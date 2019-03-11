Commodities: Trading Volumes Soar - The Sky's The Limit For The CME

The world of futures trading has exploded over recent years. The advent of ETF and ETN products has added tremendous liquidity to many futures products which are the basis for the instruments that are now available via standard equity trading accounts.

In the 1980s and 1990s, members owned futures exchanges. Purchasing a seat on the COMEX, NYMEX, CBOT, or many of the other member exchanges provided for not only trading privileges and lower fees, but an ownership stake in the market. As technological costs skyrockets, taking the exchanges public created economies of scale when it came to controlling those expenses. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) emerged as the victor in the consolidation of the futures business in the United States as it now is the parent to many of the independent markets that had franchises in metals, energy, agricultural, and financial products. The former members cashed out during IPOs of various exchanges, and many of the traders became very wealthy. Those who owned more than one seat found themselves financially set for life. The CME went on a program of gobbling up private and public exchanges to create a multibillion futures conglomerate.

Business at the CME has been booming, and the prospects for the world's leading futures exchange have never looked better which is good news for shareholders.

The CME is the world leader in futures

CME Group's marketing slogan is that it is "where the world comes to manage risk." The company's profile states:

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products. The company executes trade through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions; and provides clearing for exchange-traded contracts and cleared swaps, as well as settlement services. It also offers transaction lifecycle management services, such as trade and portfolio management, financial resource optimization, analytics, and regulatory reporting. In addition, the company provides a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks.

The market cap of the CME was $61.376 billion as of March 8. The closest competitor, the Intercontinental Exchange's market cap stood at $41.216 billion on the same day.

A diverse suite of products

The CME offers a broad range of products in the world of commodities and financial instruments. The exchange is home to the world's most liquid futures and options contracts for crude oil, natural gas, gold, and other precious metals and copper, grains and other agricultural products.

The CME's product groups include Agricultural commodities, energy, equity index, foreign exchange, interest rates, metals, over-the-counter swaps, real estate, and even weather derivatives.

The exchange was the successor of the Chicago Butter and Egg Board which opened for business in 1898. In 1919, it changed its name to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. While the exchange continued to grow throughout the 1900s and was home to the world's most liquid Eurodollar futures contract, it was not until the turn of the century that the CME's profile exploded after becoming the first US futures exchange to go public with a listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2002.

Hungry for acquisitions

In 2007, the Chicago Board of Trade merged with the CME into a single company, the CME Group. In 2007, the CME acquired the New York Mercantile Exchange which combined with the COMEX adding the world's leading energy and metals futures to their portfolio. In 2013, the Kansas City Board of Trade became part of the CME Group. The company continues to pursue partnerships and acquisitions around the globe. In 2013, they were a leading candidate to take over the London Metals Exchange, the leading exchange for producers and consumers in nonferrous metals. However, they lost out to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing because of the leadership role of China in the base metals business.

Any successful exchange around the world is likely to become an acquisition target for the CME given their global dominance and capital base.

Demographics point to ever-increasing volumes

One of the leading factors in the growth of the CME is that the commodities they handle are staples around the world. In 2000, when the CME was preparing for their IPO, the global population stood at six billion people.

Source: Population Clock

Today, that number stands at over 7.557 billion with a net gain of one person every 18 seconds. The more than 25% increase in the number of people in the world in less than two decades points to increasing demand for commodities and financial products. As demand grows, so does supply as producers around the globe strive to keep up with expanding addressable markets to satisfy requirements. Therefore, there are no concrete or glass ceilings for the CME which has unlimited potential when it comes to growing volumes in futures and options markets. Looking at a select group of CME products highlights the trajectory of growth. Each time a contract trades, the CME earns.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart in the crude oil futures market highlights the explosive growth of volume since 2000.

Source: CQG

The same holds for the natural gas market.

Source: CQG

Gold futures also demonstrate an impressive growth pattern.

Source: CQG

Volume in copper has grown.

Source: CQG

Corn and agricultural products feed the world, and their volumes have increased over the years.

Source: CQG

Finally, the highly liquid Eurodollar futures contract has also experienced growth throughout the years as has the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract. The growth rate of the future business directly contributes to the bottom line at the CME.

The CME has a sustainable competitive advantage in the world of futures, and that comes down to the demographic trends that support their continued growth.

CME stock offers long-term value on dips

Few stocks offer a competitive advantage when it comes their franchise value, capitalization and positive cash flow, and their ability to grow rapidly for the coming decades, plural!

Source: CQG

CME shares have risen from a low of $31.01 following the global financial crisis in 2008 and 2009 to its most recent high at $197.08 in November 2018. At $171.54 on March 8 the company continues to have compelling growth potential. While CME shares trade at just over thirty times current earnings and pay a dividend of 1.74%, the stock is not expensive considering the growth potential of the products they offer and an increasingly sophisticated and more populated world.

"Where the world comes to manage risk," says it all for the CME and their shares are likely to continue to appreciate for as long and far as the eye can see.

