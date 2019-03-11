The 1-Minute Market Report - March 8, 2019

Or was it a shot across the bow, warning of trouble ahead?

Was it just a one-off outlier in an otherwise healthy job market?

Most of you know that the employment report on March 1 was a real stinker.

What happened last week.

What we're watching for

next week.

Ruh Roh. Was that punk employment report a shot across

the bow of this historically long economic expansion?

Most of you know that the employment report on March 1 was a real stinker. Was it just a one-off outlier in an otherwise healthy job market? Or was it a shot across the bow, warning of trouble ahead? To get some answers, I spoke with my economist friends and they lean towards the one-off outlier explanation.

Maybe they're right. After all, they are professionals who make a living by analyzing economic trends.

Chart 1. S&P periodic returns.

The market broke its streak of 8 up weeks in a row. It is now up 9.4% year-to-date.

Chart 2. Distance from Key Markers

The next chart reinforces what we saw previously - a market that has rallied sharply off the recent lows but is now taking a breather.

Chart 3 - chart of the week

This chart shows the track of year-over-year returns for the S&P 500. The two red lines are the upper and lower boundaries of the Red Zone. What's the Red Zone? History shows that when the YOY change in the market drops below 5% from above, it's likely to continue its downward path. And once it reaches minus 5% it usually telegraphs a change in sentiment from risk-on to risk-off.

As you can see, the market first went through the upper boundary of the Red Zone last fall, and true to form it continued to fall until it reached -12.5% on Christmas Eve. You can see the powerful rally off of that bottom, but the market remains in the Red Zone. Investor caution is advised.

Final Thoughts

We've had a nice rally in the market. But I'm not yet convinced that we will make a new high before we finally succumb to the next bear market.

I could be wrong, of course, but I follow my models and they are showing increasing risk and diminishing prospects for a new high.

Editor’s Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.