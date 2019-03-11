Costco: Bullishness Reinforced On The Back Of Strong Margins

I curb my enthusiasm, however, as the many moving pieces affecting profitability could continue to fluctuate quite a bit from quarter to quarter.

No, it's not a typo.

After the closing bell, on March 7, discount retailer Costco (COST) delivered a fiscal 2Q19 EPS that was a whopping 32 cents higher than consensus estimates. This is the widest earnings beat that I have seen by a long stretch, since I started covering this company a couple of years ago.

Margins take center stage

The big story this quarter, the one that enabled such impressive bottom-line performance, was an unusual YOY increase in core margin: 13.2% vs. 12.9% (see summarized fiscal 2Q19 P&L below). I calculate that the margin expansion was responsible for a 17-cent EPS improvement YOY, and likely a bit more in terms of upside to consensus. For reference, I estimate that margin contraction in the prior four quarters alone resulted in a 57-cent YOY headwind to per share earnings.

The root causes behind the improved profitability levels were plenty, as discussed in detail during the earnings call. Items that I found most relevant included (1) a more favorable revenue mix away from fresh foods and, within this product category, towards higher-margin organics, and (2) Costco's competent management of its supply chain, summarized by CFO Richard Galanti as "buying better" in the face of challenges like trade wars.

While I certainly welcome this quarter's margin bump, I try to curb bullish expectations regarding profitability trends going forward. It seems apparent to me that the many moving pieces affecting margin, including pricing, fulfillment expenses and product mix, tend to fluctuate quite a bit from quarter to quarter - possibly a relevant risk that could produce lumpy financial results and, as a consequence, volatility in the stock price. As a key takeaway instead, this week's earnings report reminded me of the importance of cost management in a razor-thin margin business as is discount retailing.

Other noteworthy items

Aside from margin, it was interesting to see a slight revenue miss that I believe can be blamed on a softer-than-usual February sales figure, disclosed along with the earnings results - fiscal 2Q19 ended on February 17th. I am not overly concerned, however, with adjusted February comps of 5% vs. 7% YTD as it appears that the company was negatively impacted in the month by extraordinary items, including bad weather in the U.S. and the timing of the Chinese New Year.

Helping to scale down excitement for Costco's outstanding fiscal 2Q19 numbers, I calculate that other non-op items contributed with seven cents of tailwinds to EPS. There is a good chance that the extra push might have been the result of FX transaction gains, which investors are likely to discount as largely immaterial to the retailer's operations. Also, Costco continued to ride the benefit of an effective tax rate that decreased nearly two percentage points YOY, producing another five cents of EPS support.

Even if I disregard the 12 cents worth of per share earnings uplift from these two lines, however, I still see Costco's results with very good eyes.

Looking past the short term

While the quarter looked solid, particularly at the gross margin line, my bullishness toward COST can be best explained by my longer-term views on the company and stock.

First, I believe that the management team has been proving competent at growing comps, managing costs and allocating capital well (from cash distribution to shareholders to debt management and expansion initiatives). Second, I appreciate Costco's recurring-like business model whose profits rely, to a great extent, on ultra-high margin membership fees that are more stable and predictable. This, in fact, is the main reason why I believe COST will produce superior risk-adjusted returns in the future, and why it is part of my All-Equities SRG portfolio.

Bears and skeptics will likely point out that COST is still far from being a cheap stock, trading at a current-year P/E multiple of 29.3x and long-term PEG of 2.7x - vs. Walmart's (WMT) P/E of 20.5x and Target's (TGT) PEG of 2.3x, for example. But having been a skeptic myself at one point, I believe Costco's superior fundamentals, solid balance sheet and ability to weather downturns better than most, in my view, fully justify the valuation premium.

