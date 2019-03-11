Five9: You Have Been Heard But Valuation Sounds Too High

Management's 2019 guidance seems beatable at face value as it historically has been able to manage expectations.

Five9 (FIVN) is one of the leading providers of cloud software for the enterprise contact center market. As the traditional contact center market moves away from investments in personnel and more towards software, FIVN is the only pure-play in this market. The stock has rebounded nicely over the past few months and now trades only 5% below all-time highs.

FIVN reported a strong Q4 earnings and reinforced its leadership position in the enterprise contact center market, with revenue growing 31% and EBITDA margins expanding 22.7% compared to 12.4% in the year-ago period. The enterprise contact center market remains very underpenetrated, with FIVN estimating only 10-15% of the market using cloud-based solutions (Source: Company Presentation).

Despite the stock going through a correction in the later part of 2018, FIVN has rebounded nicely as of lately and valuation continues to creep up. Right now, I think the stock currently prices in a very strong 2019 performance as valuation has expanded a bit too much for my liking. However, over the long term, FIVN is an absolute winner as the contact center transforms into a more digitally-enabled industry.

Contact Center Market

FIVN competes in the cloud software contact center market, focusing mostly on large enterprises. This market, known as the Contact Center as a Service, or CCaaS, is an estimated $24 billion industry which remains highly underpenetrated. According to FIVN, the CCaaS industry has a global TAM of ~$24 billion, with ~6.4 million agents in North America and ~9.4 million internationally (Source: Company Presentation).

Legacy communication vendors have historically focused on building on large contact centers, otherwise known as call centers. This market historically has invested largely in people to work the phones and provide customer service. I am sure many readers have an experience calling customer service and speaking with agents in the contact center. Not all of these experiences are necessarily negative; however, the use of technology has advanced the customer service experience.

Another factor of legacy contact center operations is its use of offshore or nearshore operations. Largely held in India and Philippines, these contact centers play host to hundreds or even thousands of workers. While this offshore work is generally cheaper for the company compared to domestic employees, technology has changed the way contact centers operate.

The CCaaS market, led by FIVN, continues to advance the contact center market by providing software communication services. For example, when you call a contact center and receive an automated voice service, FIVN or another CCaaS player is behind this. This industry is poised to significantly grow over time as the legacy contact center market remains highly underpenetrated. FIVN estimates only 15% of the market uses cloud-based solutions, whereas 100% of FIVN's solutions are cloud-based. As this market continues to grow into the $24 billion TAM, FIVN will be a clear beneficiary.

Q4 Results And Guidance

FIVN reported a strong Q4 earnings led by revenue growth of 31% to $72.3 million, which beat management's guidance of $65.8-66.8 million and consensus expectations of $66.5 million. FIVN also posted another quarter of massive EBITDA margin expansion, with margins of 22.7% compared to 12.4% in the year-ago period. Recurring revenue continues to drive the business, remaining at 93% of total revenue and strength in enterprise customers remains healthy, with 2018 revenue growing 29%.

During the quarter, FIVN reached record high gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margins. Gross margins were 65.1%, expanding from 63.6% in the same period last year. This led to a record high gross profit of $47.1 million. In addition, adjusted EBITDA reached $16.4 million, representing a record 22.7% margin, significantly improving from 12.4% last year and well above the previous record 19.6% posted last quarter.

Both of these margins remain on track to meet management’s previously stated immediate-term and long-term model. In the immediate term, management sees gross margins of 70%+, which is better than its previous 65-70% gross margin target. The current trend confirms FIVN continues to make progress towards this goal which seems very achieving in the medium term. Adjusted EBITDA margins are on a similar path, approaching management’s 27%+ long-term model guidance.

For Q1, management guided revenue to $70-71 million and EPS of $0.11-0.13. For the full year, management guided revenue to $298.5-301.5 million and EPS of $0.58-0.62. Despite management's guidance being ahead of consensus expectations for $296 million of revenue and $0.58 in EPS, I believe the initial guidance sets FIVN up well for a beat and raise year.

Valuation

FIVN has rebounded nicely over the past few months coming off its post-correction low. Current valuation is ~10x forward revenue, pretty much the highest valuation the company has seen. Although the valuation is warranted at this time, given consistently strong revenue growth and expanding gross and EBITDA margins, it is challenging to believe there is much room left for any multiple expansion. The stock will likely earn a return throughout the year if the company can continue on its beat-and-raise pattern, thus providing a higher revenue base for the same multiple level. Additional upside could come if the company is able to achieve greater-than-expected profitability and expand gross and EBITDA margins faster than expected.

FIVN is the largest pure-play competitor in the CCaaS market and continues to be valued on similar metrics as leading software communication companies such as Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT), Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and Vonage (VG). TWLO and RNG only provide software-based communication solutions whereas legacy players such as VG have hardware operations still intact.

At the beginning of 2018, FIVN's multiple was the highest out of all the software communication players. After the late 2018 pullback, again FIVN's multiple was near the high end of its competitive cloud-based communications field. As of lately, the multiple has approached 10x forward revenue, which seems about right considering the company is performing well on all cylinders.

For now, I do not see the multiple expanding much from here. If the multiple gets closer to 11x I would be a seller at those levels. As long as the multiple stays around 10x for now, I would hold onto any positions in the name. If FIVN continues its historical beat-and-raise pattern, the higher growth rate and revenue base combined with the same 10x forward revenue valuation will ultimately help make the stock work.

I would be cautious to add to any positions at this level given the heightened valuation pricing in a very successful 2019. Even if the company exceeds all of its growth projections, this could already be priced into the stock.

Risks to FIVN include increased competition from other software communication players. In addition, if the market takes longer to invest in cloud-based contact center solutions, FIVN's growth may be limited.

