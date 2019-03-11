Chesapeake Energy: A Painful Double-Edged Sword

As it continues its fight to not only survive but also to thrive, the management team at Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) has announced a new financial transaction geared toward pushing debt for the firm out into the fairly distant future. This move, while proving to be beneficial in staving off nearing maturities, is not without its costs though. The impact for shareholders, from a maturity perspective, will result in near-term risk mitigation, but unless management can reduce leverage and/or get into a state of positive free cash flow, the long-term pain will be undeniable.

An interesting transaction

One of my favorite things about finance is that there are multiple ways to skin a cat. In Chesapeake's case, the company has found a way to push debt maturities out a few years, giving the firm a bit of breathing room as it continues to find its footing. According to a press release issued by the business, the company is offering up, via tender offer, new 8% senior notes that will come due in 2026. A specific dollar amount has not been provided, but that's because that decision will be up to the company's current note holders for the period of 2020 through 2021.

You see, what Chesapeake has done is create a scenario where current bond investors who are holding the firm's 6.625% senior notes and 6.875% senior notes (both due in 2020), and its 6.125% senior notes and 5.375% senior notes (both due in 2021), can elect to exchange those for the new 8% senior notes that would come due in 2026. What incentive would debt holders have to make this move? Besides the higher interest rate, management is offering them a premium on their current notes, even pushing the price for them above par.

Taken from Chesapeake Energy Corp.

In the image above, you can see the terms offered for Chesapeake's bonds. As an example of how this works, let's look at the firm's 6.625% senior notes that come due in 2020. The $437 million currently outstanding is eligible to be swapped for 8% senior notes due in 2026 and for every note offered up by the Early Tender Date (set right now as March 18th), the new notes will be provided at a 4.075% premium to par. After the Early Tender Date, this premium will drop to 1.075%. To put this in perspective, if all $437 million worth of the notes happen to be tendered by the Early Tender Date, then the principal on the new notes will be worth $454.81 million.

Given this structure, it's highly unlikely that those holding applicable debt will say no to this transaction, because not only are they getting effectively all of their money back, but they're also getting paid a bonus for it and locking in a higher interest rate for the next few years. More likely than not, substantially all of the notes included in this tender offer will be tendered by no later than the Early Tender Date.

Though this may seem unlikely to some, management surprised investors with news that a significant amount of the notes have already been pledged. $162.8 million of its 6.625% senior notes due in 2020, $96.8 million of its 6.875% senior notes due in 2020, $254.5 million of its 6.125% senior notes due in 2021, and $126.4 million of its 5.375% senior notes due in 2021 have already been pledged. This comes out to about $640.5 million, or roughly 43.3% of the $1.48 billion worth of senior notes that could ultimately be tendered.

This has big ramifications for shareholders

Bond investors in Chesapeake are clear and obvious winners in this transaction, but shareholders aren't left completely in the rain here. With the exception of $380 million worth of floating rate senior notes due this year, a full acceptance of this tender offer by bond holders will eliminate any debt maturities due for Chesapeake until it has $451 million of its 4.875% senior notes come due in 2022. WildHorse, the company Chesapeake recently acquired, has no debts due (other than a credit facility) until 2025. For investors, this reduces the refinancing risks the firm would have to deal with four more times between now and the end of 2021, and it has the added benefit of locking in the maturity to be seven years from today.

Taken from Chesapeake Energy Corp.

That said, there is some real pain that will come from this transaction. According to my calculations, the premiums paid on these exchanges will result in the addition to Chesapeake's book debt in the amount of $57.16 million. Technically, if you wanted to address this in a proper financial way, you could assign a discount rate to it to see what the present value of that debt increase is, but the fact of the matter is that the firm is adding onto its debt and this will have to be either paid back or refinanced in the future. Outside of the increased debt, there is another pain: the interest expense change.

Based on my calculations, on an undiscounted basis, this move will cost shareholders extra interest of around $600 million between now and 2026 when the notes secure. This is based on the alternative of management just paying off the notes when they come due. However, even if we assume that each note was just refinanced under their current terms, the maneuver will cost shareholders extra interest of $30.41 million per annum. This is not an immaterial sum for the firm and illustrates the pains management must be going through at having to make such a concession.

Takeaway

Right now, Chesapeake is healthier than it has been in a while, but as I've illustrated just recently, the firm still is unable to generate positive free cash flow at current prices. This is a real pain, and this new debt tender will only make matters worse on that front. Even so, refinancing at unfavorable terms does beat not being able to pay off their debts when they come due, and it's nice to know that investors still have a few more years before the question of debt maturities will come again, but this is obviously not without its pain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.