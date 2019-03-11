4 Reasons I Own Amazon And So Should You

Even assuming much slower future growth and significant multiple compression, Amazon should be capable of delivering 10% to 20% total returns over the coming five years, crushing the S&P 500.

The company's wide moats in most of its market segments, courtesy of its multi-platform and sticky ecosystem business model, makes the company about 26% undervalued today.

That's because I consider this company to be a way to tap into some of the biggest secular economic trends of the future.

While 96% of my retirement portfolio is dividend growth stocks, I do own one non-dividend payer, Amazon.

While I'm a passionate dividend growth investor, there are six reasons why Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the only non-dividend paying company I own. That includes being one of the best led and most innovative companies of our age, which why I used late 2018's correction to triple my position in this amazing company.

Today, Amazon is once more beset by growth fears, which has weighed on shares heavily and causes it to languish far from its all-time high. In fact, despite a strong rally in 2019, the company remains in a bear market.

So let me use my quarterly Amazon review to tell you the four reasons why I consider Amazon to be a great company to own, even for dividend-focused investors. In fact, I fully expect this company to deliver double-digit and market-beating returns over the coming five years, and at about 26% undervalued today, consider Amazon a very strong long-term buy.

1. Amazon Continues To Grow Like A Weed...

Thanks to its incredible optionality (breaking into new industries), Amazon has morphed from an online bookseller into a company that dominates in retail, digital media, cloud computing, and increasingly, advertising. That's fueled some impressive growth for a company with over $230 billion in annual revenue.

Metric 2018 Growth Revenue 31% Operating Income 202% Net Income 237% EPS 228%

Despite what the share price's recent performance might have you believe, Amazon isn't dying but thriving. While its top line has slowed in recent years, the heavy investments it's been making for years is paying off big in the bottom line with earnings more than tripling in 2018.

More importantly, free cash flow is also growing at triple digits. Some have criticized the company's accounting, and how it calculates FCF (what's left over after running the business and investing in growth). But even using more traditional metrics that take into account all its capital leases, Amazon's cash flow is booming.

Ultimately, a company's value is based on free cash flow (what funds dividends, buybacks, and repays debt), and Amazon is firing on all cylinders in that regard.

But of course, the market is forward-looking, and anyone investing in Amazon does so with the expectation that the company is going to keep growing strongly for many years to come. Fortunately, that is a very likely scenario.

2. ...And Has A Long Growth Runway Ahead Of It Thanks To The Innovative Leadership Of Bezos

Amazon's impressive growth over the years has come due to its incredible ability to leverage growing revenue and cash flow out of its deeply integrated ecosystem.

For example, according to Morningstar, over the past five years, it's grown:

total active users 12% CAGR (to over 420 million around the world)

total units sold 23% CAGR

third-party sales 30% CAGR

Amazon's success began with becoming the new online Walmart (WMT), the low-cost leader for over 100 million online items. However, it's now become the go-to place for many shoppers to start their buying experience thanks to the launch of Prime, and its ability to harness artificial intelligence to analyze its customers' buying habits.

In other words, Amazon has leveraged dominance in retail into a wide moat network effect where the more people use its services, the more valuable they become. This same virtuous cycle is what's made Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) the dominant names in their industry. But that's an industry that Amazon is now also challenging.

That AI data analysis lead has led to a fast growing and high margin advertising business (about 75% operating margins according to Piper Jaffray). It's also made possible by Amazon Web Services which is today the world's largest cloud computing platform with 32% market share, which it's maintaining by growing at over 45% per year.

That high margin business today accounts for 11% of revenue but 58% of operating profits.

According to Piper Jaffray analyst Michael Olson, by 2021 advertising might become Amazon's largest profit driver, with AWS not far behind.

2021 estimated advertising operating income: $16 billion

2021 AWS estimated operating income: $15 billion

Total operating income from these two businesses: $31 billion (150% growth from 2018)

CAGR operating profit growth: 35.7%

In other words, these two businesses alone, if Jaffray is right, could drive some of the fastest earnings growth in Corporate America. Add in the company's various other businesses, most of which are growing at double digits, and it's no surprise that Amazon is expected to grow its bottom line at a torrid pace, not just in 2019 but over the next five years.

Time Frame EPS Growth Estimates (CAGR) 1 Year 45.2% 5 Years 30.3% to 45.8%

But earnings forecasts are educated guesstimates at best, and so investors should always ask what's the catalyst for that kind of impressive expected profit growth.

(Source: earnings presentation)

Business Segment 2015 Q4 Operating Margin 2018 Q4 Operating Margin Margin Expansion North America 4.7% 5.1% 0.4% International 0.5% -3.1% -3.6% AWS 28.6% 29.3% 0.7%

A big earnings growth diver for Amazon is margin expansion, created by Amazon's steadily improving economies of scale. For example, in Q4 2018, Amazon's North American operations had higher operating margins than Walmart's (5.1% vs. 4.4%).

Heavier spending on global retail expansion has caused a steep decline in that segment's operating margins since 2015, but that investment is starting to pay off. International's operating margin improved 2% in 2018 and should continue to improve in the future.

I personally trust Amazon to never underspend on growth, but do so wisely. For example, today AWS is unquestionably the crown jewel in its empire, and that's courtesy of massive capacity expansion over the years. For example, according to Gartner, Amazon's cloud computing server capacity is more than four times larger than its 10 largest rivals combined.

Yet, despite spending billions on AWS over the years, as well as cutting prices 67 times since 2006 (when the service launched), AWS operating margins have steadily increased over time. That's a testament to Amazon's continuing efforts to improve that service via more advanced AI driven data analytics (that make companies more profitable over time), as well as being able to reduce unit costs to a remarkable extent.

Basically, Amazon is a master of seeing where global economic trends are going and then investing massively into achieving sufficient capacity to cash in on those trends when they finally arrive.

But what's truly amazing about Bezos is his willingness to experiment in so many different industries, products, and services. This "throw everything against the wall and see what sticks" mentality is how Amazon is able to hit upon unexpected growth avenues to incorporate into its ever stickier ecosystem.

Alexa, the AI-driven consumer-facing interface that powers the popular Echo line of home speakers, is a perfect example of this. When Amazon came out with its home speakers, I didn't believe it would be a needle mover for the company. Yet, Amazon proved me wrong, and now the company is doubling down on its R&D efforts to keep improving this service. As Bezos explained in the latest earnings release:

“The number of research scientists working on Alexa has more than doubled in the past year, and the results of the team’s hard work are clear. In 2018, we improved Alexa’s ability to understand requests and answer questions by more than 20% through advances in machine learning, we added billions of facts making Alexa more knowledgeable than ever, developers doubled the number of Alexa skills to over 80,000, and customers spoke to Alexa tens of billions more times in 2018 compared to 2017." - Jeff Bezos (emphasis added)

Those big R&D efforts into improving its Alexa are why Amazon remains the dominant name in a fast-growing industry it basically invented. In 2019, analyst firm eMarketer estimates 74 million Americans will use home speakers, and the market is growing at about 15% per year.

Like with Prime, Echo and other hardware innovations (like Kindle and Fire TV), Alexa is designed to further integrate Amazon's service and product offerings into a wide moat, sticky ecosystem that consumers love and that helps the company leverage its various businesses to drive improved cash flow margins over time.

For example, according to Morgan Stanley, Prime, which over 50% of Americans now subscribe to (including over 70% of households earning over $150,000 per year), is a brilliant business model.

The average Prime subscriber buys nearly five times as much stuff on Amazon as non-prime members, which is why Amazon has continually increased the value of that service. Initially, Prime's only benefit was free two-day shipping. Today, the service includes 29 benefits, including Amazon Prime Video.

Prime today has over 100 million members, and analysts expect that by 2022 Prime Video will have over 120 million global users, making it the second biggest streamer in the world behind Netflix (NFLX).

But while Netflix is spending a fortune on content and having to raise billions in the junk bond market (Moody's doesn't expect Netflix to become free cash flow positive until 2022), Amazon's balance sheet is a fortress.

Cash Debt Net Cash Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost Return On Invested Capital (Q4 2018) $41.3 billion $23.5 billion $17.8 billion 0.8 19.8 AA- 4.8% 35.9%

That's why Amazon has one of the strongest credit ratings in America, allowing it to borrow at interest rates nearly eight times less than its return on invested capital (a proxy for good capital allocation and management quality).

And Prime Video is just one example of the convenience and value Amazon is baking into its ecosystem. The continued value growth proposition of Prime is why analysts at Citi estimate that over the next decade, global prime users will grow at 35% to 40% CAGR, hitting 275 million by 2029. This should continue increasing Amazon's economies of scale and allow for steadily rising operating margins and cash flow.

Another example of Bezos' innovative genius is the $13.4 billion acquisition of Whole Foods in August 2017. At first, glance investing so much into a low margin grocery business seems like a poor capital allocation move. But Amazon has integrated Whole Foods into the entire ecosystem, including Amazon Fresh (currently an extra $15 per month on top of Prime membership).

It's also begun marketing and selling hardware out of Whole Foods which now sell Amazon's own higher margin private labels such as Happy Belly, Bloom Street, Mama Bear, and Wickedly Prime.

And on March 4th, the WSJ reported that Amazon is apparently planning to launch a low-cost chain of grocery stores (about 35K square feet each) that would further expand its presence in the roughly $700 trillion grocery market.

That improving profitably should give investors confidence that Amazon is going to put its exponentially rising R&D budget to good use.

A lot of that R&D and capex is going into expanding its cloud platform, including boosting AI capabilities. That's because analyzing customer shopping data is how Amazon has become the third largest online advertiser in the world with 4% market share today, but that's expected to grow to 7% by 2020.

Given the size and growth rate of online ad spending (and sky-high operating margins), you can see why analysts and I are so excited about Amazon's earnings and cash flow growth prospects.

What I love most about Amazon's approach to business is Bezos' "Day One" mentality.

"The outside world can push you into Day 2 if you won't or can't embrace powerful trends quickly. If you fight them, you're probably fighting the future. Embrace them and you have a tailwind." - Jeff Bezos

Bezos realizes that the industries in which he's chosen to operate are monstrously competitive and refuses to rest on his laurels. He's even gone so far as to tell employees that:

“Amazon is not too big to fail... In fact, I predict one day Amazon will fail. Amazon will go bankrupt. If you look at large companies, their lifespans tend to be 30-plus years, not hundred-plus years.”

But it's precisely because Amazon is run by a mad, innovative genius, who expects competitors to eat his lunch and drive his company to ruin, that I'm confident that Amazon will remain far more nimble than most of its rivals and make a great long-term investment.

After all, soon Amazon will be spending over $30 billion on R&D each year, the largest R&D budget of any company on earth. With such financial resources behind it (and a pristine balance sheet), there are few industries Amazon can't break into in its quest for growth.

And at today's attractive valuation, I'm more than happy to recommend Amazon as a "very strong buy" due to strong return potential of 10% to 20% CAGR over the next five years.

3. Valuation: One Of The Greatest Companies Of Our Age Is Now On Sale

One of the biggest concerns all growth investors have is overpaying for even a quality and fast growing company like Amazon and for good reason. The company's penchant for reinvesting so much operating profits into future growth means the stock historically trades at a high PE ratio (5-year average 328), which is one of the most commonly used valuation metrics.

TTM PE Ratio Long-Term EPS Growth Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Price Fair Value PE Multiple Estimated Discount To Fair Value 80.7 30.3% to 45.8% 40.1% 62.8 to 91.0 -22% to 11%

But fortunately, Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing (and Buffett's mentor), came up with a formula for estimating fair value PE ratios based on a company's long-term growth rate and discount rate (he used one based on bond yields). I use a 10% discount rate since that's superior to the 9.1% historical CAGR total return of the S&P 500.

Using that formula we can estimate that Amazon's PE is currently baking in about 40% long-term growth which is right in the middle of the current long-term analyst consensus. This implies that Amazon could be anywhere from 22% overvalued to 11% undervalued.

But as many Amazon investors point out there are many ways to value a company and Bezos himself says that cash flow is a better approach. Thus for my own fair value estimate, I use Morningstar's three-stage discounted cash flow model. Morningstar analysts are famous for their long-term, fundamentals-only approach, as well as some of the most conservative growth assumptions on Wall Street.

Morningstar Fair Value Estimate Current Share Price Discount To Fair Value $2,200 $1,626 26%

Of course, it's important to know what growth assumptions go into any valuation model. After all, spreadsheet formulas can be devised to say a company is worth any amount you wish. However, I consider Morningstar's DCF model to be reasonable and thus use it for my own Amazon investment strategy.

Here's what Morningstar analyst R.J. Hottovy is basing that $2,200 fair value estimate on:

Total revenue growth over the next five years: 17% CAGR

Retail growth: 9% CAGR

Physical Stores: 6% CAGR

Third Party sellers: 19% CAGR

Subscription Services: 24% CAGR (about 300 million total subscribers across all services by the end of 2019)

AWS revenue growth: 30% CAGR

AWS Operating Margins: 35% CAGR

Advertising revenue growth: 48% CAGR

AWS operating margins: 35%

9% Company-wide operating margin in 2023 (vs. 5.3% in 2018)

Based on Amazon's historical growth rates, as well as the large scale investments it's making now, I consider these growth estimates to be reasonable and thus agree with the $2,200 fair valuation estimate.

Based on my personal valuation scale, that makes Amazon a very strong buy at a 26% discount to fair value.

But didn't I say that I'm also recommending Amazon for income growth investors, such as myself? Indeed I did, and here's how you can use Amazon to boost your portfolio's long-term income growth even though Amazon doesn't pay a dividend and likely won't for decades (since it's so growth investment focused).

My personal rule with Amazon (I own 8 shares worth about $13K) is to buy when it's deeply undervalued (20% or more based on Morningstar's fair value estimate). If shares ever become 25% overvalued ($2,750 based on current estimate), I sell 50% of my position. If they become 50% overvalued ($3,300), I sell the other half.

Those proceeds are then invested into undervalued dividend growth stocks, based on my Deep Value Dividend Growth Portfolio (beating the market by about 4% after 11 weeks).

Using this kind of long-term trading strategy can turn Amazon into a good source of capital for income investors. You don't have to use 25% as a cut off for selling, but can use whatever figure works best for your time horizon and risk profile. Since I'm a long-term investor not looking to jump in and out of Amazon frequently, I set the bar for trimming my position and locking in profits pretty high. The last full year in which Amazon was 25% or more overvalued by Morningstar's estimate was 2010.

Ok, so now we've addressed Amazon's valuation (which indicates its a very strong buy) and explored how income investors can use it to boost portfolio dividends over time. But just what kind of returns can Amazon investors expect in the coming years?

4. Total Return Potential Is Strong (10% to 20% CAGR Over Next Five Years)

Total returns are a function of three things, yield, cash flow growth, and valuation changes (multiple expansion or contraction). Amazon's returns will be purely a function of multiple changes and how quickly earnings and cash flow grows.

TTM PE Multiple (2023) Price At End Of 2023 CAGR Total Return 30 $2,960 12.7% 40 $3,946 19.4% 50 $4,933 24.9% 60 $5,920 29.5% 70 $6,906 33.5% 80 $7,893 37.2%

To be conservative, I'm using the lowest long-term consensus estimate for Amazon's earnings growth, which is 30%. I'm also assuming substantial multiple contraction of at least 50% (meaning a 2023 PE of 40). The actual multiple in five years (my time horizon) will depend on how quickly Amazon keeps growing, mostly due to the success of AWS and advertising.

Even with conservative growth assumptions such as these, Amazon is likely to generate double-digit total returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

In fact, for Amazon to achieve the market's historical 9% total return over the coming years would require its PE multiple to fall to 27 (assuming it hits that consensus growth target). Basically, I expect Amazon to put up great returns in the coming five years, on an absolute basis.

But investing isn't done in a vacuum and there is always opportunity cost to consider. Fortunately, Amazon's 10% to 20% likely returns are likely to smoke the broader market.

According to Morningstar, most analysts are expecting 2% to 7% CAGR total returns from the S&P 500 over the next five years. And some popular valuation metrics estimate far worse returns for the market in what might prove to be another "lost decade" for stocks.

(Source: Market Watch)

This means that even if Amazon's long-term growth rate comes in below current expectations (say 25%) and its PE multiple contracts to lower levels than my model assumes (low to mid-20s), the stock is likely to still deliver far better returns than what the S&P 500 might deliver.

But while I'm a big Amazon bull (and plan to build my position size over time), there are plenty of risk factors you need to consider before investing.

Risks To Consider

The biggest strength Amazon has is also its biggest weakness. The company avidly tries its hand at many things, many which have flopped in recent years including:

Going after Groupon (GRPN), by partnering with LivingSocial, which was later bought by Groupon after the venture failed and Amazon took a big write-down on the effort.

Mobile payments, which Amazon tried to dominate, not once, not twice, but thrice, via its Wallet, Local Register, and WebPay services, which were meant to go after PayPal (PYPL) and Square (SQ). By 2016, all three attempts had been shuttered.

In 2015, Amazon went into the online travel business, targeting Expedia (EXPE) and Priceline, now Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG). The effort rolled out to 35 cities but was discontinued six months later.

Amazon has targeted Grubhub (GRUB), with online food deliveries, but Grubhub still controls 50% of the market compared to Amazon's 11%.

In 2015, Amazon set its sights on Etsy (ETSY) and the homemade goods sector. Thanks in part to what one analyst calls a "dictatorial platform that exerts almost total control over the sales process, stripping sellers of virtually all autonomy", Etsy's sales continue to climb.

The 2014 Fire Phone, so bad it wouldn't even sell for $0.99 on contract.

Most recently, Amazon announced it was killing off Dash, the $5 Wi-Fi enabled gizmo that could reorder individual items at the push of a button. This was always more of a gimmick and Alexa powered Echo speakers have made it superfluous.

But the point is that Amazon has spent a lot of money in the past, and will certainly do so in the future, experimenting with things that don't pan out. One such avenue might be in that newly announced plan for a discount grocery chain.

While the $660 billion US grocery market is large, it's low margin, and even incorporating Whole Foods into its entire ecosystem was only able to return Whole Foods to about 6% revenue growth in Q4 2018. While that's very good growth in the mature grocery industry, it's also very low for a company like Amazon, and shows that not every industry it enters is going to be a major earnings driver.

And speaking of earnings drivers, we can't forget that in cloud and advertising Amazon is competing with giants like Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet, Alibaba (BABA) and Facebook.

AWS is growing strongly at 46%, but its rivals are growing faster (74% to 82% YOY growth in Q4 2018). While Amazon isn't losing market share, it's not gaining it either and the future of cloud could come down to who has the best AI-driven data analysis algorithms.

While Amazon has done a great job so far, there is always the risk that data masters like Facebook and Alphabet might take the lead in AI, chip away at its market share, and thus reduce its network effects and pricing power. Remember that the $2,200 fair value estimate is largely based on AWS operating margins hitting 35% by 2023. If Amazon ends up in a price war in cloud computing, its fair value is going to drop.

The same is true in advertising, which is growing at close to triple digits right now and estimated to be sporting some of the highest operating margins in corporate America (75%). As Bezos himself is famous for saying, "your margin is my opportunity".

That means that the very nature of capitalism, but especially technology, is for margins to fall over time. While the best AI-driven advertising can help Amazon become a dominant player in online sales, it's not certain it will be able to maintain current ad profitability over the long term.

Meanwhile, in retail, established industry giants like Walmart and Target (TGT) have been able to start winning back market share from Amazon, with 43% and 31% online sales growth, respectively. As a result, Amazon's market share of online retail fell to about 40% at the end of 2018.

While Amazon remains the undisputed king of online retail, and e-commerce is expected to grow from about 23% of total US retail by 2025, the point is that Amazon is right to worry about competition, which is proving to be far more nimble than some investors believed.

That might ultimately cause Amazon's margins on retail to start contracting again, which could slow its bottom line growth, resulting in lower multiples and fair value estimates.

Bottom Line: Amazon Is A Very Strong Buy Today For Long-Term Investors

Don't get me wrong, I'm well aware that Amazon's empire is highly complex, and has a lot of moving pieces. That means the same optionality that has been the company's greatest strength also creates a complex risk profile for a historically very volatile stock.

Owning Amazon is not for the faint of heart, including those who can't stomach severe share price crashes. However, if you buy it at the right price, then this innovative company is one of best long-term investments you can make.

While Amazon is certainly going to have to spend a fortune in the coming years to stay ahead of its many large and well-capitalized rivals, under the proven leadership of Bezos, and his Day One corporate philosophy, I'm confident that Amazon will continue to be a leader in disrupting many more industries in the future.

And thanks to its fastest growing, and highest margin businesses (AWS and advertising), Amazon should be able to continue delivering around 20% sales growth and about 30% earnings growth over the next five years. While the company's PE multiple is sure to come down over time, I expect Amazon to easily deliver 10% to 20% long-term returns, which should handily beat the much lower returns the S&P 500 will likely deliver in the coming five years.

And if you opportunistically buy and sell Amazon (buying at a discount and trimming your position when it becomes overvalued), then this non-dividend stock can be a good source of investment capital that can be put to work into undervalued income growth investments. That's personally how I aim to profit from one of the greatest growth stories of our time and use it to generate generous, safe and exponentially rising income over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.