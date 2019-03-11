Lower Risk World And Foreign Funds

Introduction
For this article, I used Mutual Fund Observer Premium Service to select Global and International funds that are lower risk as measured by Ulcer Index and higher risk-adjusted return as measured by the Martin Ratio. A Model Portfolio was created in Portfolio Visualizer to maximize the Sharpe Ratio of eight mutual funds and 2 Exchange Traded Funds and a second portfolio that maximizes return for 8% volatility.
Morningstar
You can see in the table below of Morningstar data that the funds have a higher return rating than risk rating. Each of the funds has a lower standard deviation than SPY (11.2) while dividend yield is generally higher. The Price to Earnings Ratio is also lower than SPY, in most cases.
|Name
|Ticker
|Category
|Risk
|Return
|StDev
|Rtrn 3 Mon
|Rtrn 12 Mon
|P/E Trail
|Div %
|Vanguard Total Intl Bd Idx
|VTABX
|World Bond
|Below Avg
|Above Avg
|2.3
|2.7
|5.1
|3.0
|T. Rowe Price Glbl Multi-Sect Bd Inv
|PRSNX
|World Bond
|Below Avg
|Above Avg
|3.0
|3.1
|3.2
|3.6
|Invesco Blncd-Risk Allc
|ABRYX
|World Allc
|Low
|Avg
|5.9
|3.6
|0.8
|13.2
|T. Rowe Price Glbl Allc
|RPGAX
|World Allc
|Avg
|High
|7.2
|5.1
|-1.3
|15.2
|1.8
|Vanguard Glbl Min Vol
|VMNVX
|World Small/Mid Stock
|Low
|Above Avg
|7.6
|3.7
|6.6
|15.9
|2.2
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Glbl
|ACWV
|World Large Stock
|Low
|Above Avg
|8.7
|3.5
|6.1
|20.1
|2.2
|Fidelity® SAI Intl Low Vol
|FSKLX
|Foreign Large Blend
|Low
|Avg
|8.8
|3.9
|0.2
|16.6
|2.2
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE
|EFAV
|Foreign Large Blend
|Low
|Above Avg
|8.9
|3.7
|-1.4
|17.5
|3.1
|Vanguard Glbl Wellington
|VGWAX
|Allc--50% to 70% Eq
|4.2
|1.5
|14.7
|2.3
|Vanguard Glbl Wellesley
|VGYAX
|Allc--30% to 50% Eq
|3.4
|1.1
|10.9
|2.7
Source: Created by the Author based on Morningstar data
Mutual Fund Observer
Below are the metrics from Mutual Fund Observer for the past 12 months. Each of the funds is rated Very Conservative (1) for Risk to Moderate (3).
|Symbol
|LCategory
|APRvs Peer
|MaxDD
|Ulcer
|Risk
|Rating
|Ageyr
|Exp Ratio
|Initial Purchase
|VTABX
|Intern Inc
|5.6
|-0.3
|0.1
|1
|5
|5.7
|0.1
|3,000
|PRSNX
|Global Income
|2.5
|-1.5
|0.9
|1
|3
|10.1
|0.6
|2,500
|VGYAX
|Mxd-Asst Alloc Consv
|-0.7
|-5.3
|2.7
|2
|2
|1.2
|0.3
|50,000
|ABRYX
|Alt Global Macro
|0.4
|-8.2
|4.3
|2
|3
|9.6
|1.1
|1,000
|VMNVX
|Global Small-/Mid-Cap
|11.8
|-8.2
|3.3
|3
|5
|5.1
|0.2
|50,000
|ACWV
|Global Multi-Cap Core
|7.8
|-6.6
|3.5
|3
|5
|7.3
|0.2
|-
|VGWAX
|Mxd-Asst Alloc Growth
|1.3
|-7.7
|3.9
|3
|4
|1.2
|0.4
|50,000
|FSKLX
|Intern Multi-Cap Growth
|9.4
|-8.1
|4.4
|3
|5
|3.6
|0.2
|-
|EFAV
|Intern Multi-Cap Growth
|8.4
|-8.8
|4.4
|3
|5
|7.3
|0.2
|-
|RPGAX
|Flex Port
|0.9
|-9.9
|4.6
|3
|4
|5.7
|1.0
|2,500
Source: Mutual Fund Observer
Portfolio Visualizer
I am not advocating creating a portfolio of only World and Foreign Funds, but am using it as a tool to evaluate the funds. I constrained the two portfolios in Portfolio Visualizer to have at least 5% allocation to each of the funds, and also applied maximum allocation constraints. The two Global Portfolios outperformed my baseline fund (VWIAX), but with higher volatility and draw-down. The reason is that allocations to equity is higher. That would have been resolved had I added another bond fund or allowed a higher allocation to the bond funds.
|Ticker
|Name
|Max Rtn 8% Vol
|Max Sharpe
|VWIAX
|FSKLX
|Fidelity SAI Intl Low Vol
|10%
|10%
|EFAV
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE
|5%
|5%
|RPGAX
|T. Rowe Price Global Allc
|5%
|5%
|ABRYX
|Invesco Balanced-Risk Allc
|5%
|5%
|PRSNX
|T. Rowe Price Global Multi-Sector Bd
|5%
|15%
|VTABX
|Vanguard Total Intl Bd Idx
|20%
|15%
|ACWV
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global
|20%
|15%
|VMNVX
|Vanguard Global Min Vol
|20%
|15%
|VGWAX
|Vanguard Global Wellington
|5%
|10%
|VGYAX
|Vanguard Global Wellesley Inc
|5%
|5%
|Annual Return
|3.2%
|2.8%
|1.9%
|Standard Deviation
|7.3%
|6.8%
|5.9%
|Maximum Draw Down
|-4.8%
|-4.4%
|-3.5%
|Sharpe Ratio
|0.20
|0.16
|0.02
|Sortino Ratio
|0.29
|0.23
|0.03
|US Stocks
|25.5%
|21.8%
|31.6%
|Intl Stocks
|37.6%
|34.6%
|5.3%
|US Bonds
|12.1%
|16.9%
|48.3%
|Intl Bonds
|24.7%
|25.8%
|12.8%
Source: Created by the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer
The funds that appear to be the least volatile are the two bond funds: PRSNX and VTABX, the two minimum volatility funds: ACWV and VMNVX, and the Global Income Fund: VGYAX.
Source: Created by the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer
The performance of the two model portfolios are compared to the Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund below.
Source: Portfolio Visualizer
The Efficient Frontier is shown below, and the blue ellipsoid captures the funds with the highest returns for the level of volatility.
Source: Portfolio Visualizer
Fund Spotlight: Vanguard Wellesley Vs Global Wellesley
The fund’s [VGYAX] stock holdings are focused on companies that have historically paid a larger-than-average dividend or that have expectations of increasing dividends. This focus may provide a higher quarterly income distribution than non-income-focused balanced funds. Investors with a long-term time horizon who have a goal of steady income and who are willing to accept modest movement in share price may wish to consider this fund. Vanguard
The Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund (MUTF:VWIAX) is my target baseline fund to beat in a risk-averse environment because of its superior long term performance. Below I compare VWIAX to its global version, the Vanguard Global Wellesley (MUTF:VGYAX) for the past 13 months since the market became more volatile.
Performance will be impacted by the strength of the dollar and where other countries are in the business cycle in comparison to the US. Volatility is similar for the two funds, and 43% of VGYAX's equities are US.
|VWIAX
|VGYAX
|Average Annual Return
|1.9%
|-0.1%
|Standard Deviation
|5.9%
|5.8%
|Yield to Maturity
|3.6%
|2.8%
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|17.6
|11.7
|Max. Draw Down
|-3.5%
|-5.3%
|Sharpe Ratio
|0.02
|-0.31
|Sortino Ratio
|0.03
|-0.43
Exposure
|US Stocks
|32%
|16%
|Intl Stocks
|5%
|21%
|US Bonds
|48%
|34%
|Intl Bonds
|13%
|26%
|Equity Style
|Large Cap
|99%
|89%
|Small/Mid Cap
|1%
|11%
|Sectors
|Consumer Cyclical
|4%
|7%
|Financial Services
|15%
|19%
|Consumer Defensive
|12%
|10%
|Healthcare
|18%
|10%
|Utilities
|10%
|7%
|Fixed Income
|1-3 Years
|18%
|15%
|7-10 Years
|15%
|21%
|> 10 Years
|33%
|31%
Source: Table Created by the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer except for Yield to Maturity and Price to Earnings Ratio which are from Morningstar
The chart below shows that at different times VWIAX or VGYAX will outperform.
Source: Table Created by the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer
Technicals
Below is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence momentum indicator for the S&P 500. It is showing that the recent recovery in stock prices is losing momentum. I evaluated the performance of the funds in my portfolio during the recent correction and made a list of those to sell when the market recovered. Since the recent surge over the past two months has lost steam, I feel now is a good time to shift to more conservative funds.
Source: Created by the Author
Benchmark Funds
Below are the benchmark funds that I track, sorted by increasing standard deviation. I am comfortable with a 30% to 40% allocation to stocks at this time.
|Ticker
|Fund Category
|STDev
|Rtn 3 Mon
|Rtn 12 Mon
|P/E
|Div Yld
|VMMXX
|Prime Money Market
|0.2
|0.6
|2.2
|2.1
|MINT
|Ultrashort Bond
|0.3
|0.9
|2.3
|2.4
|BND
|Intermediate-Term Bond
|2.9
|2.6
|3.7
|2.8
|VTINX
|Target-Date Retirement
|3.7
|3.2
|1.9
|15.5
|2.6
|AOK
|Alloc 30% to 50% Equity
|4.1
|3.2
|1.3
|16.3
|2.6
|VWINX
|Alloc 30% to 50% Equity
|4.6
|3.5
|4.1
|15.4
|3.0
|AOM
|Alloc 30% to 50% Equity
|4.9
|3.5
|0.7
|16.3
|2.4
|ABRYX
|World Allocation
|5.9
|3.4
|0.3
|13.2
|0.0
|VTWNX
|Target-Date 2020
|6.1
|4.0
|0.6
|15.5
|2.4
|GAA
|World Allocation
|6.5
|3.8
|-2.5
|12.4
|2.8
|AOR
|Alloc 50% to 70% Equity
|6.8
|4.1
|-0.5
|16.3
|2.3
|VWENX
|Alloc 50% to 70% Equity
|7.1
|3.7
|3.0
|14.5
|2.7
|SPY
|Large Blend
|11.2
|4.8
|2.1
|19.2
|1.8
Source: Morningstar
Summary
As a result of researching these funds, I exchanged a volatile multifactor fund for the Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility Fund and the Vanguard Global Wellesley Fund to reduce risk and provide diversification in my portfolio.
Disclosure: I am/we are long VMNVX, VTABX, VGYAX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional.