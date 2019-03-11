The Daily Drilling Report's Oilfield Almanac And Gazette: March 2019 Edition

Introduction

As this article goes to "press", we've concluded a fairly blah week in the energy space. The bull argument for oil was attenuated by surging production from shale that led to another all-time high in U.S. production.

Source

The EIA inventory report for the week of March 1, 2019 further dampened the spirits of stalwart energy investors, showing a 7.1 mm Bbl build that largely erased the decline of the prior week.

To add more fuel to the fire, worries have emerged about the durability of the "Shale Revolution." We will discuss the likelihood of a shale reversion in the Oilfield Almanac section of this article.

It got better as the week went on. Concerns about global growth and a shockingly low jobs report were just the icing on the cake, so to speak for the week. A combination of all of these bearish indicators have taken back some of the strong recovery we had seen in our core portfolio through the end of February.

Source: Seeking Alpha, OilPrice, Chart by author

A bit of a bummer, but nothing that changes our overall thesis, that oil prices will exit the year higher than they are now. Why?

Using current data compiled by Bloomberg, and featured in an article on OilPrice entitled, "Oil Market About To Enter A Supply Deficit", confirms the long-term thesis we have held for oil this year.

Source

And of course, the Elephant in the Room - Saudi Arabia, is sticking to its stated goal of restricting production to raise prices. Saudi is the low cost producer of oil globally, and therefore retains the title of swing producer. It's nice that the U.S. is about to eclipse the Saudis and the Russians, as per Rystad, but lifting costs in Saudi are much lower than either of their chief competitors.

Source

So, my message to energy investors: grit your teeth, damn the torpedoes, keep your bow into the wind... better days lie ahead. Now let's talk a bit about shale.

Notes on shale from the Oilfield Almanac

There is an emerging narrative that shale debt and declining productivity of new wells in relation to older wells in the same fields could spell a near-term peak for this resource. I have my doubts about this and we will discuss what inspires me to invest in shale oriented companies, and to recommend that other people do as well.

I don't have any final answers here. Shale could very well implode as the proponents of this, "The End is Near," narrative suggest. As a writer who frequently posts articles on various aspects of the shale plays, I can tell you, though, this narrative is not reflective of the earnings being reported by any of the companies I follow. All of whom are growing production at double-digit rates annually.

My point in bringing this up in this space is to provide a little balance to the discussion, and offer some counter-points to further the discussion. I'll start by mentioning a somewhat scholarly but accessible public article for lay persons put out by Laurentian Research last Fall - "Shale Oil Is Not A Ponzi Scheme..."

Articles by Laurentian are always a good place to start if you want to learn something about rock, oil, and investing. Note: you will probably need Essentials service to read this article, unless you are a subscriber!

It doesn't hurt to check and see what Rystad Energy is saying either.

Source

Yours truly has included commentary about shale in past articles in a positive light: "BP: Taking Advantage of Advantaged Oil..."

Now for some fun facts about shale! (I like to put a little tech stuff in my articles as many readers have told me they really enjoy having technical concepts explained in a way that the "Average Joe or Jane" can follow. It's fun for me as well, because I am a long time teacher in various oilfield disciplines.) If tech bores you (And that's okay, we can still be friends), then you will want to skip to the Gazette section of this article where I will discuss Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX).

Fun Facts about Shale

Shale is a sedimentary reservoir rock that accumulates in a different marine environment than other "conventional" reservoirs. That said, shale shares a commonality with conventional reservoirs in that it varies in its natural ability (porosity and permeability) to flow fluids. These characteristics are naturally less in shale than in conventional reservoirs. This form of rock is sometimes referred to as "tight." As a result, the best way to wring oil and gas out of shale rock is the combination of horizontal drilling and hydro-fracturing that now largely represents the state of the art in 2019. A picture is worth ten-thousand words.

Source - Author's personal files. Photo at top is bulk shale, (left), and thin-section photo-micrograph (right). Photo at bottom is bulk sandstone, (left), and a thin-section photo-micrograph (bottom) The blue color is a dyed resin that has been injected into the rock under pressure to provide contrast for visual analysis.

If you have a careful look at the thin sections in the two pictures above, you should come away with the following observations.

There is a lot more open area - porosity - in the bottom photo. There is a lot more horizontal connectivity - permeability - between the pores in the bottom photo.

With those observations, you can correctly infer that the decline rate in fluids flow will occur much more rapidly in the bottom photo than in the upper photo.

Just a quick word on the decline ratio in shale. From comments I've read in recent articles, it seems to be coming as a surprise to a large part of the reading public that shale has up to a 70% annual decline rate, and many new wells are being drilled to replace declining production from older wells. I am surprised that people are surprised, to be honest. The application of technology can push this decline rate to the right due to massive injection of permeability, via fracking, but in the end, physics catches up with everything.

The apple will always hit Newton on the head.

Fun Facts about Oil Production

You stick a straw in the best part and suck... well, perhaps we should avoid four-letter words, and say, "create a lower pressure environment (LPE) that will encourage fluids to flow in the direction of the LPE." Or suck, your choice. At some point, you reach the limit of the LPE to further encourage this fluid flow from this particular compartment in the ground (reservoir), and you have a choice.

You can suck harder, and get an ever diminishing flow of oil that will at some point turn to water. Or, you can drill a new well, spaced an appropriate distance from the old one and start the process all over again.

Quick note, hoping to mollify Production Engineers who may read this, and come unglued - Oil production is actually an incredibly complicated process that I've just summarized in two paragraphs at a 30,000 foot level. Other readers, please understand this is a vast oversimplification!

So, if you are an investor in companies that drill and produce hydrocarbons from shale, you now have a little more information to evaluate their prospects. Put in a basket with everything else that we call due diligence upon which you base your investing decisions. With all of that information and a little luck, you may be richly rewarded.

Notes from the Gazette

From a recent Press Release, Exxon Mobil is projecting a million BOE a day from the Permian by 2024, leveraging their gigantic acreage position - almost 2 million acres - and technological know-how. XOM estimates their Permian reserves to be about 10 billion barrels.

“We’re increasingly confident about our Permian growth strategy due to our unique development plans,” said Neil Chapman, Exxon Mobil senior vice president. “We will leverage our large, contiguous acreage position, our improved understanding of the resource and the full range of Exxon Mobil’s capabilities in executing major projects.”

Source

Source

Chevron, another major legacy Permian player, expects to double Permian production in the next five years, from a resource base it estimates at 7 billion BOE. Jay Johnson, Chevron's Executive VP, comments:

Chevron’s outlook is supported by strong performance in the Permian Basin, where the company has added almost 7 billion barrels of resource and doubled its portfolio value over the past two years. Permian unconventional net oil-equivalent production is now expected to reach 600,000 barrels per day by the end of 2020, and 900,000 barrels per day by the end of 2023. The company’s unique position in the Permian is “characterized by long-held acreage, zero-to-low royalty on more than 80 percent of our land position, and minimal drilling commitments,” said Johnson. These attributes together with the deployment of new technologies are driving higher returns, stronger cash flows, and increased value.

Source

Source

As you read these two statements, nothing approaching an impending disaster comes to mind.

Your Takeaway

My view is that the increases in production we have seen from the U.S. shale basins will continue. Further, I think we are still closer to the beginning of this new found wealth than the end. In just the last couple of years, the two energy giants mentioned above have added billions of barrels to their reserves with shale discoveries. There is no reason to think this trend will not continue.

Source

This is not to say that there will not be some house-cleaning in shale in the near term.

Source

The decline in lending is one reason often cited for shale's impending decline. The initial take is that lenders are cutting back on lending to shale companies, and to an extent this is true. But, what this viewpoint ignores are some equally important data points that impact the entire story.

The increases in interest rates over the last couple of years - money is no longer free - and the fact that more companies are back to covering more of their capex with internally generated funds from operations and asset sales. While there is belt-tightening going on, what also is true is that companies just don't need to borrow at the rate they once did.

What will need to happen, and is happening is that oil companies are going to have to sharpen their pencils on project economics and apply technology to them as well. In short, be as much like XOM and CVX as they possibly can.

Wise investors will "high grade" their portfolios consistent with the themes covered in this article. Low costs and high technology will drive profits going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.