Roche Is A Great Buy Despite Patent Cliff

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) is hitting an enormous patent cliff this year that will see its top three best selling drugs lose exclusivity. In fact, those three drugs are in first, third, and fourth place in terms of gross sales for all drugs losing exclusivity this year. Rituxan, Herceptin, and Avastin, all oncology drugs, accounted for about $18.8 billion of Roche’s top line in 2018. That’s almost half of Roche’s 2018 revenues, about 43%. In that sense this is a lot like AbbVie’s (ABBV) loss of exclusivity on Humira, which accounts for more than half of its own annual revenues.

The knee-jerk reaction is to duck and cover, liquidate positions and watch Roche fall. But of course there isn’t a single pharmaceutical investor who hasn’t been aware of this patent cliff for years. Like most collisions markets can anticipate miles away, they almost never play out in the way that seems the most obvious.

Take a look at AbbVie for starters. Humira lost patent exclusivity back in 2016, and the stock is up 36% since the beginning of that year. Yes, there have been fights with biosimilars and efforts to delay generic versions, some of which have been successful. Humira biosimilars have only just arrived in Europe last October. AbbVie has been clinging to its patent fortress in the US, and its efforts look set to keep sales protected for the next 4 years until 2023.

The point here is not that Roche is following the same approach as AbbVie, but that copycat delays can and do happen, and they should not surprise investors. Indeed they have occurred with Rituxan in the US as well. Celltrion, for example, was hit with unexpected delays for Truxima at its manufacturing plant which was just cleared late last year for approval in late November, and Novartis’ (NVS) Rixathon biosimilar was outright rejected by the FDA.

Ogivri, Mylan’s (MYL) biosimilar to Herceptin, was approved in December 2017 and has yet to launch due to a previous licensing agreement between Mylan and Roche. Launches are happening slowly and will continue to happen, but the point is that they have not been happening as fast as investors have feared. Even Roche itself was surprised by some of the delays. Roche had expected biosimilars to be available by the end of last year, and now expects launch of these competitors by the end of the year. Any delay is a wind at Roche’s back.

Further, even when all biosimilars and other copycat drugs to these three are in full swing, nobody knows how deeply they will affect sales of the originals. Biosimilars may be cheaper and just as effective in a clinical trial setting, but a real market setting is different and nobody knows how well copycats will ultimately perform in the real world.

What we can do is try to extrapolate from numbers already available and build a rough picture of a worst-case scenario. From Roche’s latest financial report we know quite a bit about the initial impact of biosimilars. The launch of biosimilar Herceptin in Europe plus biosimilar Rituxan and Herceptin in Japan eroded sales for these drugs by CHF1.3 billion for 2018. The scarier number is a 47% decline of Rituxan sales in Europe specifically due to biosimilar competition in most EU markets. However, even with that ominous decline, overall, sales of the big three were down only 2% in 2018.

Let’s take that scary 47% number though and apply it across the big three to get a (close to) worst-case scenario. Let’s assume that sales of Rituxan, Herceptin, and Avastin decline 47% across the board by the time all copycat competition is fully mature. That puts combined sales down to about $10 billion annual. That means Roche has to make up for an $8.8 billion shortfall and then some to continue overall growth. This won’t happen next year or even 2 to 3 years from now, but let’s say it happens within the next 10 years. Can Roche make up for it? Consider, multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus' sales skyrocketed 172% percent, or an absolute CHF1.5B, in one year. Nearly every immunology drug in its portfolio had increased sales in 2018.

Roche’s next-generation oncology could end up replacing most of the lost revenue. Perjeta treats the same HER2+ breast cancer that Herceptin targets and sales are up 27% since 2017. Kadcyla, the antibody-drug conjugate, is nearly blockbuster already, just below CHF1B for 2018 and will almost certainly surpass that number in 2019.

Tecentriq is of the same class as Merck’s (MRK) blockbuster Keytruda immune checkpoint inhibitor and could grow quickly as well.

None of this analysis takes into account Roche’s other attractive features. Stable price action for one as a Big Pharma staple in preparation for a possible bear market or recession is a big one. Track Roche’s performance during the stock market decline of late last year and the decline that stoked fear across Wall Street is barely noticeable compared to broader biotech which got slammed. Stocks like Roche are safe-haven plays that should get a decent slice of the capital flight from momentum stocks if we are indeed at a global economic pivot point in the business cycle.

Of course, you can say that neither has Roche exploded higher like the broader Nasdaq, but take a look at Roche’s balance sheet and it explains partly why. Roche has not participated in the buyback fad, instead concentrated its resources on R&D, M&A, and licensing, which is what is needed for long-term stable growth. Buybacks are a sugar rush for a stock, little more than that. Roche has the second highest R&D spend behind Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) since 2013, and its CEO back in 2012 made it clear that buybacks weren’t going to happen. Debt is miniscule and leverage is very low, meaning Roche has also not participated in the cheap money bonanza granted by global central banks. It is in prime position to acquire leveraged firms in liquidity trouble once the next downturn takes hold.

All of this makes Roche an ideal defensive hold despite the patent cliff ahead this year. Could the stock decline? Sure it can, but I doubt the stock will collapse because of it, any further decline should be a buying opportunity. Roche has the pipeline and the balance sheet to handle what may come, thanks to its conservative long-term strategies since the last financial crisis.

