A REIT-Specific Starter's Guide To Do-It-Yourself Investing

The Do It Yourself movement, or DIY, has officially reached the world of investing.

In fact, to be as accurate as possible, it reached the markets a little while ago. So it might be more accurate to say that do-it-yourself investing is taking off more and more.

To be sure, this is a powerful theory in general, no matter how or where it’s applied. Born from the knowledge of how utterly dependent we are on too many people and too many things in this affluent and technologically connected age of ours, people are getting sick of being experts in only one or two areas.

The idea of leaving everything else up to other people – who are also experts in only one or two areas – just isn’t as appealing as it used to be.

Once upon a time, we humans had to be multi-talented, hunting and gathering our own food, making our own fires, sewing our own clothing and largely managing our own affairs. It was never that we could do absolutely everything.

However, we could certainly do more than we can today.

Sure, it might save us time when we rely on others to the degree that we now do. But it costs us in dollars and maybe even dignity in exchange.

An Ironic History of Do-It-Yourself Investing?

At first, we didn’t care. Or perhaps we simply didn’t recognize the full scope of the tradeoff. Yet slowly but surely, we’re wising up to it now.

Maybe it’s ironic then how the very technology that’s encouraged us toward educational isolation is now urging us to take charge. At least that’s true about do it yourself investing.

For example, apps like Robinhood make it easy for investors to break away from advisors and brokers. The company advertises itself as being “intuitively designed for newcomers and experts alike” – commission-free.

In addition to an actual market platform, it offers “price movement notifications, customized investment news, and collections of stocks to discover.”

(And yes, I’m sure that includes real estate investment trusts, or REITs.)

Other apps like Stashinvest allow people to safely and profitably dip their toes into the investing pool on their own, without needing to hire an expensive expert to hold their hands.

Really, the more time that goes on, the easier do-it-yourself investing seems to get. There’s just so much ability to access information these days, with more coming out every year.

So why not join the ever-increasing crowd? Sounds like a bandwagon worth getting on.

Right?

The Upside and Downside to Do-It-Yourself Investing

Right. In so many ways, the do-it-yourself-investing urge is worth acting on.

But not blindly.

Never blindly.

Not to scare you off, but keep in mind that this is your hard-earned money we’re talking about. So you most definitely do want to go about handling it wisely. You have to have both eyes open at all times, recognizing not only the benefits but also the downside to stepping out on your own.

The upside is easy, and obvious, starting with the fact that you pay far fewer and/or lower fees. As MoneyWeHave acknowledged in its post “The Pros and Cons of DIY Investing”:

The fees charged by financial institutions are insanely high. A management expense ratio (or MER) of 2.5% may not sound like a lot, but it adds up over time. Compare that to the 0.20% average of exchange traded funds (or ETF), and we could save hundreds of thousands of dollars over the life of our investing years. I’d much rather pocket that money than pay someone else.

Wouldn’t you?

Another obvious perk is that you don’t run the risk of dealing with corrupt, self-interested or otherwise biased brokers. Because, unfortunate though it is, those kinds of professionals do exist – especially the biased ones. Rather like doctors, they have a lot of training and experience, which they’ll too often try to shove down your throat.

However…

Being a do-it-yourself investor – at least a smart one – takes a lot more time and effort than dealing with a broker. Part of the reason why brokers get the big bucks is that they save you the hassle of having to research and analyze assets and market trends on your own.

And assets and market trends definitely do need to be researched and analyzed in any successful investing process. So expect to cut down on your TV-watching time every week if you’re going to tell the brokerage “man” where to go - and live to tell the tale.

An Easy In to Do-It-Yourself Investing

So.

Are you in?

If your answer is yes, then you’re more than welcome to start (or continue) with the four REITs below.

Regency Centers (REG) is a shopping center REIT that focuses on grocery-anchored properties. The strength of Regency’s merchandising mix – neighborhood and community shopping centers primarily anchored by highly productive grocers – is the key differentiator for this REIT. Regency’s national platform with 22 local market offices and teams offer critical strategic advantages and position the company to achieve its objective to average 3% plus same property NOI growth over the long term (and it has accomplished over the past seven years).

Regency’s Q4-18 same property NOI as adjusted, excluding termination fees, increased 2.2% compared to the same period in 2017. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, same property NOI as adjusted, excluding termination fees, increased 3.4% compared to the same period in 2017 driven by a contribution from base rent growth of 3.7%. By focusing on necessity, value, convenience, and service-oriented retailers, Regency owns some of the best high-quality physical locations, that remain a critical component of retail strategy, with many retailers focusing on new store growth.

Also, Regency has a well-capitalized and flexible balance sheet to support growth: (1) Sector leading Debt-to-EBITDA of 5.3x versus peer average of 6.2x, (2) BBB+ credit rating with Positive Outlook from S&P, and (3) Well-laddered debt profile with no significant maturities until 2020. The company has delivered $1.25B to $1.50B of developments and redevelopments over the next 5 years at attractive returns to fortify NOI growth with disciplined asset recycling.

Regency’s portfolio is primarily grocer anchored, with grocer sales that average ~$650 PSF annually versus the national average of $400 PSF - a testament to the locations, relevance of grocers, and enduring quality of the centers. Thus, Regency has multiple levers to drive Same Property NOI and NAV Growth: Regency is committed to growing dividends per share (~4.5% CAGR over 5 years), at a rate consistent with earnings growth while maintaining a conservative AFFO payout ratio (just 72% compared with peer average of 92%). Maintain BUY.

CyrusOne (CONE) is a leading data center REIT with over 40 properties worldwide and is trusted by nearly half of the Fortune 20 and over 190 of the Fortune 1000. More recently the company has taken a number of steps to position the business to serve its enterprise customers globally, creating a significant growth opportunity over the coming years.

Keep in mind, there always are growing pains to be expected and that’s what happens when you are building out a global footprint (targeting the largest data center markets in Europe). CyrusOne expects to invest $400 million of the 2019 capex budget in EU and U.K. projects so the company can become competitive with other powerhouse data players such as Digital Realty (DLR) and Equinix (EQIX).

CyrusOne provided 2019 guidance, lowering normalized FFO per share ($3.10-$3.20) vs. the $3.31 achieved during 2018. The main reason for the disappointing 2019 guidance harkens back to CyrusOne’s strategic decision to become the third U.S.-based REIT to offer a global data center footprint to hyperscale customers. As CyrusOne’s CEO explains:

I recognize that the 2019 guidance in this area is less than expected. However, I believe these investments will payoff meaningfully over the coming years. I would point out that 75% of my long-term incentive plan as well as the rest of the senior management team of the company is directly tied to exceeding the performance of the RMZ.

CyrusOne continues to maintain a strong balance sheet to ensure it has significant financial flexibility and capacity to fund growth: there are no near-term debt maturities and debt is fully unsecured, and the company has approximately $1.6 billion of liquidity.

While it was concerning not to see the company increasing its dividend in 2019, I'm convinced it has set the stage for growth in 2020 and beyond, and the company has outsized potential to generate returns in the high double-digits. We view the recent pullback as an opportunity to place more chips on this transformative data center REIT. Maintaining strong buy.

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) is a leading healthcare REIT that owns a diverse portfolio of assets, including Senior Housing Operating (40%), Office (27%), Triple-Net (30%), and Loans (4%). Ventas has made substantial progress over the last year, reducing its maturity risk, and taking intermediate-term risk off the table. More importantly, Ventas now has a war chest of liquidity, nearly $3 billion, and by aggressively reducing debt and extending maturities, it is well-positioned to get back to offense (buying more properties).

While attending a recent Citi Conference, Ventas’ CEO, Debra Cafaro said:

...we are keen to get back to external growth because we do think it's a core competency and it's one of the areas that has enabled the company to succeed and deliver returns to shareholders. We're lucky that we're in these multiple verticals because, typically, it has been an underappreciated asset in health care REITs that we've always been able to find something around the wheel that makes sense for us.

More specifically, Cafaro said that Ventas would likely “allocate capital first to the research and innovation pipeline”; secondly, to “some opportunistic, unique, Ventas-like investments” and “then also some regular way, high-quality, relatively low cap rate but high-quality or higher growth assets.”

Ventas expects 2019 normalized FFO to range between $3.75 and $3.85 per share, assuming no acquisition activity and it expects total portfolio same-store NOI growth to range between 0% and 1%, benefiting from diversification of asset class operator, geography, and business model.

Ventas shares are trading at sound value today, leaving modest room for multiple expansion. However, we are still maintaining a BUY recognizing that the 5.5% dividend yield remains attractive and the balance sheet is arguably in the best shape ever. DIY Investors who read my article over a year ago and took action would have seen healthy returns in excess of 33% - it pays to invest with a margin of safety!

Last but not least (you should always remember to diversify) is Iron Mountain (IRM), a misunderstood REIT that has a much larger strategy than storing boxes, defined by its highly diversified business model that serves over 230,000 customers worldwide. Keep in mind that Iron Mountain is not a traditional REIT in that its operations drive the value of the company: The company can pass through increases to its customers, and this means that the company is less impacted by rising interest rates.

It’s also true that Iron Mountain has higher leverage than most peers: lease adjusted leverage ratio at the end of 2018 was 5.6x. However, Iron Mountain’s business model is highly diversified and that makes the sources of cash flow more durable. As of December 31st, borrowings were 73% fixed-rate, and the weighted average borrowing rate was 4.9%. Also, the company has well-laddered debt maturities that average 6.2 years with no significant maturities until 2023.

In 2018 Iron Mountain generated 16% growth in AFFO, at the high end of expectations, whilst continuing to reinvest in the growth of the business and paying out its dividend. The strong AFFO performance compares to an increase in fully diluted shares of 7.4% and resulted in a 160-basis points reduction of the payout ratio to 78%. The dividend appears healthy, and we believe IRM could generate above-average returns in 2019 (in the high double digits). We are maintaining a BUY.

Closing Thoughts

In summary, we are all witnessing the investing world changing, and as part of the on-going evolution, we decided to include REIT ETFs in our REIT Research Lab. We believe there's a new paradigm in which some investors prefer the DIY model (picking their own stocks) and others prefer the simpler route, that means investing in ETFs, Mutual Funds, or the like.

Regardless of your strategy (and some prefer both), we believe that it's essential to maintain adequate diversification, across all asset classes. Needless to say, we are bullish within the REIT universe, and we place a strong emphasis on fundamental analysis. By carefully researching the best REITs to own, we believe that the DIY investor should be able to deliver optimal results "without chasing yield." After all, this is what happens when you're a DIY investor who tries to get too cute.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTR, CONE, IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.