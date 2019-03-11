Mimecast: Solid Guidance Backed By Solid Valuation

Its valuation is currently near recent highs and seems to have already priced in a very solid next 18-24 months of performance.

Mimecast remains one of the leading email security players in the market as it continues to expand into new areas such as security awareness training.

After another strong earnings result and a previous acquisition, Mimecast (MIME) continues to bridge the gap between itself and Proofpoint (PFPT). These two are widely seen as the top two leaders in the email security market, and both trade at mid-single digit forward revenue multiples. However, after this strong quarter, MIME should be even closer to bridging the gap between its own and PFPT's valuation levels as both companies look to further penetrate the market.

After the market correction in late 2018, MIME was trading fairly cheap even after having a strong Q2 earnings report. Valuation soon resumed to the normal premium, as the stock has rebounded nicely over the past few months, trading just below all-time highs.

Over the past year, the email security stocks have largely traded in a similar fashion, albeit CyberArk (CYBR) has performed significantly better than the rest. However, since MIME's Q3 earnings release in early February, the stock has generated 20% alpha compared to the market and 25% alpha compared to the leading email security player, PFPT.

Recent Acquisitions

Earlier in July, MIME announced its acquisition of Ataata, a leader in cybersecurity training and awareness. This acquisition was well-needed, as PFPT recently acquired Wombat Security for $225 million. Wombat is another leader in the cybersecurity training and awareness market as email security companies look to transition their focus on employee training.

As hackers continually transform their process of getting into an enterprise’s infrastructure, there continues to remain one weak point: employees. Email has become the largest vector of attack for hackers, utilizing methods such as phishing and spoofing in order to breach into data. Employees are also becoming more mobile though cell phones, laptops, tablets and more, which places a greater emphasis on being able to properly train employees on the basics of email security.

After PFPT acquired Wombat, it was inevitable that MIME would need to replicate an entry into the cybersecurity training and awareness platform in order to remain competitive in this market. The acquisition of Ataata did just that. MIME believes the TAM related to cybersecurity training and awareness could grow to more than $1.5 billion by 2021, a significant area of growth potential (Source: Company Press Release).

(Source: Company Presentation)

The more recent acquisition MIME made was with Solebit for ~$88 million. Solebit is a leader in threat detection technology, enhancing security for customers to be able to detect and prevent cyberattacks, zero-day threats and malware across email and the web in real time. This acquisition will provide another layer of protection against these attacks, as hackers constantly adapt their methods and look for alternative ways to breach an enterprise’s security defense system.

Q3 Results and Guidance

Revenue in Q3 grew 30% to $88 million. This compares to F18 revenue growth of 40% to $262 million. Since 2015, MIME’s revenue has grown from $116 million to $262 million, representing a 35% CAGR. It continues to remain impressive - the company is able to consistently grow revenue by 30%+, while maintaining >70% gross margins. The company is also able to do this because 98% of its revenue is recurring, thus making guidance highly visible and attainable. In addition, customers on average use 3.1 products from MIME, up from 2.9 products a year ago. The increase in the number of products used, combined with the highly recurring business model, enables it to generate consistently high revenue growth, while maintaining strong gross margins.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Adjusted EBITDA grew to $16 million, representing an 18.2% margin, up from 10.0% a year ago and 15.0% in Q1. As MIME continues to grow its top line and maintain its gross/operating margins, adjusted EBITDA will continue to grow. This gives the company additional flexibility when it comes to acquisitions. The email security market is constantly changing in order to match hackers’ adaptions. These two forces constantly battle against each other, and successful email security firms have the ability to invest in their company to improve their underlying technology and security platform.

(Source: Company Presentation)

MIME also added another 1,000 net new customers, increasing its total customer count to 33,300 across the world. It continues to expand its business internationally, which represents a large portion of the company's addressable market. The international market is much less penetrated than the US market, thus providing an area of growth opportunity for the company.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Management also provided updated guidance for both Q4 and F19. For Q4 management sees revenue of $90.6-91.5 million, constant currency growth of 29-30% and was above consensus expectations for $88 million. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to be $14.7-15.7 million, representing a 17% adjusted EBITDA margin at the midpoint, expanding from 9.8% in the year-ago period.

For F19, management raised the revenue expectation and now sees revenue of $338.7-339.7 million (up from $330.8-334.2 million), which represents a constant currency revenue growth of 31-32% (up from 29-30%). Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $52.9-53.9 million.

Management also provided an initial look at F20 guidance, which includes revenue of $413-427 million, representing constant currency revenue growth of 21-25%, which was above consensus expectations for ~$405 million.

(Source: Company Presentation)

In addition, management provided a look into MIME's long-term model. This includes revenue of $350-450 million during the next 3-5 year span, gross margins of 72-75%, and adjusted EBITDA of 20-22%. Gross margins have historically remained in that 72-75% range. Adjusted EBITDA margin will continue to expand as the company’s revenue growth matures and S&M expenses begin to go down.

Valuation

MIME’s 98% recurring revenue, along with its 70%+ gross margins, gives investors great insight into future revenue growth and cash flow. Its two other main competitors, PFPT and CYBR, have similar qualities, which gives all of them a valuation based on forward revenue.

MIME, PFPT, and CYBR all reported strong quarterly earnings recently, which helped their valuations jump significantly. PFPT's valuation remains below its all-time highs, but MIME's valuation of 8x forward revenue is approaching recent highs.

MIME's current market cap is ~$2.8 billion, and the company has $157 million in cash and $97 million in debt - this implies an enterprise value of ~$2.7 billion. By using the midpoint of management's F20 revenue guidance of $413-427 million, it implies an F20 revenue multiple of ~6.4x. At this point, looking out that far in advance is challenging to do, especially considering fears of the global economy slowing down over the next few years.

At 6.4x F20 revenue, which is quite a while out, I think MIME's current stock valuation prices in a solid F19 and F20 performance. Although I think there could be some additional upside as revenue guidance could prove to be conservative, I find it challenging to believe MIME's revenue multiple has much room left to expand. For now, it is challenging to recommend building a new position at these prices. However, for those who currently have a position, I would hold onto the name for the long term.

Risks to MIME include increased competition among not only PFPT and CYBR, but any new entrants into the market. The company noted that 30%+ of its customers use O365, which could present another risk if Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) built its own email security platform to be embedded within Office 365. Another risk for MIME is its valuation. Since it trades at a premium revenue multiple compared to the market, a correction in the technology sector for premium names could cause increased adversity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.