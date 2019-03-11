Yara International: Takeaways From Q4 Results

This is due to the fact that its growth was due to two acquisitions done in the first half of the year. After adjusting for this, the company shrunk.

On Friday, February 8, 2019, Norwegian fertilizer giant Yara International ASA (OTCPK:YARIY) announced its fourth quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be quite solid as the company beat the expectations of analysts on both its top- and bottom-line numbers. A closer look at the complete earnings report does indeed show that there were some very good things in here but I will admit that there were also of number of things that I found disappointing. In addition, while these results do represent a significant improvement over the fourth quarter of 2017, they were not really a major improvement over the previous quarter's results.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Yara International's fourth quarter 2018 earnings results:

Yara International reported total revenue of $3.459 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 17.81% increase over the $2.936 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $78 million during the fourth quarter. This compares rather favorably to the $59 million that the company reported during the year-ago quarter.

Yara International had total fertilizer deliveries of 6.795 million tonnes in the most recent quarter. This represents a 1.72% increase over the 6.680 million tonnes of fertilizer that the company delivered during the prior year quarter.

The company had a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43 at the end of the fourth quarter. This is quite a bit higher than the 0.25 ratio that the company had at the end of the year-ago quarter.

Yara International reported a net income of $153 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 33.04% increase over the $115 million that the firm reported in the fourth quarter of 2017.

It seems likely that an investor reviewing these highlights will immediately notice is that essentially every measure of financial performance increased compared to the year-ago quarter. As might be expected, one of the reasons for this was the increase in fertilizer deliveries that was noted in the highlights. This is the product for which Yara International is most known as admittedly its dominance in this product space is one of the things that I like about the company. This is due to the fact that fertilizer is, more than most other products, truly a necessity. After all, without fertilizer it would be very difficult to produce sufficient food and food is necessary for human life. However, as I discussed in my last article on Yara International, a good portion of this growth came from the fact that the company made two acquisitions in the first half of 2018. The first of these is the Babrala facility in India, which the company acquired in mid-January, and the second is the Cubatão facility in Brazil, which the company acquired in mid-May. Naturally, these facilities could not have contributed anything to the fourth quarter of 2017 as the company did not own them at the time. Yara International notes that when it adjusts for this, total deliveries were lower by 7% year-over-year.

There were two primary reasons for this year-over-year decline. The first was a 13% decline in Europe that was mostly due to production outages, especially nitrates. Unfortunately, there were also some signs of a weakening market in Europe as total nitrogen product deliveries industry wide were down 17% year-over-year. The fact that Yara International did not see a decline of this magnitude could be regarded as a positive sign though and illustrates the dominance that Yara International has in this market. The second cause of the year-over-year decline came out of Brazil, where Yara saw a 5% drop in deliveries after adjusting for the company's acquisitions. This decline was an intentional move by the company to reduce the oversupply in that country and improve its overall margins. The company was largely successful at this.

Speaking of margins, the company did see some improvement here compared to the year-ago quarter. This was primarily caused by higher urea margins in Yara International's Belle Plaine plant in Canada along with higher phosphate upgrading margins in the company's NPK plants. Unfortunately though, natural gas prices in Europe were higher during the fourth quarter of 2018 than during the year-ago quarter. This is something that benefited many of the energy companies that I cover but had an adverse effect on Yara International. This is due to the fact that natural gas is an essential component in the production of ammonia, which is the foundation of nitrogen fertilizer. Yara International notes that, while nitrogen commodity prices did increase in Europe year-over-year, the increase in natural gas prices offset the otherwise positive effects that this would have had on the company's margins in the region. This is due to the fact that its raw materials costs naturally went up.

As the main source of year-over-year growth that we saw in this quarter was the two acquisitions that the company completed in the first half of the year, it should come as no real surprise that Yara International's EBITDA was almost completely flat compared to the third quarter of 2018:

Source: Yara International

This is something that is likely going to be disappointing for investors that are primarily focused on growth. With that said though, the company usually posts weaker results in the third and fourth quarters than it does in the first half of the year. This is partly due to the growing season, which is generally the spring and summer in the northern hemisphere. While the southern hemisphere is becoming a larger market for fertilizers as these economies grow, they have not completely offset this cycle yet. Thus, we could see the next quarter or two deliver some improvements.

One trend that we have seen in the company's finances is a climbing net debt-to-equity ratio. As we can see here, this ratio has increased in every quarter over the past year and currently stands at 0.43.

Source: Yara International

The reason why this is so disturbing is that investors have a general fear of high debt. This is due to the fact that debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity is due to the simple fact that debt has to be repaid and if a company misses a required payment on its debt then it becomes insolvent. This is not the case with equity as, while missing a dividend payment may annoy shareholders, it will not result in the company becoming insolvent. While this is not really a problem during normal times, when some factor causes a company's income to decline, a high debt load can become unbearable. At the same time though, academic research tells us that companies with moderate amounts of debt deliver higher equity returns. Thus, it is a balancing act between these two factors. Fortunately, with a current net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, Yara International still appears to be conservatively financed here.

One reason for the increasing debt-to-equity ratio is the company's share buyback program. During the fourth quarter of 2018, Yara International purchased 520,000 of its own shares for a total consideration of $21 million. The company intends to cancel these shares at its annual general meeting that is scheduled to be held in May. This will have the effect of reducing the shareholders' equity as listed on the balance sheet. As this decreases the denominator of the equation, the debt-to-equity ratio would increase even if the total amount of outstanding debt remains static.

Unfortunately, all was not equal here and Yara International's net interest-bearing debt actually went up quarter-over-quarter. At the end of the fourth quarter, this figure was $3.794 billion compared to $3.351 billion at the end of the third quarter. The reason for this increase was a $321 million increase in working capital and investments of $371 million, $101 million of which was spent on the modernization of the Rio Grande plant and its Salitre mining project in Brazil. These were both productive investments so the company should be able to carry the debt with the cash flow from the investments so this is definitely nice. Hopefully we will not continue to see debt rise much more though.

There are some reasons to believe that the fertilizer market will strengthen somewhat in the near-term, which would likely prove positive for Yara International in 2019. The biggest fundamental factor here is the supply-demand balance for urea, which looks likely to tighten this year. Global growth of nitrogen production will slow down in 2019, which we can deduce from the fact that such projects take three to five years to complete so any new project that will be contributing to production growth near-term is already in progress. In addition, demand is poised to increase as global grain stocks excluding China are at low levels and population growth is driving increased consumption. While this will have a positive impact on the company's margins due to increasing prices, the higher natural gas prices, particularly in Europe, that were already discussed will likely offset this somewhat. Yara International projects that this cost will exert an addition $20 million expense in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2018.

In conclusion, this was a reasonably solid quarter for Yara International but it was certainly not unbelievably amazing. It does look like things could improve for the company though as the fertilizer market is tightening, potentially leading to better prices. The biggest concern that I have here is the rising debt-to-equity ratio but it is still low enough that we do not really have to worry.

