Standex International: Update Following Cooking Solutions Sale

I like the moves being made, yet recognise that shares are largely fairly valued at these levels, despite a recent sell-off.

Standex International (SXI) has reached a deal to sell its underperforming Cooking Solutions Group in a deal which values the assets at a relatively good price, certainly given the underperformance in terms of sales declines and low margins. While the sale looks fair, I believe that it does not alter the investment case for Standex in a big way as the company looks largely fairly valued, despite the improvements made in the organic growth profile of the business.

Goodbye Cooking Solutions

Standex Intentional has reached a deal to sell its Cooking Solutions Group to fellow listed company Middleby (MIDD) in a deal for which it reports a cash price of $105 million.

The deal for CSG includes brands like APW Wyott, Bakers Pride, Tri-Star, BKI and Ultrafryer, among others. These products are sold both directly and indirectly to the foodservice industry as well as supermarkets. The business generated $97.9 million in sales in 2018, about 10% of total revenues for all of Standex. It goes without saying that Standex did not get a top-notch price at just 1.1 times sales, yet CSG has been a business which has been underperforming.

Unfortunately, no details on the business unit have been reported in the press release regarding the sale. The Food Service Equipment of Standex at large reported a 4.2% increase in sales to $397 million on which it reported operating margins of 8.8%. The divested activities have not fared so well, however, with sales down 8.8% in the past fiscal year as this undoubtedly weighed on margins as well.

Pro-Forma Impact

At the end of January, Standex posted its second-quarter results for the fiscal year of 2019. Second-quarter sales rose by 5.3% to $195.5 million, mostly driven by acquisitions as organic growth totalled 1.6%. The company reported operating earnings of $20.2 million, for margins solidly above 10% as net earnings came in at $13.4 million or $1.06 per share.

These earnings were mostly driven by the core operations which posted earnings of $0.99 per share, as earnings from discontinued operations totaled $0.07 per share for the quarter. With 12.7 million shares outstanding, that suggests about $0.9 million earnings contribution from the activities which will be divested or about $3-4 million per annum.

Based on the core operations, Standex has earnings power at around $4 per share. The company ended the quarter with $196 million in net debt, as this might fall to $91 million upon closure of the divestment. This number will more than double to $193 million again if we include pension liabilities as well in the net leverage calculation.

That remains very reasonable, however, with adjusted EBITDA trending at $115-120 million a year, for a leverage ratio based on financial debt of less than 1 times and roughly 1.6 times if pension liabilities are included in the net leverage definition.

Valuation Talks

Trading around $75 per share at the moment, shares trade roughly at a market multiple at 19 times earnings based on $4 per share earnings power and leverage being modest, yet organic growth is not too impressive as well.

With 12.7 million shares outstanding, equity of Standex was valued at $950 million, or little over $1.2 billion on an enterprise basis if net debt ahead of the deal and pension liabilities are included. With revenues of the business coming in around $900 million (ahead of the divestiture), Standex was valued at 1.3 times sales. In that light, a 1.1 times multiple for the divested assets looks pretty reasonable as the divested activities carry quite a low margin profile, as has been evident.

The good news is that Standex is moving towards much more appealing segments now as the largest food service equipment business will decline quite a bit following the latest divestment. This makes the engraving business, engineering & technologies, electronics and hydraulics business more important, as these businesses are generally reporting solid growth with compelling margins.

Ending Discussions

With the sale of these underperforming activities taking place at a relatively sound sales multiple (in relation to the core business of Standex), the company has more firepower to deliver on other bolt-on acquisitions in order to improve the overall organic growth profile of the business. The company already made a few of these deals including the October 2018 deal for Mgrf. Specialists in a $39 million deal. This followed the August purchase of Tenibac-Graphion.

With leverage down to less than 1 times if pension liabilities are included, although the business has some pension liabilities on the balance sheet as well, Standex has room to make more deals following this divestiture, as it could easily engage upon a $100-million in additional dealmaking.

Reality is that the company has something to prove as organic growth is not that impressive currently, although it might improve a bit in the coming quarters following the recent acquisitions and now a fairly large divestiture. This comes as the still largest food service segment already posted a 6% decline in organic sales in Q2, even with the divested activities not included just yet.

While organic growth might improve a bit to let's say 2-4% in the coming quarters, that is not too impressive just yet, given that shares trade at a market multiple, leverage is moderate and there are few immediate triggers.

Nonetheless, we have to give management some credit as well. Shares have been stagnant in a $10-30 range from 1995 to 2010, before steadily rising to $110 in August of 2018, marking a very impressive run over the past ten years. As of recent, shares have fallen by a third over the past half a year. While such a pullback looks compelling as a stand-alone event, with no major reason for the pullback in the shares other than general doubts about the economy, reality is that shares arguably trade around fair value currently.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.