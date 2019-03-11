Painted Pony: Despite Excellent Q4 Earnings, The Long-Term Issues Remain

The company is still a leveraged bet on the gas prices over the next couple of years.

But the long-term issues remain. Management expects low netback margins in 2019 and the debt is still high.

The diversification to the U.S. gas hubs increased the netbacks.

Following the Q4 earnings, Painted Pony's (OTCPK:PDPYF) stock price rose by more than 20% due to the high realized gas prices. The marketing diversification to the U.S. gas hubs led to better netbacks.

But the increase in gas prices is temporary. Management expects limited profits in 2019 with a production decline of about 5%. And the company must still deal with a high level of debt with medium-term maturities.

The risks and low margins explain the volatility of the stock price after the earnings. Investing in the company is still a bet on natural gas prices over the next two years.

Image source: Painted Pony

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q4 results

Due to temporary shut-ins and third-party interruptions, the production stayed stable year-over-year with 52,453 boe/d during Q4.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Even with the same production volume, the Q4 revenue almost doubled to exceed C$125 million compared with C$67.8 million last year.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

The higher revenue is due to the market diversification to the U.S. gas hubs. As shown below, the Sumas and the Dawn benchmark prices during Q4 represented a huge year-over-year increase. This evolution contrasts with stable AECO gas prices.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

As a result, combined with stable NGL prices, the realized prices amounted to C$4.34/mcfe against C$2.34/mcfe last year.

But all the per-unit costs increased compared to the previous quarters. As shown in the table below, the total cash costs increased to C$2.42/mcfe.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

But thanks to the exceptional gas prices during Q4, the total netback amounted to C$1.12/mcfe and C$1.14/mcfe, before and after hedges. As a contrast, the total netbacks were negative, before hedges, over the previous quarters.

During Q4, adjusted funds from operations amounted to C$58.7 million. And with a capex at C$19.2 million, the company generated some free cash flow. The net debt decreased by about C$36.6 million to reach C$348.4 million.

The debt is still an issue

Despite the strong free cash flow generation, the liabilities are still an issue for several reasons.

First, the strong free cash flow during Q4 is unlikely to repeat due to the exceptionally high gas prices at Sumas, for instance.

Management expects adjusted funds flow at C$0.89/mcfe in 2019. The forecast assumes NYMEX at US$3.23/MMBtu and AECO at C$1.90/mcf.

Source: Press release December 2018

If we add the DD&A costs of C$0.8/mcfe, the free cash flow is expected to amount to a low C$0.09/mcfe. And the annual production is forecasted to drop by about 5%.

With the mid-point of the production guidance, the forecasted free cash flow will amount to only C$0.09/mcfe * 55,000 boe/d * 6 * 365 days = C$10.84 million.

The second issue with the liabilities is the net debt doesn't represent the whole liabilities. Adding the financial lease, the total debt amounts to C$832.62 million. If consider the lease obligations as a debt, which I do, the debt to adjusted TTM funds flow ratio is high at 4.8.

Source: author, based on company reports

The third aspect to consider is the maturity of the debt.

The C$150.0 million senior unsecured notes and the C$50 million debentures mature in August 2022 and August 2021. And the conversion price of the debentures at C$5.60/share is way above the current share price.

The C$400 million credit facility revolves for a two-year period, starting at December 31, 2018. So far, the company drew C$167 million on the credit facilities.

To summarize, 2021 and 2022 will be critical to refinance the high level of debt with limited free cash flow. Avoiding low gas prices in 2020 or 2021 will be critical for the company.

A bet on the gas prices

Even with the 20.27% increase of the stock price after the earnings, the flowing barrel valuation amounts to C$20,637/boe/d only.

Source: author, based on company reports

If we take the 2019 guidance into account, the table below summarizes my estimation of intrinsic value. As I usually do, I apply a 12x multiple to the estimated profit while keeping the production flat.

Source: author, based on company reports

The low estimation of fair value at C$0.77/share is due to the expected total netback close to 0 in 2019, which is the consequence of the adjusted funds flow of C$0.89/mcfe management forecasts.

The average total netback over the last three quarters amounts to about C$0.5/mcfe. Assuming a total netback of C$0.5/mcfe over the long term and with the same previous assumptions, the valuation amounts to C$4.25/share.

Source: author, based on company reports

The low total netback margin close to 0 involves a wide range of valuations. A small change in the absolute total netback corresponds to a large percentage difference.

This situation explains the volatility of the stock price after the results. The 20% increase was due to temporary better gas prices. But the fundamentals of the company didn't change. The company still represents a leveraged bet on the gas prices over the short and medium term.

Conclusion

The marketing diversification to the U.S. gas hubs brought positive results during Q4. With high realized prices, the company generated a lot of free cash flow.

But the higher gas prices are temporary and the fundamentals of the company didn't change. Management still expects low margins in 2019 and it will have to refinance the debt by 2020 and 2021.

Thus, the company is still a speculative leveraged bet on the gas prices over the next couple of years.

