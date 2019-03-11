What If You Need Income From Your Retirement Investments But Want Growth Too?

Retirement investors must accept that risks visible or hidden come with all attempts to improve upon paltry returns, but there are a few ways to improve the situation at the margin.

You can only get what the market provides, and reaching for yield has become a major risk; data from Jeremy Siegel's book gives a baseline for what markets provide.

This responds to a reader's comment expressing need for income, but also growth. It's a simple but tough question, and I have more cautions than suggestions.

In response to my last article in which I invited my readers to suggest a topic, I received this question:

In a recent article you suggested people offer you ideas for upcoming articles. I looked over your list of articles and I don't think you covered this topic...For example, as a 65 year old, single male, on the possible verge of retirement due to health reasons I have a great need for income from my modest investments. But I also want growth... who knows I may be around another 20 years or so? These two sort of mutually exclusive goals conflict with each other. For example, I have a number of defensive holdings: Utilities, Health Care, Telecom, a few consumer staples. I also own AMZN, ADOBE, V, MA, MCO, BLK, LVMT and some others.

The question is almost too simple. The answer is anything but simple. There are a number of fine writers on SA who write about investing for dividend income, and many of them produce very good lists which include the individual stocks and groups mentioned by my commenter. In this piece, however, I want to avoid talking about particular stocks and take a step back and attempt to frame the overall problem facing exactly this investor - the need for income accompanied by a need for growth.

My own position is somewhat different. I have a pension from the State University Retirement System (Illinois), and I waited until 70 in order to max my income from Social Security. As a result I receive around the median amount despite some reduction because of the Windfall Elimination Provision because of my having another government pension. My investing therefore begins on the assumption that I own a substantial phantom bond which pays me regular and increasing coupons. Jack Bogle, by the way, looked at pensions and Social Security this way.

Because there is some longevity in my family and also because the poor financial management of the state of Illinois causes me to factor in a little uncertainty about the future of my pension, I am a growth investor with my other assets. That's not so different in principle from being the investor who needs income but also aspires to growth except that I am lucky to have the income side taken care of at least for now. And I mean really lucky because it's the income side on which the complications and pitfalls are currently most acute.

I'll begin by framing the problem that I have most often seen in approaches to income investing. The advice I can give will offer no magical or brilliant solutions for manufacturing returns, but it may help save some investors from susceptibility to apparent solutions which have hidden risks.

How The Income Investing Problem Arose

We are living in a sustained era of low available returns for income investing. Around the turn of the century - 2000 and a few years before - market valuations implied that stock market returns were going to be poor in the aggregate for quite a while. They have been. Since 2000, the real return on the S&P 500 has been 1.43% as I write this, 3.10% with dividends reinvested. Add inflation of roughly 2% and you get the nominal return of a bit more than 5%. This doesn't account for taxes on dividends, by the way. (Results for returns over this and any other period desired are available by plugging in start and finish dates on this convenient S&P 500 return calculator).

It's easy to forget that returns from 2000 are this poor because returns over the 10 years since the 2009 low have been quite good (13.17%, 15.47% with dividends; 11.30%, 13.56% with dividends, adjusted for inflation, all results from the above S&P return calculator). From the high point in 2000, however, it has been a bumpy ride with an end result of historically low returns.

Bonds, on the other hand, offered a historically above-average yield in 2000 - the 10-Year Treasury hitting a high of 6.49% (found in this chart of historical 10-Year Treasury Yields). As late as 2007, the 10-Year Treasury offered 5.19%, which was still above the historical average. An income investor with a good working crystal ball could just have loaded up on long term Treasuries to an amount that covered the income required and then been able to focus purely on growth investments. I didn't have a crystal ball, but the faulty crystal ball of the officials who structured state of Illinois University pensions served me just as well as if I had. Better to be lucky than smart, always.

Bonds have been in a bull market (and rates in a bear market) since 1982. The real problem for income investors began in 2008 when the Federal Reserve began acting to suppress interest rates across the curve in order to facilitate the survival of the economy during the housing and debt melt down. Since then available rates have been like the elderly person in that commercial: they've fallen and they can't get up.

The problem is that rates on the safest vehicle - U.S. Treasuries - serve as a benchmark for everything else. Income available in all markets, including stocks, fell to reflect the lower benchmark while prices and valuations rose. It was perfectly rational but it made life difficult for those reaching an age when they started to need income. It also created a cottage industry in people who offered them improbably high-income possibilities.

You Can Only Earn What The Market Provides

Much of the difficulty I have experienced in advising elderly family members has arisen from their wish to get more out of their investments than the market provides. Usually, their wish is simply to get a higher rate of income without added risk. Sometimes this is inverted and becomes the hope to maintain a higher degree of safety than the market offers for a given rate of income. These two wishes resemble the two kinds of maximization presented by the risk curves of modern portfolio theory, most often used in setting allocation ratios of stocks, bonds, and cash.

A particular elderly relative, now 93, often asked my opinion on instruments his broker presented as a "solution" to one of these desires. Many were investments which included the return of one's own capital. Another was a brokerage-manufactured instrument which broke down the S&P 500 into capital gain and income tranches and offered a guaranteed minimal return with a call on capital gains above a certain hurdle. All such instruments had in common the pretense of creating higher returns at lower risk than the market offered. They often came with hidden risks and always came with hidden costs which were sometimes substantial and provided the certain undertow of two or three percent received by the broker.

In his message my reader mentioned the Nassim Taleb "barbell." I actually proposed to my 93-year-old that we consider creating a synthetic version of the brokerage product - stashing the bulk in Treasury Bills and buying a long-term call on the S&P 500 at a strike price equivalent to the hurdle where returns kicked in on the brokerage version. Taleb suggested something like that in one of his books. It's not my favorite of all approaches, but I had done something like it in 1982 while waiting for the bull market to take off. My relative would at least save the 2-3% rake-off to his broker. That's when he admitted he had already bit on it.

Market historians looking back on the past decade will likely write chapters entitled "The Great Yield Chase." We see it almost every day in articles right here on SA touting astonishing yields as high as 10% or more. I occasionally glance at those articles but more often just roll my eyes and think of ads for amazing diets, youth elixirs, and reversal of hair loss. The advice I would give is to eat moderately, eat and drink healthily, and notice that Bruce Willis seems to be doing okay without a hair on his head. My advice: don't worry about lack of hair and don't reach for yield.

My advice when you see a sure thing return anywhere near 10%: read the fine print very carefully. Anything that yields 10% in today's world has something wrong with it. Run in the other direction as fast as you can.

You can basically get what the market offers sliced and diced mainly in two ways: the relative amounts of income and growth and the interplay of risk and time frame. It's still mainly, as Jeremy Siegel put it, Stocks For The Long Run (1998 edition linked), but your age and time horizon make a difference. I think this piece I wrote a couple of years ago after a reexamination of Siegel's work was one of my three or four best for SA. It's a little demanding, but let me recommend it here. Every serious investor should read and reread Siegel's book. I'll just talk about one key table and its implications for what the market actually provides:

Earnings, Dividends, and Stock Returns (Compound Annual Returns) 1871-1996 1871-1945 1946-1996 Real stock returns 6.80% 6.57% 7.13% Median earnings yield 7.30% 7.35% 6.96% Median dividend yield 4.85% 5.16% 3.75% Real earnings growth 1.66% 0.72% 3.25% Div + real earnings growth 6.51% 5.88% 6.99% Real dividend growth 1.24% 0.79% 2.11% Dividend yield plus growth 6.09% 5.95% 5.86% Real capital gains 2.10% 1.04% 3.49% Median PE ratio 13.70 13.61 14.38 Median payout ratio 58.94% 66.67% 52.41%

Those are the numbers. It tells you what the market has provided over a long period of time, a return that is surprisingly persistent. There are nevertheless hints that over shorter periods the return provided is a moving target.

Note that Siegel's data covers 125 years from 1871 to 1996. The first column covers the entire period; the second and third break it into years before and after the end of WWII. There are later editions of Siegel's book which show dividend yield trending downward further because of two decades of 2% yields. Median PE trended upward. Here are a few takeaways I mentioned in the Siegel article.

The real return of stocks in the aggregate is very persistent. Adding the roughly 3% average post-war inflation rate at the time of Siegel's writing you get the roughly 10% average nominal return often cited as market expectation. That's currently very unrealistic. High dividend yields and payout ratios do cost something in the way of growth. We see that in the current market when it comes to individual stocks. Average reduction of yield from the pre-war 5.16% to the post-war 3.75% via reduction of payout ratio from 66.67% to 52.41% was accompanied by real earnings growth which more than quadrupled from .72% to 3.25%. It wasn't that the American economy wasn't growing from 1871 to 1945. It was just that exploiting that growth by reinvesting earnings wasn't the primary focus of corporations when taxation of dividends wasn't a factor. With taxes as a factor, the advantages of internal compounding become much greater than the above table shows. The median PE ratio (which is, of course, the inverse of median earnings yield) was stable over the entire period, rising only slightly after 1945. The 14.38 number was about the same as the number used by Value Line from the 1970s through the 1990s when I went to the local library to read it every weekend. It's about 50% higher now. There are explanations but none of them give much certainty about permanently high PE ratios. Note that dividend yield is a median taken from a declining trend line. Dividend yield is now much lower than the post-war average - around 2%. This is because the market is priced higher today by all measures - dividend yield, a PE of 21, a market price around 330% of book value. The latter two numbers are about 50% higher than long-term average. When these facts sink in, your grasp of the overall problem improves. You can see from the table that both numbers often used to approximate total return - dividend plus real earnings growth, dividends plus dividend growth - are likely to be lower in the future. This seemed true to Siegel in 1996. He explained it as possibly a sort of feedback loop in which market participants were willing to bid up stocks and reduce the risk premium as they recognized the long-term advantages of owning stocks. I'm not so sure of that explanation.

It's worth remembering that the tailwind of a rising market PE ratio from a historical 14% to the current 21% helped produce the higher capital gains in the post-war period. There's a catch, though. The increase in PE ratio is unlikely to be repeated. There is, in fact, a very real chance that PE ratios may at some point revert to the long-term average. That would represent a one-time painful reset, but would produce a major buying opportunity.

Siegel, by the way, mentions a common market heuristic that the correct PE ratio might be approximated as 19 less the inflation rate. Since the inflation rate is now about 2% (and has been roughly that for over a decade), it's possible to argue that the correct current PE should be about 17. Even so, with the current market PE (on trailing earnings) a bit over 21, the market would appear to be about 23.5% overpriced. A 19% decline would bring it to fair value. Note that sell side analysts almost always use forward PE ratios. Statisticians don't and never have, in part because forward earnings projections are not facts.

Putting all the above factors together, and weighing the probabilities, I estimated nominal return over the next 10 years at about 4-6% in my 2019 forecast piece for SA. That was probably optimistic, but I didn't want to sound too alarmist. In my view that's the best return the market in aggregate is likely to provide. And the ride could be very bumpy - lots of variance. Variance is an innocent-sounding word that produces bruises and ouchies.

What about bonds? That's easy. Take a look at the Treasury Yield Curve. It starts at less than 2.5% for the 2-Year, actually declines for the next several maturities, and is still less than 2.7% for the 10-Year. The 30-year is a bit over 3%. Let's say the Treasury benchmark is somewhere between 2.5% and 3%. That's fixed income before you start ramping up risk, an action for which you are not paid very well at this moment. The only freebie may be insured CDs, where essentially risk-free fixed income now pays about 40-50 basis points more than the equivalent Treasuries.

So it's 4-6% at best for stocks, 3% at best for baseline fixed income. Which means the risk premium for stocks over risk-free assets is 1% to 3%, a bit low by historical standards. Maybe it's OK in this low return environment. There's no precisely equivalent period. If an investment offers you much more than that, you better really understand how it works.

What if you need to do better than that? The market doesn't care. The market doesn't know you or take your needs into consideration. That's the important thing not to forget. So what do you do?

If You Have Flexibility, Create Income From Growth

The title of my Siegel piece began with the words "Total Return For The Long Run." I strongly believe in the total return approach to investing, and classify myself as a Growth At Reasonable Price (GARP) investor. Turning growth into income is what Buffett suggests when he says that investors in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) should understand that they are better off just selling shares periodically than being paid a dividend.

The basic principle is to let internal compounding work its magic. In this 1977 Fortune article, Buffett explained why internal compounding is the secret sauce in equity returns. This may be the smartest and most helpful piece of writing Buffett ever did. Whatever happens in the external world of the markets and interest rates, good companies compound their capital internally at 10-12%, a number approximated by the S&P 500.

Owning equities is all about taking advantage of this internal compounding. It may not produce such amazing results from a market that is a bit overpriced, but it is powerful nonetheless. Where internal compounding fails is with businesses which have no reasonable options to reinvest and for that or other reasons use most of their cash flow to pay dividends. Buffett argues for creating your own dividend by selling a few shares periodically, but some companies give you an assist by paying regularly increasing but modest dividends while buying back their own shares at accretive rates. You can thus sell a few shares every year without reducing your percentage of ownership in the business. These companies are good candidates for dividend growth investing. Dividend growth investing has much to recommend it.

Work A Little Longer At Something Not Too Demanding

Every retirement site says this. As you approach retirement, high-status employment and a chance for promotion become less important. They aren't the point anymore. Even a little steady income may replace enough income to keep you from rushing toward unwise investments with hidden traps.

Not every employer welcomes older applicants but many realize the value of employees who are emotionally stable, experienced with work, responsible, dependable, and competent. There are also benefits going the other way. Working around people every day has tremendous emotional benefits and adds to a sense of identity and self-worth not correlated to the amount of income. You can find articles about jobs for older people regularly on financial sites.

Be Prudent, But Look For Anomalies

People are always touting particular stocks or a creative approach which will provide a quick gain or steady income beyond what the market in aggregate is offering. Sometimes, purely randomly, these ideas work. Sometimes they are the work of a really smart person willing to share what their private research has uncovered. Usually they are nothing of the sort.

One or two times a year, I share either personal portfolio holdings or important portfolio changes on Seeking Alpha. I always give two things: the risks and the reasons. I give reasons why a particular action might work well, plus the counterarguments, but I never try to forecast the future return. Even that kind of advice should be cross-examined carefully and used sparingly.

Here are a couple of anomalies I will just mention:

You can take your Social Security at any time between the ages of 62 and 70. The official retirement age is completely meaningless. Each additional year worked between 62 and 70 adds 8% to your ultimate amount received. Period. Non-compounded. Try getting that rate of guaranteed return anywhere. That's what it is - guaranteed return - versus less than 3% on Treasuries. Unless you're sick or truly desperate for immediate money, it's a fabulous deal. What you get for waiting until 70 is 164% of what you would get at age 62. As long as you live. Insured CDs always trade at a higher yield than the equivalent Treasury maturity. If you have a particular maturity in mind, or a ladder, they are the way to go. Sometimes the yield differential can be significant. Last December 7, I flipped through the Vanguard list of new CD offers and noticed that CDs for 3 and 5 years respectively were selling to yield 53 and 83 basis points more than same-maturity Treasuries. That was unusual. The offering price had been set earlier, and Treasury yields had fallen sharply - part of the prod which made me think that we might be at a turn in the rate cycle. I loaded up on them. How wrong could I be with a 3.25% 3-year and a 3.55% 5-year. That was pretty much my entire thought process. The difference between those CD yields and current Treasury yields is now about 75 and 110 basis points. I checked current CD offerings on Vanguard, and while they are not quite as much of a bargain as they were on December 7 they are substantially better than the equivalent Treasuries. Buy dips, but only real dips. I ignore dips of 5 or 10%. I did a little buying on December 24. I would buy a little more again on a 20-25% dip from this morning's open. I think I could find individual stocks which would do well over five or ten years.

Every now and then a genuine certified sure thing is sitting around waiting for you to jump on it. It won't have amazing returns. It will just have the probability of good solid returns of the unsexy kind that people don't jump on with enthusiasm. There's another investing principle here: do the little things right.

Conclusion: Sorry About More Don'ts Than Do's

I realize that the overall tenor of this piece is cautionary. Reaching for yield is one of my great bugbears. You just have to think of all the things that can go wrong with doing it. If you're buying a junky asset, it's likely to be the bottom tranche offered in a market flooded with money, and thus at high risk of going under when liquidity is withdrawn. If you're buying a low growth to no growth consumer company like Coca-Cola (KO) - and there are others far more worrisome - you have to ask yourself how long there can be substantial increases in the dividend rate when payout is already a high percentage of earnings.

There are a few market sectors and stocks which I think might be okay over 5 years if they fell just a little. No names, but they include industrials and financials with moderate to very low PE ratios, low dividend payout ratios, accretive buybacks, yields in the general area of 2-3%, and relatively safe moderate growth prospects.

The important first consideration is always risk. I teach young tennis players, and I bombard them with one basic principle: avoid dumb mistakes. Be steady, let the other girl (my top players are currently girls) do the dumb thing. If you stick to that you'll beat almost everybody almost all the time, and your opponent will have to be clearly better than you are to beat you. Play that same game with the market.

Let me know your thoughts. Where is the Siegel argument wrong? Can you think of another anomaly that might boost return without serious risk?

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.