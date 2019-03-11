Core Labs: Great Fiscal Discipline, Terrible Market To Be In

Free cash flow came up short in covering dividend payments last year, which highlights the potential for variability in our forward-looking cash flow projections.

The company yields 4.2%, and we view the payout as relatively healthy for the time being due to expectations for solid free cash flow generation moving forward.

By Callum Turcan

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) is a Netherlands-based oilfield services provider that focuses heavily on the well completion, production optimization and reservoir management side of the E&P industry. The company derives just under half of its revenue from America, catering to the needs of both conventional and unconventional upstream operators. Management is very focused on maintaining Core Labs' free cash flow position, something we love, and as of this writing the company yields 4.2%. Keep in mind there is a Dutch withholding tax of 15% to consider.

Shareholders and Value Creation First

We are very supportive of Core Labs' mission to create shareholder value via contained and focused capital expenditure budgets. Instead of investing for the sake of top line growth at the expense of return on invested capital, Core Labs makes sure maximizing free cash flow is the number one priority. This excerpt from its first quarter press release highlights that commitment:

"Core's Board of Supervisory Directors and the Company's Executive Management continue to focus on strategies that maximize return on invested capital and free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure defined as cash from operations less capital expenditures, while exercising capital discipline, factors that have high correlation with maximizing total shareholder return. Core's asset-light business model promotes capital efficiency, designed to produce more predictable, superior long-term, and sustainable ROIC. Bloomberg's calculations using the latest comparable data available indicate that Core's ROIC of 24.5% is the highest for all major companies in its oilfield service Comp Group."

Due to this fiscal discipline, we give Core Labs an excellent ValueCreation rating and a very attractive Economic Castle rating. The company continues to invest in quality projects that yield a return on invested capital which is significantly higher than Core Labs' WACC, and the magnitude of that economic profit is what enables the firm to generate meaningful shareholder value.

Oil Bust Takes Core Labs With It

Core Labs is a well-run enterprise but that doesn't mean it hasn't had a very rough past few years. The long-term downturn in raw energy resource prices from late-2014 to present day has put tremendous pressure on the firm's financials due to a combination of reduced upstream development activity (less projects for Core Labs to cater to) and the related price deflation for oilfield services (accepting smaller margins to keep winning new deals).

From 2014 to 2015, global upstream capital expenditures dropped by $175 billion USD and spending levels didn't start recovering until 2017. Even worse, many of the upstream projects sanctioned since then only got the green light because oilfield services providers accepted materially lower prices (and thus margins).

Highlighted in the graph below, it's very clear just how devastating the past five years have been for Core Labs' financials. The company's revenue generation and margins are way down, effectively decimating its bottom line. Note its adjusted net profit margin views its net profit margin as income from continuing operations to provide a better historical comparison.

Image shown: Core Laboratories' financial performance deteriorated significantly from 2014 to 2018 Image source: Calculations made by the author used data derived from Core Laboratories' latest 10-K annual report, graph was made by the author

A perfect example of margin contraction in action in the oilfield services space can be seen at BP plc's (BP) offshore Mad Dog 2 project in the Gulf of Mexico. Originally, that development wasn't going to get approved as its price tag was pegged at over $20 billion. When the project did eventually get sanctioned back in late-2016, the price tag had dropped to just $9 billion. Some of that reduction came from engineering and design improvements, which helped organically cut down on costs, but the contractors working for BP must have also agreed to take a bath to make sure that deal went through.

Significant price reductions for oilfield services enabled America's unconventional upstream industry to adapt to lower raw energy resource prices by dragging down well development costs. Lower unconventional well costs helped make America the largest oil producer in the world. Paradoxically, that growth and the related crash in global raw energy resource prices are ultimately what led to Core Labs' financial performance weakening over the past few years.

While some may wonder why oilfield services companies would accept lower margins in the first place, note that if those firms don't keep winning over new business their backlog would eventually get depleted and fixed costs as a percentage of revenue would shoot through the roof. In other words, upstream companies hold all the cards when oil prices are low and there isn't a great need to sanction new endeavors as they can wait out the oilfield services industry for better terms.

Turnaround Attempted

Management has made numerous attempts to offset monstrous headwinds, but at the end of the day, companies that cater to the raw energy resource extraction industry are subject to boom-bust cycles just as upstream companies are. In 2015, Core Labs purchased Sanchez Energy, a designer of high-tech equipment and instruments used for monitoring and analyzing reservoir conditions. Sanchez Energy's products had uses across the upstream industry, from deepwater offshore oilfields to onshore unconventional operations, which was part of the appeal. Core Labs also notes that part of the reasoning behind this deal was to enhance automation at its laboratories. In theory, that would help drive down operating expenses and enable Core Labs to combat macro headwinds.

Core Labs has been somewhat successful at turning things around since 2016. The company's revenue has started growing again, its GAAP operating margin rebounded from 2016 to 2018, and its GAAP operating income climbed higher. However, its GAAP operating margin moved marginally lower in 2018 versus 2017 levels, taking the wind out of its turnaround strategy when it comes to improving profitability.

Image shown: Core Laboratories financial performance from 2016 to 2018 shows a significant rebound in performance Image source: Core Laboratories' 2018 10-K filling

Digging deeper into that, Core Labs indicated that its operating margin for the first quarter of 2019 would come in at 16%, according to management's commentary during the firm's latest quarterly conference call. While it wasn't explicitly stated as to whether that relates to Core Labs' GAAP or some sort of adjusted non-GAAP operating margin, that guidance still indicates management expects pricing pressures and other factors to keep stymieing the firm's performance.

Other oilfield services providers have stated they are hoping for a rebound by the middle of this year, but for now, Core Labs' turnaround appears to have stalled out. Management expects Core Labs will generate $164-$168 million in revenue during the first quarter of 2019, which on an annualized basis implies negative sales growth in the period. It is possible things could change later on this year, but it is more likely the industry continues coming under pressure until raw energy resource prices rise to levels that stimulate more upstream investment.

Assessing the Security of Core Labs' Dividend

In order to keep making good on its dividend payments, Core Labs needs to generate free cash flow just like any other firm. We define free cash flow as net operating cash flow minus all capital expenditures. Core Labs generated $112 million in net operating cash flow and spent $22 million on capital expenditures in 2018. $90 million in free cash flow wasn't enough to cover $97 million in dividend payments, let alone $7 million in buybacks.

Core Labs generates a good amount of free cash flow, but a 15% decline in its net operating cash flow from 2016 to 2018 has made covering a generous dividend hard to do. Its capital expenditures have roughly doubled during this period, keeping in mind the firm spent relatively little investing back in the business in 2016. As noted above, we recognize Core Labs ability to make quality investments, but that alone won't enable management to revive net operating cash flow growth.

The company's high net debt load of $277 million at the end of 2018 is another concern as having a net debt position weighs negatively against the sustainability of its dividend payments. Part of that stems from Core Labs perennially maintaining a relatively high accounts receivable line item, which at $129 million represented over half of its current assets at the end of last year. Core Labs had a current ratio of 2.3x at the end of 2018, giving it ample financial flexibility in the medium-term, but its debt burden needs to be monitored going forward.

We give Core Labs a good Dividend Safety rating as its Dividend Cushion Ratio stands at 1.5, meaning the firm's expected free cash flow generation over the next five years minus its net debt position is forecasted to be 1.5 times larger than its expected dividend payouts during that period. Due to the volatile nature of the oil & gas industry, we note that there is a great deal of variability in the financial performance of oilfield services firms.

Image shown: A visual representation of our Dividend Cushion Ratio in action

Concluding Thoughts

Core Labs does one thing in particular very well and that is generate free cash flow. The company keeps capital expenditures low in order to distribute net operating cash flow back to shareholders. Unfortunately, due to upstream spending levels crashing through the floor, Core Labs hasn't grown its quarterly payout since the beginning of 2015. Its 4.2% dividend yield is largely a product of weak share price performance since 2014.

Without net operating cash flow growth, the only other lever management can pull is cutting capital expenditures, which are already quite low. Core Labs needs to invest something back into the business, so there isn't much the firm can do until upstream capital expenditures recover and pricing re-inflation returns across the industry. As of this writing, Core Labs is trading just below the lower bound of our fair value range, which is obtained through rigorous discounted cash flow analysis done by our team.

Image shown: Core Labs trades at the lower end of our fair value range as depicted by the red dot along the graph.

