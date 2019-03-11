Merger Arbitrage Mondays - March 11, 2019

Merger activity remained steady last week with two new deals announced and five pending deals closing.

Deal Statistics

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 49 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 1 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 28 Stock Deals 19 Stock & Cash Deals 11 Special Conditions 5 Total Number of Pending Deals 63 Total Deal Size $691.05 billion

New Deals

Deal Updates

On March 5, 2019, Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) noted that the Federal Communications Commission released the decision of its Administrative Law Judge dismissing with prejudice the July 19, 2018, Hearing Designation Order related to Sinclair's terminated acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO). On March 6, 2019, Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) announced that it has obtained an interim order from the Québec Superior Court in connection with the previously announced plan of arrangement with Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY). On March 6, 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) urged investors to support its purchase of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) amid public resistance from top shareholders. On March 7, 2019, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) jointly announced that Fifth Third Bancorp has received all necessary regulatory approvals for completion of the transactions. On March 7, 2019, American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and HomeTown Bankshares Corporation (OTC:HMTA) jointly announced the receipt of regulatory approvals from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, and the Virginia State Corporation Commission to move forward with the proposed merger of HomeTown with and into American. On March 8, 2019, the Federal Communications Commission paused its months-long review of the proposed merger between Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile U.S. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to examine what it called "significant new information". On March 8, 2019, Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) and Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) highlighted additional benefits from their planned all-share merger, while rival bidder Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAY) said it had brought in Goldman Sachs to help with its counter offer.

Closed Deals

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit INUV 11/05/2018 ConversionPoint Technologies, Inc. (N/A) $2.22 $1.28 06/30/2019 73.44% 241.48% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $3.63 03/15/2019 49.59% 4524.79% CELG 01/03/2019 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) $101.39 $84.46 09/30/2019 20.04% 36.04% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) $7.25 $6.10 06/30/2019 18.78% 61.77% STC 03/19/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) $47.66 $42.69 06/30/2019 11.64% 38.29% PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) $8.00 $7.29 06/30/2019 9.74% 32.03% LKSD 10/31/2018 Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) $7.64 $7.16 06/30/2019 6.67% 21.93% RHT 10/28/2018 IBM (NYSE:IBM) $190.00 $180.71 12/31/2019 5.14% 6.36% GPIC 11/27/2018 Angel Holdings Godo Kaisha (N/A) $13.75 $13.2 06/30/2019 4.17% 13.70% TISA 02/04/2019 Thoma Bravo (N/A) $0.86 $0.8302 03/31/2019 3.59% 65.51%

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG, BMY, FNSR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I hold long positions in Celgene, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Finisar. Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.