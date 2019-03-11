Gladstone: Valuation Matters And Cashflow Matters Too

The valuation gap between these triple net REITs has gotten extreme and we see it narrowing causing O and ADC to drop while GOOD gets price appreciation.

GOOD generates more cashflow per dollar of investment because each dollar invested in GOOD buys far more properties on an unlevered basis.

$1000 in GOOD generates $79 of cashflow. The same $1000 in O or ADC would generate only $47 or $46 respectively.

Realty Income (O) is a strong company. Agree Realty (ADC) is also a great company. I fully believe both of these statements, but I fear the market is looking only at the quality and buying based on the quality.

Valuation has gotten out of control and despite the safe fundamentals of these companies, they have become dangerous investments. Each could fall as much 25% to fair value.

Fortunately, there is another REIT, Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) with a similar NNN business model that is trading at a cheap valuation.

Valuation matters

There are multiple ways to value a stock, each important in its own way. Among REITs the 2 most prominent valuation methods are FFO multiple and NAV.

In both categories, Gladstone Commercial is a far better value than its peers.

Historically, GOOD has consistently been discounted to its peers, but in recent quarters, the spread has widened. 5 years ago, all 3 companies traded at a discount to the REIT index multiple.

Source: SNL Financial

Today, however, ADC and O trade at sizable premiums to the REIT index while GOOD remains heavily discounted. We are not splitting hairs here. The difference is big.

Consensus Capital IQ estimates

At 12.7X NTM FFO, GOOD has an FFO yield of 7.9%. In comparison, ADC and O have FFO yields of 4.6% and 4.7%, respectively.

Thus, every $1000 invested in GOOD generates $79 of cashflow compared to only $46 or $47 for the same $1000 invested in ADC or O. Cash is king and I would rather generate more cash than less.

The business models are quite similar. All 3 REITs own properties triple net leased to tenants who quite consistently pay rent. For all 3 REITs, these tenants largely paid rent through the financial crisis making these arguably among the most reliable equity investments. So, with similar business models, how does GOOD generate so much more cashflow?

More properties = more cashflow

The difference is how much property you are buying when you invest in these REITs. When investing $1000 in GOOD you are getting $1185 of properties on an unlevered basis. Investing the same $1000 in ADC you are getting only $527 of properties (again unlevered). In O, the $1000 gets you $578 of unlevered properties.

Allow me to detail how I arrived at these numbers.

Stock prices are not always the same as the value of the underlying properties and in the case of these stocks they are drastically different. In buying a stock that is trading under the value of its assets, you get more properties than you are paying for and the reverse for stocks trading at premiums.

GOOD is trading at consensus NAV while ADC and O are trading at sizable premiums.

Estimates are Capital IQ Consensus

While the difference is already massive, what is not seen in this information is the cap rate that the sell-side analysts are using to obtain their estimates.

The analysts have chosen a fairly high cap rate for GOOD with an average of 7.58%

Source: SNL Financial

In contrast, the analysts are using aggressively low cap rates for ADC and O coming in at 6.18% and 6.08%, respectively.

Source: SNL Financial

In real estate, a 150 basis point spread in cap rates is quite large and is only justified when there is an equally large gap in asset quality. We do not believe this is the case. In fact, we find GOOD’s assets to be better positioned going forward. Gladstone Commercial owns a mix of Office and Industrial. Industrial market rents are growing rapidly and office is stable.

ADC and O are almost entirely retail assets which I think are at risk. Thus far, the market has given them a pass because freestanding single tenant retail has not been lumped in with malls and shopping centers. From a fundamental perspective, retail space is fungible. If rental rates are falling in other types of retail real estate, tenants who would normally occupy freestanding real estate may elect to go to malls or shopping centers. Companies like Starbucks are already crossing over with substantial presence in both free standing and malls. So far O and ADC have managed to maintain a perceived impunity from retail mayhem, but this is about to change.

Trouble in Paradise

Dollar stores such as Dollar Tree and Dollar General are staple tenants of freestanding retail space. For O, Dollar stores are about 7.3% of revenue and for ADC they are 3.6% of revenue.

Dollar Tree alone is 3.5% of O’s revenue and 1.5% of ADC’s.

Dollar Tree just announced that it is closing 390 Family Dollar (same company) stores as detailed by the Chicago Tribune. Ordinarily, NNN contracts protect against store closures, but according to the Tribune Dollar Tree is seeking rent reductions.

“The company (Dollar Tree) said Wednesday that it's seeking rent concessions on the potential 390 stores they want closed.”

Not all of the 390 store closures will be in O or ADC locations, but a significant number will. Both of these REITs are well-run and have reasonably diversified portfolios so this will not be a disaster. It does, however, show the vulnerability of free standing retail and I think it is well past time for the bubble of perceived invulnerability to burst.

Given the superior asset type of GOOD’s properties, I would propose valuing the assets of the 3 companies at the same cap rate of 7%. Adjusting NAV’s to this cap rate, GOOD is trading at a sizable discount while O and ADC are at premiums rarely seen in the REIT world.

Source: SNL Financial.

Through simple inversion, $1000 invested in GOOD at 84.3% of NAV results in buying $1185 of properties on an unlevered basis ($1000 *(100/84.32)). Using the same math, $1000 invested in ADC or O nets $527 or $578 of properties.

That is how an investment in GOOD generates far more cashflow with a similar business model. More properties generate more cash.

With its higher cashflow, GOOD is able to support a significantly bigger dividend.

Source: SNL Financial

Fair value

We see fair value being closer to 16X forward FFO for O and ADC. This implies price declines of roughly 25% for each security and would be more in-line with history and more reasonable given the relatively slow rate of growth going forward. O in particular has become so large that acquisitions barely move the needle, causing it to rely on small contractual rent bumps for its growth.

Gladstone Commercial is positioned for similar slow and steady growth having successfully gotten through its period of heavy lease turnover. We see 2% to 5% annual FFO/share growth for GOOD from a mix of organic rent bumps and high cap rate acquisitions. Given GOOD’s improved balance sheet and steady fundamentals I think 15X would be a proper trading multiple implying a market price of $24 or 18% upside.

Disclosure: 2 nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long GOOD. I am personally long GOOD. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Conflicts of Interest. We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.