higher US car tariffs won’t disappear. In a recent speech to US Governors, Trump confirmed our longstanding interpretation of his strategy, saying that he can only secure new trade deals by imposing/threatening tariffs.

While not our base case, higher car tariffs remains a serious downside risk. These could easily materialise if the EU does not give enough ground on Trump’s demands in the forthcoming negotiations.

Content Disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.