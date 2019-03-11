RingCentral: Strong Q4 Earnings And Conservative 2019 Guidance

Q4 revenue and earnings came in ahead of consensus and management's expectations, sending shares up over the next few days.

RingCentral (RNG) remains the leader in the UCaaS market and has earned its premium valuation. I have previously discussed RNG, and in August, I noted investors should look to take a profit, and then in November, I recommended picking up some shares at a more reasonable valuation. As you can see from the chart below, post-Q2 earnings, the stock was at a high point.

After watching the stock fall in late September and October, valuation receded quite a bit and made it very tempting to purchase more shares. After a very strong beat in Q4 and encouraging guidance, the stock popped again and reached its all-time highs.

Q4 revenue came in well above both consensus expectations and management's quarterly guidance. Management also provided 2019 guidance above consensus estimates and now appears to be on pace to overachieve its $1 billion 2020 revenue goal. The stock remains a winner over the past year, similar to its competitors in the UCaaS market, notably 8x8 (EGHT) and Vonage (VG).

RNG popped over 6% following the Q4 earnings report and 2019 guidance. However, after quickly reaching the all-time highs, the stock seems to have hit a top and has dropped a bit since. For now, it seems like expectations are fully priced in, and it could be challenging to find a ton of upside from here. However, over the longer term, RNG will continue to perform well, and we could continue to see the stock returns demonstrate outperformance.

Q4 Earnings and Guidance

RNG is one of the leaders in the UCaaS, or Unified Communications as a Service, market. This segment of the market focuses on the transformation of enterprise communication as it evolves from traditional landlines to newer forms of communication. RNG utilizes its cloud-based approach in order to provide flexible and cost-effective services to support an ever-changing workforce. Employees are becoming more mobile, and RNG is capturing the "bring-your-own device" market shares.

Enterprises have rapidly moved away from traditional landlines and towards newer forms of communication, including online meetings, team collaboration, telephony, and video conferencing. RNG assists with delivering the newer forms of communication, and its cloud-based offerings enable the company to deliver more transparent revenue streams.

The new forms of communication are here to stay. Yes, voice communication is still the dominant form of enterprise communication, but there is an increasing number of new communication forms. For example, RNG held a study surveying 2,000 customers, of which 44% said voice was their main method of communication. However, both team messaging and text followed closely behind. This demonstrates the changing landscape and need for enterprises to develop modern communication platforms.

Q4 was another very strong quarter for RNG, delivering revenue growth of 34% and subscription revenue growth of 38% excluding AT&T (NYSE:T). Revenue also beat consensus estimates of ~$182 million. This is very impressive considering RNG is the largest player in the UCaaS market ($189 million in Q4 revenue). It primarily competes with other UCaaS players such as EGHT and VG.

RNG continues to move up the market and enter into the enterprise landscape. In fact, the company closed a record number of seven-figure total contract value deals this past quarter, which included its first eight-figure deal. This is a great sign for RNG, and the enterprise market tends to be a bit stickier with higher recurring revenue and larger contract values.

Gross margin expanded ~60bps to 77.5% compared to 76.9% in the year-ago period. Gross margins are likely to remain in the high-70s range even as the company's growth eventually decelerates. This is because of the cloud-based and subscription revenue streams. This type of revenue has significantly lower costs compared to the hardware counterparts.

During Q4, RNG posted operating margins of 9.2%, which were significantly ahead of management's guidance of 7.9-8.1%, ultimately leading to an EPS of $0.23. EPS was ahead of management's estimate for $0.17-0.19 and above consensus expectations for $0.18.

Management provided guidance for Q1 which included revenue of $191.5-194.5 million, representing 27-29% growth. This seems somewhat conservative given the company's 30%+ growth rate each quarter in 2018 and Q4's revenue growth of 34%. However, management's Q1 guidance came in above consensus estimates for 23-24% growth.

What's impressive about the Q1 guidance is the software subscription growth of 28-30%. Although the full-year guidance is 26-28% (implying deceleration throughout the year), management remains confident in the long-term growth potential of software subscriptions.

For the full year, management guided to revenue of $847-859 million, representing growth of 26-28%, and software subscription revenue of $775-785 million, representing growth of 26-28%. Full-year revenue guidance came in well ahead of consensus expectations for $823 million.

Valuation

The strong Q4 results reinforced RNG's premium valuation and justify why it is currently trading near all-time highs. The company's continued 30%+ revenue growth and even higher software subscription revenue growth demonstrate its ability to retain market leadership and its ability to continue to take market share.

Currently, RNG trades at nearly 9.5x forward revenues, a significant premium to competitors in the UCaaS and CPaaS industry. Revenue growth is above a majority of its competitors, and the company does have a significant market share, however, which warrants the premium valuation.

On Friday, RNG's market cap was ~$8.3 billion. With a net cash balance of ~$200 million, the company had an enterprise value of ~$8.1 billion as of Friday's closing price of $101.89.

Management guided to subscription revenue of $775-785 million for FY19, representing a growth rate of 26-28%. To be conservative, I will assume RNG does not beat and raise throughout the year, but instead just comes in at the high end of guidance. Assuming $785 million in FY19 subscription revenue and deceleration to 20% growth in FY20 (which could be a terrible guidance), we could see subscription revenue of ~$945 million.

Doing the same thing for total revenue, management guided to $847-859 million, also representing a 26-28% growth. Assuming this decelerates to 20% growth in FY20, we could see RNG's 2020 revenue of $1,025 million, eclipsing management's longer-term 2020 revenue target of $1 billion.

Using total revenue of $1,025 million and Friday's enterprise value of ~$8.1 billion, RNG is currently trading at just under 8x revenue. If investors continue to believe RNG should trade at a premium, which I believe is true, we could see the company's multiple remain around 9x at the end of 2019, thus there could still be some upside remaining throughout the year.

Despite the 2020 revenue multiple slowly reaching 9x as the year progresses, management's 2019 guidance seems somewhat conservative. If RNG is able to beat and raise revenue, just like it has in the past, we could see the stock price continue to outperform the market.

Risks to RNG include increased competition from both EGHT and VG. As the competitors continue to grow in size, they will begin to compete for a similar customer cohort which may cause RNG's revenue growth to decelerate quicker than anticipated. In addition, being a highly valued name based on forward revenues, it is subject to large corrections in the market. We have seen the tech market as a whole self-correct over time as revenue multiple continues to reach new levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.