Linde Plc: Wait For A Pullback

An important part of our research thesis is monitoring a stock's key financial metrics over the past 5 to 10 years. Stable finances are really important in investing, especially for dividend investors. If you follow the aristocrats, for example, you will see that the vast majority of them are able to increase their bottom lines every year like clockwork which lend to healthy dividend increases.

Linde plc (LIN) being the biggest industrial gas company in the world definitely has many of its key financial metrics trending in the right direction. The firm is expected to announce its fourth-quarter earnings and annual numbers on the 14th of March. Here is what we like with respect to how the firm's key financials have been trending over the past decade.

Trailing Twelve-Month Averages Value 10-Year Trend Revenue $12.04 billion Up (NYSEARCA:PASS) Gross Margins 43.8% Up (PASS) Earnings $4.93 Up (PASS) Dividend $3.26 Up (PASS) Debt To Equity Ratio 1.06 Up (Fail) Assets $20.43 billion Up (PASS) Shares Outstanding 287 million Down (PASS)

Many investors scale into a long investment because of these trends. We, however, like to look at the balance sheet, valuation and dividend profile to ensure Linde plc is as good an investment in 2019 as it was in 2009. Let's dig in.

As we can see from the table above, the only metric which is not trending in our desired direction is the firm's debt to equity ratio. In 2008, this key metric came in at 0.93, so we are trending higher (albeit slightly). However, there is well over $7 billion of treasury stock on the equity section of the balance sheet which may be skewing the numbers here. If the negative impact of treasury stock was removed from the debt to equity calculation, then shareholder equity would easily cover interest bearing debt. In fact, shareholder equity would practically cover the entire amount of the company's liabilities ($13.74 billion). Therefore, we feel there is nothing to worry about here with respect to the balance sheet at present.

Linde's valuation, though, has never been higher over the past decade. With a trailing price to earnings ratio of 34 and a forward price to earnings ratio of 24, the company's earnings as an investment have rarely been more expensive. Furthermore, if we look at the long-term weekly chart, we can see that there are divergences appearing between the RSI indicator and share price. This usually means that a trend direction is about to come. Furthermore, we do not expect the weekly charts to stay this overbought over a sustained basis.

From a dividend standpoint, the firm yields just under 2.1%, but it has grown its payout significantly on average per year over the past 5 years (18%+). This is encouraging as dividend hikes are easily keeping up with inflation which preserves purchasing power. From a stability standpoint, Linde currently has a payout ratio of 65% when based off earnings and 52% when based off free cash flow. These are pretty impressive dividend stats.

Can management keep up this pace, though, is the question. To get some idea of how much the dividend can grow going forward, we look at the interest coverage ratio, debt to equity and earnings expectations going forward. The interest coverage ratio has actually been trending upwards and hit 15+ in 2017. We will be looking for more of the same here when full 2018 numbers are announced. The balance sheet as mentioned looks structurally sound and analysts who follow this stock believe Linde will grow its net profits by 13%+ on average per year over the next 5 years. Again, these figures demonstrate to us that strong dividend growth percentages will continue.

To sum up, Linde has all the hallmarks of a proven successful company, but is trading above its historic average valuation at present. The consistency of those gross margins illustrate to us that the firm must have a competitive advantage in its market place. We would be paying heed to the technical chart here, though, and wait for a move downward before contemplating a long play. The next earnings announcement may be the catalyst for that very decline to take place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.